It wasn’t easy, it wasn’t smooth, but with major contributions from their standout senior, the IUP women’s basketball team got it done.
Alana Cardona led four IUP players with 17 points, including back-to-back clutch buckets in the closing minutes, to help the Crimson Hawks spoil Clarion’s senior day and hold on for a 69-65 win in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference women’s basketball game.
“It was their senior night. They were playing for their seniors and they had that energy coming in,” said Cardona, who made 7 of 9 shots. “We just had to have that same energy, and even though we might have come out slow, we still came back, kept fighting and never gave up.”
In a game in which IUP’s largest lead was just five points, the Crimson Hawks (17-7, 12-7 PSAC) came up with a defensive stand in the final seconds to preserve their 11th consecutive win over the Golden Eagles (3-20, 3-15).
IUP took its largest lead, 58-53, in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Clarion responded with a 10-4 run to take a 63-62 advantage with four minutes to play.
That’s when Cardona stepped up. Following a timeout, she scored on the Hawks’ next two possessions for a 66-63 lead with 2:24 remaining. Clinging to a 66-65 advantage with 11.6 seconds remaining, IUP’s Teirra Preston made a pair of free throws for a 68-65 lead.
On Clarion’s next possession, Kiera Baughman made a diving effort to steal the ball off the inbounds pass near midcourt. Gina Adams hit 1 of 2 free throws and IUP escaped with a narrow win.
“It was just one of those games where you find a way,” said IUP coach Craig Carey. “We tried to give it to them a few times, but the last 30 seconds we really buckled down, got a stop, hit our foul shots.”
The game was so close partly due to the Golden Eagles’ ability to drive to the basket with ease in the first half. Clarion surged to a 9-0 lead to start the game and led the Hawks 36-34 at the break, with 26 points coming in the paint. The Golden Eagles shot 13-for-25 (52 percent) inside the arc in the first half, whereas IUP struggled in general, shooting just 10-for-31 (32 percent) with eight turnovers.
“It’s been our style the entire year to drop help side and rotate on the skips, and we just weren’t doing that in the first half,” said Carey. “They weren’t killing us on post-ups. They were just killing us with penetration.”
Part of the Crimson Hawks’ issues was Cardona getting into early foul trouble. She picked up her third foul of the game late in the first quarter and had to sit out the remainder of the half. While IUP outscored Clarion by one over the next 11 minutes, her absence on the court was still felt while she sat out.
“She’s the calming presence of the team,” said Carey. “She’s someone who settles everyone down.”
As the second half rolled around, IUP began to pick up its play on both fronts. The Hawks cut the Golden Eagles’ paint points down to 18 in the second half, held them to 41 percent shooting and improved their second-half shooting to 43 percent (13-for-30).
“We made some personnel changes in the second half to kind of stop their straight line drives and it helped in spots,” said Carey. “We kind of forced some people to do what they didn’t want to.”
“As far as offense goes, we just shared the ball more,” said Adams. “In the first half we were making one pass, then shoot. In the second half we moved the ball more. We knew that we had to pass and get open looks inside, especially when their guards switched on our bigs.”
Cardona was by far the best offensive player for IUP. In addition to her late-game shot-making, Cardona shot 3-for-4 from 3-point range, which isn’t really surprising considering she’s been on a tear recently from deep. Over her last six games, she is 11-for-23 (48 percent) on shots from beyond the arc. For comparison, she had made just 12 3-pointers in the first 18 games.
Adams (17), Baughman (14) and Maria Cerro (13) were the other Hawks to cross double figures in scoring. Cardona, Baughman and Preston tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven, and Cerro notched a game-high four assists.
The victory had added significance because it’s the first time the Hawks have been able to string together three straight wins since starting the season 11-0. IUP had lost four of five games prior to the streak, and the Crimson Hawks are now gaining momentum as the postseason approaches.
“I feel like we’re getting back to where we started,” said Adams. “In practice, we’re focusing on what we do good as a team instead of focusing on what the other team is doing to us. I feel like we’re our biggest competitor right now.”
IUP sits third place in the PSAC West Division standings and is just a half-game behind Edinboro for second. The Crimson Hawks welcome the Fighting Scots (15-8, 12-6) on Wednesday. The outcome figures to have major implications in the race for second place in the division.
The importance of being the No. 2 seed as opposed to No. 3 is getting a first-round bye in the opening round of the PSAC conference tournament. A few extra days off will go a long way in the late stages of the season.
Simply put, Wednesday’s game is pretty important.
Still, IUP wants to focus less on what’s ahead and more on the present. After all, the game of basketball is unpredictable and things can change very quickly.
“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” said Cardona. “We’re not looking too far into the future because we don’t really know what that looks like, so just coming out every game and giving it our all is the mindset.”