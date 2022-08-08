IUP logo

If there is a theme to the upcoming IUP football preseason camp, it might be this: cautiously optimistic.

In his sixth year as head coach, Paul Tortorella has a team that — on paper — has few question marks and even fewer holes. The Crimson Hawks return eight offensive and nine defensive starters from the 2021 team that went 8-3 and certainly would have gone to the playoffs if it weren’t for some late-season special teams breakdowns.

