Today marks the 50th anniversary of Roberto Clemente’s 3,000th major league hit. As did yesterday.
Confused? So were many of the 24,193 fans at Three Rivers Stadium on the evening of Sept. 29, 1972.
Clemente beat out a first-inning bouncer to Mets second baseman Ken Boswell, who briefly bobbled the ball, and when no “E” flashed on the scoreboard, most everyone at the ballpark assumed the Pirates right fielder had just become the 11th member of the 3,000-hit club.
Second base umpire Frank Pulli tossed the ball to Mets first baseman Ed Kranepool, who handed it to Clemente as the crowd stood and cheered. Clemente then handed what was, at that moment, a treasured memento to first base coach Don Leppert, who tucked it into his back pocket for safekeeping.
No one then could have imagined that hit No. 3,000 would not be officially registered until nearly 20 hours later.
LUKE QUAY began to panic. The McKeesport Daily News reporter, in his role as official scorer, charged Boswell with an error on the play. But the message didn’t immediately get through to those operating the scoreboard, situated one deck above the press box.
“What the hell is the matter?” Quay blurted out. Meanwhile, fans rose to their feet and began to cheer, convinced they’d witnessed Clemente’s milestone base hit.
Quay’s message was at last transmitted and an “E” appeared on the scoreboard. The cheers immediately gave way to a cascade of boos.
Clemente was livid after the game, a 1-0 victory for the Mets and Tom Seaver. He believed an official scorer had, once again, robbed him of a hit. In his mind, he would’ve beaten a throw to first even had Boswell fielded the ball cleanly.
“All my life they have been stealing hits from me,” Clemente said.
A reporter then asked Clemente, “Do you think it was a hit?”
“Think? I know it was a hit,” he replied, rage bubbling just beneath the surface. “Everybody knows it was a hit. There was no way he could have got me.”
Restless and frustrated, Clemente — a noted insomniac — couldn’t fall asleep that night. At 4:30 in the morning, he decided it would be better just to skip bed.
Clemente dragged himself into the Pirates clubhouse later that morning for a 2:15 p.m. game.
“He didn’t sleep at all that night,” recalls catcher Manny Sanguillen, Clemente’s best friend on the team. “He was nervous. He was really tight. I used to make him laugh by doing crazy things. He said, ‘Man, you’re too much.’ I told him, ‘I want you to get a hit today.’”
The sleep-deprived Clemente did just that at 3:07 p.m.
THE METS started left-hander Jon Matlack, who would claim National League Rookie of the Year honors on the strength of a 15-10 record and sparkling 2.32 ERA. He knew Clemente well, having been a San Juan Senadores teammate the previous offseason in the Puerto Rican Winter League. He’d even visited Clemente’s home.
But Matlack had no idea on Sept. 30, 1972, that Clemente was on the precipice of a historic achievement.
“I was a 22-year-old rookie that had absolutely no clue this baseball icon was sitting on 2,999 when I went out to pitch that game. None,” he said years later.
Matlack fanned Clemente on a curve ball in the first inning, but he didn’t fool Clemente in the fourth when he delivered another curve on an 0-1 count. Clemente ripped the ball to the wall on one bounce.
“A ringing double,” Pirates pitcher Steve Blass recalls. “Just a vapor trail to left-center field.”
Matlack could’ve kicked himself.
“As it left my hand, I was a little upset, because I realized this thing’s not going to make the strike zone,” he said. “But he took that long stride, kept himself back, and pulled it off the left-center wall.”
As Clemente arrived at second base, the relatively sparse crowd of 13,117 erupted. Clemente, one foot on the bag, held his batting helmet aloft in acknowledgement of the ovation, the giant numerals 3000 illuminated on the scoreboard behind him. Second base umpire Doug Harvey took the ball from Mets shortstop Jim Fregosi and handed it to Clemente, shaking his hand as the crowd continued to roar. Clemente then tossed it to Leppert.
For the second time in less than 24 hours, Clemente had delivered hit No. 3,000.
MOMENTS LATER, Sanguillen singled to drive in Clemente, who was mobbed by teammates as he reached the dugout. He received another loud ovation in the top of fifth as he trotted to his position in right field and doffed his cap in response.
A special visitor greeted Clemente in the dugout after Dock Ellis retired Joe Nolan to end the inning. Mets outfielder Willie Mays, who wasn’t playing that day, had crossed the diamond to congratulate the newest member of the 3,000-hit club. Mays had joined in 1970.
Clemente was due to bat that inning, but manager Bill Virdon sent up retiring second baseman Bill Mazeroski to pinch hit. Sadly, Clemente would never again face a pitcher in a regular-season game. Ninety-two days later he would perish while on a flight to deliver relief supplies to earthquake-stricken Nicaragua, his overloaded plane plunging into the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast of Puerto Rico.
CLEMENTE, WHO had been fuming the night before, was in a far better mood in the aftermath of the Pirates’ 5-0 victory. He even admitted that Quay, with his ruling on the Boswell play, did him a favor.
“I was hoping to get a hit [for No. 3,000] that wasn’t doubtful,” he said. “Deep down, I was hoping it was a clean hit.”
Clemente then recalled for reporters his first hit, back in 1955 against the Brooklyn Dodgers, the team that signed him and then lost him to the Pirates in the annual Rule 5 supplemental draft. He had since won four batting titles, an MVP award and multiple Gold Gloves, and accumulated more hits than any Latin-born player, culminating that afternoon with No. 3,000.
“I dedicate this hit to the fans of Pittsburgh,” Clemente said. “They have been wonderful. And to the people back home in Puerto Rico, especially to the fellow who pushed me to play baseball, Roberto Marín.”
The final word on Clemente’s final hit came in a Pittsburgh Press editorial: “In a world which seems to be losing many of its values, Clemente stands out as an inspiration. For it took more than athletic ability to achieve his goal. Without his fierce pride and determination, he never would have made it. All of us are indebted to Roberto Clemente for reminding us that in every field of activity, in every phase of life, strength of character and perseverance are needed for great achievement.”
Like recording a 3,000th hit — twice.