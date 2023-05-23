tig wilson zeke.jpg
Picasa

Turkey season continues for those with the interest, time or tags.

The landscape has changed dramatically since opening day. Visibility has been reduced significantly and uncut fields all but conceal a turkey. Unless a field has been mowed or otherwise manipulated, a decoy is of no use now because it is hidden. Even in the woods, by the time a gobbler would see a decoy, in most instances he will already be in shotgun range.