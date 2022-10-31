ERIE — All the football clichés fit this one.
It came down to the fourth quarter. The team that made the fewer mistakes won. The team that had the ball last won. Turnovers and big plays were the difference, and the game was won in the trenches.
The tough thing for IUP is Saturday against Gannon, none of those things went the Crimson Hawks’ way.
In a back-and-forth battle that had 10 lead changes, the Golden Knights spoiled No. 11 IUP’s perfect season with a 43-36 victory at McConnell Family Stadium. The Crimson Hawks (7-1 overall, 5-1 PSAC West) did enough to win the game — it was only the fifth time since 1980 that they scored 36 points or more and lost — but a handful of mistakes, in all three phases of the game, made the difference.
“If we were playing somebody that wasn’t very good, we would’ve got away with a lot of mistakes that we made today,” said IUP head coach Paul Tortorella. “But every (for) mistake we made, they made us pay.”
The Golden Knights (7-2, 5-1) are tied with IUP and Slippery Rock for first place in the division and have an outside chance at earning their first NCAA Division II playoff berth. On Saturday, they played a near-flawless game in scoring one of the most important wins in program history.
“It’s a huge win,” said Gannon coach Erik Raeburn. “You know, obviously, they’re a great program. And we needed to get a win against one of the best teams in the conference and in the country. And so hopefully this will do a lot for our guys’ confidence.”
On offense, IUP gained 358 yards, but two fourth-quarter turnovers were killers. On defense, the Crimson Hawks registered five sacks, but allowed 464 total yards, permitted Gannon to go 8 of 14 on third downs, and gave up two long touchdown passes. And on special teams, three mistakes made huge impacts on the outcome.
IUP had a relatively low total of eight penalties, but five of them gave Gannon a first down.
“They played better than us at the end of the day,” said quarterback Mak Sexton, who threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns. “They got the momentum, and they kept it. They were excited, they were ready to go, and we never had that momentum swing to put them away. So, credit it to them.”
Gannon scored on its first drive to take a 7-0 lead. IUP then kicked a field goal and made a stop, then scored again, on Sexton’s 22-yard strike to Duane Brown. From there, the teams alternated touchdowns, with Gannon scoring the last one — the winning one — with 5:09 left to play.
“We were moving the ball well and scoring points,” Sexton said, “but we just couldn’t come up with the points when it mattered.”
Brown, the wideout from Spring Church who leads the PSAC in receiving yards per game (123.5), caught 10 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Hilton Ridley added two scores from Sexton, and Adam Houser had a 1-yard touchdown run.
But when it came time for the IUP offense to score critical points, the Crimson Hawks came up empty.
After Gannon’s final touchdown, IUP got the ball at its own 29, but two plays into the drive Sexton threw a pass to Brown that got tipped and intercepted. After IUP’s Greg Moore blocked a field goal by Gannon’s Eric Scarpino that would have put the game away, the Crimson Hawks’ final possession ended when Sexton fumbled when he got sacked for the first (and only) time.
“We scored enough points to win in a normal situation,” Tortorella said, “but the way the game was going, you almost had to score every time you had the ball.”
The IUP defense, which had allowed only 40 points total in the previous four games, had a rougher day.
Gannon quarterback Kory Curtis completed 23 of 28 passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns and ran for two scores. Two of his receivers, Branse Stanley (140) and KeJohn Batiste (109), had 100-yard receiving games. But for only the third time in their past 25 games, the Crimson Hawks did not force a turnover, and it had two penalties, both on cornerback Naszhir Taylor, that extended Gannon drives.
“They’re a good team,” said IUP linebacker Connor Kelly. “They’re 7-2. They’re no slouch of a team. They played better than us today, and that’s really it.”
A couple special teams miscues were critical mistakes. Kicker Nick Andrasi, who had missed at least one PAT kick in five of the seven games leading into Saturday, had one blocked. Taylor got flagged for roughing the kicker on a punt in the third quarter, when IUP was leading 22-21, and Gannon took the new opportunity and scored on the next play, when Taylor bit on a double move by Batiste and got beat for a 55-yard touchdown.
And then, after Moore blocked Scarpino’s field goal with 2:46 left to play, IUP’s Jaheim Howard chased after the ball and picked it up at the IUP 1-yard line and was tackled. Five plays later, Sexton threw his lone interception.
“Once it clears the line of scrimmage, it’s dead,” Tortorella said of the field goal attempt. “It’s poison. We made another mistake there. Now we’ve got the ball on our own 1 instead of the 25. You know, you just can’t get away with making those mistakes against teams that are good.”
The question now for IUP is about how they will respond. The good news is that they still can win the PSAC West –– provided they beat Clarion (3-6, 2-4) next week and Slippery Rock (8-1, 5-1) beats Edinboro (4-5, 2-4) –– and they are very much still in the playoff race.
But they have some work to do this week to ensure the mistakes made at Gannon are not repeated.
“There are two ways you can look at this loss,” Sexton said. “You can take it on the chin and try to get better and win next week, or you could take it poorly and come back unmotivated.”
Kelly, who had eight tackles, said he knows which way the Crimson Hawks will go.
“We’re going to learn from this,” he said, “and get better.”