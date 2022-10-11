knapp 10-11-22

Darl Black displayed a nice Allegheny River walleye taken on a jig-and-minnow combination.

 Jeff Knapp photo

It’s getting to that time of year, one in which river- and lake-dwelling walleyes become more catchable. And when that happens the classic jig-and-minnow combination comes into its own.

As with most productive presentations, the fish-catching ability of the leadhead jig/minnow combination can be increased by knowing certain refinements of its use, namely adjustments concerning jig design and method of bait hookup.

