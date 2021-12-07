In the dim late-afternoon light, I cast toward the bank of the slow-current river pool. Before the bucktail jig had fallen to the bottom, a hungry walleye intercepted it. A couple minutes later, my boat partner scooped up a 20-inch walleye, the last of 15 similar ones taken during the early-December afternoon. All but one were caught on a bucktail jig of the River Bug design. A smallmouth bass and a musky also fell to the bucktail in the 37-degree water.
“Bucktails are very natural looking,” said Jim DeZurik, a Minnesota-based hardcore angler who ties some of the finest custom bucktails — highlighted by his River Bug — you are going to find. “They look like part of the environment, like they belong there. When you bump into pods or schools of fish, you can catch one right after another using a bucktail jig. They don’t seem to know what is happening. Hair jigs simply look like something to eat, and the fish aren’t able to identify them as anything else. And they are very durable. You are not constantly changing tails, as you might be if you were using a soft plastic grub.”
While DeZurik admits that bucktails are quite effective in lakes and reservoirs, he thinks they really shine when fished in flowing water.
“They really excel in current,” noted DeZurik. “There is something about the hair on the jig that really excels in current. It breathes in the water, even when the jig is still. But the jig has to be tied correctly.”
DeZurik ties his bucktail jig with a relatively sparse amount of hair, which he believes has a lot to do with how it behaves in the water.
“That way the hair has room to move,” he explained. “It there’s too much hair it looks pasty, it looks dead. But you don’t want to get too sparse, because you do want to have some texture, something for the fish to hold on to. And there must be enough there to expose the color that you wish to show.”
DeZurik adds a bit of accent to some of his jigs, which can be attractive to bass in particular. He shies away from tinsel, opting for a more subdued accent like flashabou. His signature Jimmy D’s Riverbug jig incorporates a couple hackle feathers which serve as a tail.
“Most living things in the water have tails,” said DeZurik. “Crayfish have tails and legs. When you watch a crayfish move in the water, its legs drag. Minnows have tails that create a certain movement.”
DeZurik said feathers are durable, often the last things to be rigged off the jig on those days when dozens of fish bite it. He ties the two feathers on in opposing directions.
“That way they stick out away from each other,” he noted. “When you pull forward, one feather collapses and the other opens.”
The body is just one component of a hair jig. It should also be tied on a quality hook. High-grade light-wire hooks will often bend, allowing it to free from a snag prior to the line breaking. The head is another significant factor. Jigheads are available in a variety of shapes; do-it-yourselfers have an equally varied list of molds available. But DeZurik thinks the traditional round ballhead serves his style of fishing well.
“It goes in and out of cover pretty well,” DeZurik said. “I like the way it drops. I don’t care for a jighead that swims. I want to be able to lift the jig up, and have it drop head first back down.”
In addition to the many attributes of hair jigs that DeZurik outlined, they also excel at holding additional scent. Over the years, I’ve had days when adding a commercial scent seemed to increase the number of strikes. The scents include dipping the jig in Berkley Gulp Alive juice, smearing on a bit of Smelly Jelly (walleye/crawfish) and giving it a spray of Bang in either garlic or anise. During the trip described at the outset, taken a few days ago, Bang in anise flavor appeared to up the number bites.
