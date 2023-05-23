Turkey season continues for those with the interest, time or tags.
The landscape has changed dramatically since opening day. Visibility has been reduced significantly and uncut fields all but conceal a turkey. Unless a field has been mowed or otherwise manipulated, a decoy is of no use now because it is hidden. Even in the woods, by the time a gobbler would see a decoy, in most instances he will already be in shotgun range.
While the lush vegetation impedes the hunter’s vision, it does so for the turkey, as well. Slipping into position on a bird gobbling on the roost or anchored in his strut zone is easier to do with more cover. While I prefer an extra full choke throughout the season, those with limited shotgun experience may want to select a more open pattern as shots now should be at closer range.
The foliage limits how far sound can travel, with a gobble and the hunter’s calls needing to be much closer to be heard. Stopping and calling every 50 yards or so when in good habitat will lessen the chances of stumbling into and spooking birds. Patience is paramount in the late season, and if one hunts enough, eventually success is enjoyed.
Sadly, hunting pressure and the breeding season winding down may have gobblers quiet. When hunting on quiet days, confidence in your location and strategy is important or it will be too easy to abandon the plan. All too often I have left a property only to go past later and see turkeys in the area.
As more hens go to incubating their nests, the chances of finding a lonesome gobbler willing to read the picture-perfect turkey hunt script will increase. When using a turkey call for a locator, one should be in a spot to set up as often if a hot bird is struck, it can come in fast. Making a large circle calling along the way through a good chunk of woods has more than once yielded a gobble as I returned to where I had started or where I had been. These birds that have already covered ground and committed will often come at a run to the next call, often leaving the hunter in a bad position.
Stinging insects and sweat can make it difficult to enjoy the hunt. The forecast this week is warm, and hunting the early morning and evening hours may be the best way to beat the heat. Thankfully, turkeys cannot smell and the use of insect repellent will be of no detriment to the hunt.
Hunting the evenings can be somewhat tedious as the chances of vocalization is slim. Setting up near a known roost could allow some sightings, although the birds may be unresponsive. An ambush using a deer hunting method of setting up along their path of travel while softly calling can yield results. Even when unsuccessful, the chances of roosting the birds or perhaps even watching them fly up are greater. I was fortunate enough to watch a small flock fly up to roost Saturday. Unfortunately, the information was of little use as the following day did not allow for hunting.
The Indiana County Beagle Club held its AKC gun dog field trial this past weekend. The event drew 87 entries in four classes, with contestants traveling from as far as Virginia. These events allow beagle enthusiasts to gather, compare bloodlines and pursue field champion recognition.
