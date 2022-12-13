The firearms deer season is now closed, allowing hunters to shift their focus to other activities.
Those who were fortunate enough to harvest a deer should report their harvest so the Pennsylvania Game Commission can better manage the herd.
Despite the season now closed, there is still plenty of opportunity for those who enjoy deer hunting. After Christmas, the archery season will reopen alongside the flintlock muzzleloader season.
For those who are tagged out here, neighboring states offer additional deer hunting. New York currently is open to muzzleloader hunters with the season ending Dec. 20. An either-sex deer permit and nonresident hunting license will cost $130.
In Maryland, the muzzleloader season will run from Saturday through Dec. 30. The cost is $145 and allows one to harvest a buck and doe.
Ohio’s second firearms season will be held this weekend, with a three-day muzzleloader season to follow in January. A non-resident license is $255 and allows one to harvest either a buck or doe.
All states, including Pennsylvania, have lengthy archery seasons offering plenty of chances at hunting and possibly harvesting more deer this winter.
While many hunters are now done for the year, small game seasons have reopened with some of the best hunting to come. During my time in the deer woods, I was impressed at the number of squirrels I saw. Fox and gray squirrels inhabit Indiana County, and there is plenty of habitat that will harbor them.
Harvested and standing corn fields are a magnet for squirrels, and hunting the edges of these fields should yield action. It is amazing how far a squirrel will carry an ear of corn, and one should be looking for cobs and husks at the base of larger hardwoods.
Oak trees are another food source for squirrels, and those that yielded a good acorn crop will congregate squirrels.
Spending the day in the woods while pursuing bushytails is an excellent way to procure some protein while also doing some postseason deer scouting. With so many deer hunters sitting and waiting for their quarry, walking the woods can be a refreshing way to hunt.
Seasons for rabbits and ringneck pheasants also have reopened, and those that hunt with the assistance of dogs view this as the best time of the year. Thick cover is necessary to find both species, and briar-proof clothing is beneficial. During the week it is uncommon to encounter other hunters on public ground, although our area has a large number of beagle and bird dog enthusiasts.
Obtaining permission to hunt private property is easier done after deer season and the chances are good to enjoy some unpressured areas.
Countless recipes exist for small game and can offer a nice change of pace from the venison that is a staple of most sportsmen.
The end of deer season is a time to take inventory of equipment, and stocking up now will allow everything to be in order come opening day next year. Ammunition and arrows are a cost of doing business, and each year both misses and successful shots have a way of reducing inventory. Worn-out boots and clothing is inevitable in this area where briars and thorns are common.
Those with blinds or tree stands in the woods should remove them soon so that they are not damaged by the weather. It only takes a few years before the tree begins to grow around a stand’s anchoring, and removing them each season is best for the tree and the stand.