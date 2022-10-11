It’s getting to that time of year, one in which river- and lake-dwelling walleyes become more catchable. And when that happens the classic jig-and-minnow combination comes into its own.
As with most productive presentations, the fish-catching ability of the leadhead jig/minnow combination can be increased by knowing certain refinements of its use, namely adjustments concerning jig design and method of bait hookup.
A most compact offering can be accomplished by using a leadhead jig with a relatively short shank like Bass Pro Shop’s XPS Meteor Jig or Northland Tackle’s Fireball Jig, then hooking the minnow by running the hook down its mouth and out the back of the head. Rigged this way the hook is in the optimal position to catch short striking fish. It’s a particularly effective option for cold weather fishing — when bites are less aggressive — such as river fishing for walleye and sauger.
- A slightly more “active” presentation can be accomplished by using the same style jighead, and then hooking the minnow up through the lips. The minnow has more freedom of movement, hence more action. Often I’ll start off with this approach, and switch to the compact option if I’m missing fish, or having the minnow scaled back by short-biting walleyes.
- For a bit larger profile, opt for a leadhead with a more standard hook length, like the classic Bass Pro Shops’ XPS Walleye Jig or Northland Tackle’s Long Shank Fireball Jig. The longer hook not only stretches things out to present a longer profile, it provides room for the addition of a soft plastic body. A piece of a plastic worm — or the body of a Bass Pro Shop’s XPS Single Tail Grub with the tail trimmed off — not only bulks up the profile, you can show additional color. Only cover the hook shank (down to the start of the bend) so you maintain plenty of room for the minnow, as well as hook gap to effectively hook fish.
When using larger minnows in conjunction with a leadhead jig — ones approximately three inches or longer — it’s often necessary to add a stinger hook to the setup to keep from missing fish. The Meteor Jig provides a second eyelet for a stinger hook clip, a nice feature. Insert one tine of the stinger’s treble hook in the tail or back of the minnow.
- Having two or three rods set up with various jig-minnow riggings allows you to test the waters efficiently to determine which is best that particular day. Also, all of these options work well with artificial minnows like Berkley’s Gulp! Alive! too.