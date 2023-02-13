alana cardona

It wasn’t easy, it wasn’t smooth, but with major contributions from their standout senior, the IUP women’s basketball team got it done.

Alana Cardona led four IUP players with 17 points, including back-to-back clutch buckets in the closing minutes, to help the Crimson Hawks spoil Clarion’s senior day and hold on for a 69-65 win in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference women’s basketball game.

