Our state’s larger rivers provide a host of angling opportunities. When summer is in full bloom one of the best is for catfish — channel cats and flatheads.
In general — in rivers that support channel catfish and flatheads — the former will be more numerous, the latter likely to attain much larger size.
“Channel cats are the most consistent species I fish for,” said Rod Bates, a veteran Susquehanna River guide who targets smallmouth bass and walleyes in addition to flatheads. “The bite all day long and we don’t have to fish for them at night. They bite in low water, clear water, high and dirty water.”
FLATHEAD TACTICS: Bait is important when targeting flatheads. As an apex predator flatheads prefer to kill their prey. And when you’re talking fish that commonly tip the scales at more than 20 pounds, it can take a big bait to get their attention.
“Primarily I use bluegills for bait,” Bates explained. “They are the easiest for me to catch. But I will also use other types of sunfish, suckers, chubs, small channel cats and bullhead catfish as well.”
Bates rigs live bait on an 8/0 Team Catfish double-action circle hook, hooking the bait behind the dorsal fin. He prefers flat “bank” sinkers to round ones as they don’t roll, which often leads to snags. A short leader of 80-pound test Offshore Angler Dacron is employed joined to the main line with a heavy swivel. The sinker is placed above the swivel. He uses 7½-foot medium-heavy Team Catfish rods teamed with Gold Ring level-wind reels. The reels are loaded with Tug of War braided line of 50-pound test.
During a typical post-sundown flathead outing Bates will position his boat along a deeper river hole. He anchors the boat with a two-anchor system (off the stern and the bow) to minimize swing. He starts by targeting deeper areas of a pool with the intention of moving shallower as the night progresses (as flatheads typically move to shallower water to feed as the night moves along).
Rods are placed in rod holders in anticipation of a bite, signified by an announcement of the reel clicker.
I have fished with Bates, and the biggest lesson I learned is to be mobile, not to camp out on a spot hoping the fish would show up and start biting.
“I will soak baits for up to 30 minutes and then make short moves,” he said. “Typically, we reposition in the same general area. We move no more than a half-mile but often as little as 50 yards.”
Bates also noted some of the best nighttime late-summer action for flatheads happens after thunderstorms. That might mean delaying a trip until midnight following evening electrical activity, but the action can be worth the effort.
CHANNEL CATFISH TACTICS: Numerous differences exist when aiming for channel cats rather than flatheads. As noted earlier, often it’s not necessary to fish for them at night. Bait selection is easier. And the fish come from much shallower water.
“I like low, moving water during the summer when the water is warm and deeper water as things cool down,” he said. “Most of my channel catfishing is done in 2 to 5 feet of water.”
“You don’t need a lot of specialized gear,” he said. “The same gear that works for bass is ideal for channel cats. And you don’t need to collect live bait, as you do for flathead catfish.”
During my time on the water with Bates, the clinic he provided reinforced his claims. In terms of bait, all we used was prepared catfish bait, in this case Team Catfish Sudden Impact Fiber Bait. It’s a relatively viscous concoction that’s packed in a bucket. Baiting up was easy — simply use a spatula-like device to place a gob of the stuff within a treble hook.
His rig included an egg sinker, a 2-foot leader of 17-pound test fluorocarbon line, with a swivel to connect the main line (also 17-pound test Fluro), the swivel pegging the egg sinker in place.
As with flatheads, Bates anchors upriver of the targeted area. If there’s a heavy south wind (which means an upriver wind on his home river) he’ll also drop a stern anchor to stabilize the boat. Too much swing, he said, will result in a lot of snags.
“Once I catch a fish I will stay on that spot until they stop biting,” he said. “Then I will leave out 10 yards of anchor rope and repeat the process if I am catching fish. I am creating a chum slick every time I put out a bait so I want to take advantage of that.”
So, whether you’re looking to catch what could be the biggest fish of your lifetime, or a bunch of eager biting channel cats to brighten an otherwise lazy, late-summer day, cats can be your best bet.
