There are a lot of factors that go into whether a team wins or loses a football game.
Turnovers are a huge one, and so are penalties.
Mistakes in general can ruin even a great team’s chances of winning.
But what are the characteristics that go into making a great season? If you ask IUP coach Paul Tortorella, he’ll look at one statistic: results in one-score games.
“When you play close games, it’s one or two plays or one or two series that decide the game,” said Tortorella, who is 48-11 in his career at IUP, including a 14-6 mark in games decided by eight points (one score) or fewer. “In the years we made the playoffs, we won those games, and the years we didn’t make it, we lost some of those close games. I think that’s the common denominator in our good seasons.”
Last season, IUP went 10-2, won a share of the PSAC West Division title, beat Shepherd for the conference championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs as the No. 1 seed in Super Region One. Overall, that was a pretty good season.
Obviously, IUP’s success in one-score games had a hand in that. The Crimson Hawks went 5-1 in games decided by eight points or less, with close wins over California (22-21), Shepherd (24-21), East Stroudsburg (38-35), Ashland (19-16) and Slippery Rock (20-12). IUP’s lone loss in the regular season was a 43-36 setback at Gannon.
The season before, in 2021, the Crimson Hawks went 3-2 in one-score games, with two late-season four-point losses to California and Edinboro keeping them from the playoffs.
“It’s not easy every year to win the conference or get to the playoffs,” Tortorella said. “That year we lost three games (2021), we weren’t a bad team. We just weren’t used to that. Last year, there were some close games that we won, and we very easily could have lost some of them.”
One-score games can be somewhat of an indicator of future results. In 2019, the Crimson Hawks steamrolled most of their opponents, winning 10 games, eight of which were by 27 points or more. But the one time in the regular season when IUP got tested, it lost at Slippery Rock, 45-42.
Then the playoffs came, and the Crimson Hawks found themselves in a first-round battle with Shepherd. It came down to the final minute, and IUP lost, 31-27. A season with 10 wins, an offense that averaged 44 points a game and a defense that gave up just 17 per game, and it all was ruined by two four-point losses.
In 2017, IUP’s most successful season in the Tortorella era, the Crimson Hawks went 13-1, including a 3-0 mark in one-score games. Their season ended with a 27-17 loss to West Florida in the national semifinals, and had that game become closer in the fourth quarter, IUP might have pulled it out using the experience the Crimson Hawks gained in close wins over Ashland (26-23), Clarion (23-17) and Assumption (27-22).
IUP kicks off its season tonight at home against Ashland, a team it has played three times since 2017, and beaten three times, each being a one-score difference. The Crimson Hawks beat the Eagles on the last play of the 2017 season opener, on Dylan Sarka’s 47-yard field goal as time expired, then hung on to win 21-17 in 2018 on the road when the Eagles stalled at midfield on their final possession.
Last year’s game was close throughout, with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown in the third quarter proving to be the difference in the Crimson Hawks’ 19-16 win.
If tonight’s game comes down to one score, the outcome — win or lose — will likely have an impact on the rest of IUP’s season.
“Every year, you’ve got your games that you kind of control, and then you have your games that come down to one or two scores,” Tortorella said. “You’ve got to win those one-score games to have a good season.”
