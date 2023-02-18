The unusually warm weather we had in western Pennsylvania on Wednesday was the perfect way to welcome the start of Major League Baseball’s spring training, which kicked off this week ahead of a season full of changes for a sport that typically doesn’t like to evolve.
The new rules were voted on by MLB’s
competition committee in September after seeing positive results from testing in the minor leagues over the past couple years and include a pitch clock, bigger bases, a ban of the shift and restrictions on pitchers
disengaging from the rubber.
According to Commissioner Robert Manfred during a September press conference, the reasoning behind the rule changes were to tackle three key things fans want to see in the game: “Number one, fans want games with better pace. Two, fans want more action, more balls in play. And three, fans want to see more of the athleticism of our great
players.”
These rules will and should be only the start of giving fans what they want — more engaging baseball games.
The pitch clock rule, which gives pitchers 15-20 seconds to throw depending on if there’s a runner on base, will probably be the rule that is the most noticeable. If pitchers don’t start a “motion to deliver a pitch” by the time the clock expires, he’ll be charged with a ball, and if a batter delays entering the box more than eight
seconds, he’ll get a strike.
The pitch clock shortened minor league games by approximately 26 minutes in 2022, according to Morgan Sword, MLB executive vice president of baseball operations
Baseball’s biggest issue is its pace, with the average MLB game in 2022 lasting 3 hours, 4 minutes. NHL and NBA games average around 2½ hours, while the NFL sits around the 3-hour mark. However, all three of these major sports have more moving pieces, less dead time and more action than baseball.
The pitch clock will speed up things to keep fans engaged, and the shift ban will work alongside it to bring more action to the game.
Bill James, a baseball statistician and
historian, found 22 percent more hits were taken away by the shift than given away in 2021. The limits to defensive shifts allow for more balls to be put in play where fielders will have their talents challenged more regularly. In the first two months of the 2022 season, the lower levels of MiLB that implemented shift regulations saw batting averages of left-
handed hitters rise eight points when the ball was in play, while the leagues that had no shift rules saw a three-point increase.
The pitch clock and shift bans will make the game more interesting for fans with less downtime and more baseball, but they were unanimously voted against by the four players on the committee.
Colorado Rockies reliever Daniel Bard voiced concern in September for the pitch clock making it more difficult to hold runners on base, while Mets pitcher Max Scherzer voiced back in 2019 when the clock was
introduced to MiLB that it’s against the very “fabric of the game.”
However, MLB research showed an
overwhelmingly positive experience from minor league fans after implementing a
pitch clock, with 80 percent of MiLB.tv
subscribers who attend 10 or more games a season supporting the rule change. The
feeling was across the board in the survey. Even those who didn’t frequently attend games were 68 percent in favor of the pitch clock.
A pitch clock, the shift ban and the rule that allows a pitcher to disengage from the rubber only twice will make the game quicker but also more difficult for players, though the largest concern among players was having so many changes happening at once.
When ESPN spoke to 18 players, the
common theme was they wanted to be eased into the new rules to accommodate for those bigger adjustments — longer pitch clock and less restrictions on where fielders can be
positioned on the diamond.
There were also concerns about runners taking advantage of the rubber rule, and there are some stats to prove their worries are valid. In the MiLB, there were 2.83 stolen bases per game (77 percent success rate) in 2022, up from 68 percent the year before. Bases also going from 15 inches to 18 inches, which was the only rule the players on the committee agreed to, will make the base paths 3 inches shorter and do just as MLB set out to do — prevent collisions and raise the number of stolen bases after a 24-percent decrease since 2011. Or at least make it more challenging for pitchers to pick off runners.
The players’ concerns are reasonable. It’s a lot of change at once that will most likely have implications on the outcome of games.
It will be a season of adjustments for the entire league.
The time saved with a pitch clock may likely be eaten into by arguments with officials as players and managers grapple with what a faster-paced baseball game looks like. There will be plenty of tiffs, maybe a few brawls, and players will leave the field angry when the changes work against them.
However, the end result is hopefully a better product that will make baseball a sport people want to watch and keep these players on the field.
Take one for the sport and evolve with it.