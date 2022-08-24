pl preview

John Elick returns at quarterback for his second season as the starter.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec reversed course and returned for his sixth season leading the Red Dragons.

Falisec has guided his team to five consecutive playoff appearances, a 27-29 overall record and five playoff victories. Last season, the Red Dragons won four of their first five games before sliding at the end of the season, winning just one of their final six games and finishing 5-6.

