If there is a theme to the upcoming IUP football preseason camp, it might be this: cautiously optimistic.
In his sixth year as head coach, Paul Tortorella has a team that — on paper — has few question marks and even fewer holes. The Crimson Hawks return eight offensive and nine defensive starters from the 2021 team that went 8-3 and certainly would have gone to the playoffs if it weren’t for some late-season special teams breakdowns.
So, it wasn’t a surprise when it was announced last week that IUP was picked (in a tie with defending champion Slippery Rock) to win the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s West Division in the annual preseason coaches’ poll.
“(The poll) makes sense because of how many guys we have coming back,” said Tortorella, who is 38-9 through his first five seasons. “We have a lot of guys on offense who are fifth- or sixth-year seniors who have played a lot of football. On defense, we have a lot of younger guys who have played a lot, and a few older guys who have really played a lot. It’s a good mix of experience on both sides of the ball.”
The 2022 team reports to campus Saturday to begin a week of practice before getting into the routine on Aug. 22 of daily classes and then afternoon practice. The first game isn’t until Sept. 10, at East Stroudsburg, with the first home game not coming until 14 days later, against Mercyhurst.
In most seasons, having an earlier start to the schedule might have meant a two- or three-week preseason camp that the program would have to cover the cost of housing and feeding the players on campus until classes began. Tortorella said having just a one-week camp before school starts saves the team about $10,000.
When asked what positions concern him entering camp, Tortorella said he didn’t have much to worry about.
“The two biggest areas would be backup quarterback and depth on the offensive line,” he said. “That’s really it right there. But I know the guys who start at East Stroudsburg will not be the same guys that start in our last game, whenever that is. Injuries are a part of this. Always are.”
The injury bug has already bitten the team without it even having a practice.
Tortorella said punter Dylan Grubbs, who earned first-team all-PSAC West honors last season after averaging 41.5 yards per kick, tore a knee ligament two weeks ago and is lost for the season. Tortorella said the injury was a “freak thing” that happened when Grubbs was lifting weights at home.
Tortorella said Grubbs, who has one semester of eligibility remaining, has told him he plans to be back in 2023. Until then, IUP will rely on one of its young kickers to handle the punting duties, as it did during spring drills.
The roster won’t be released until later this week, but Tortorella said there won’t be many surprises. Thanks to social media, some new additions from the transfer portal are well-known. IUP has added wide receiver Derek Lockhart and cornerback Naszhir Taylor from PSAC West rival California to fill two holes on the depth chart.
Lockhart (6-foot-2, 220 pounds), who caught 36 passes for 630 yards and nine TDs last year, will likely step into the role played by Irvin Charles in 2021. Taylor (6-2, 195) will likely start at cornerback, replacing senior Nazir Streater. Taylor had 37 tackles and one interception last season.
Lockhart and Taylor join former Pittsburg State (Kan.) starting quarterback Mak Sexton, who joined the team in January, as transfers on the roster. Tortorella said he hopes to add another one, a defensive lineman, but the player hasn’t yet received NCAA clearance.
A late addition to the recruiting class could help with the backup quarterback concern. Nico Marchitelli, who played high school ball in Colorado, signed with IUP over the summer. He spent one season at The Kiski School in Saltsburg, where he started for the Cougars. Marchitelli chose IUP after receiving preferred walk-on offers from a handful of Division I FCS schools, including Duquesne and Bucknell.
“He’s big and he’s athletic and he’s really smart,” Tortorella said. “I think he can help us a lot.”
Sept. 10 at E.Stroudsburg 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Shippensburg 1 p.m.
Sept. 24 Mercyhurst 4 p.m.
Oct. 1 Slippery Rock 2 p.m.
Oct. 8 at California noon
Oct. 22 Seton Hill 2 p.m.
Nov. 12 Bloomsburg 2 p.m.