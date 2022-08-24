Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec reversed course and returned for his sixth season leading the Red Dragons.
Falisec has guided his team to five consecutive playoff appearances, a 27-29 overall record and five playoff victories. Last season, the Red Dragons won four of their first five games before sliding at the end of the season, winning just one of their final six games and finishing 5-6.
“You never lose it once you get into this; every fall you get the same feeling,” Falisec said. “I’m glad to be back, the kids seem happy, and it’s been a really good first week of camp so far.”
Falisec intended to give up the job, but a snafu in the hiring process left the job open, and the veteran coach decided to stick around.
If the Red Dragons are going to qualify for the Class 1A playoffs for a sixth straight year, they will need to count on some underclassmen to get them there. Purchase Line, which lost 11 players to graduation, brought just five seniors into camp on a roster of 34 players.
One of the players Falisec and the Red Dragons are counting on is junior quarterback/linebacker John Elick. In his first full year as a starter on offense, Elick ranked fourth in the area with 887 passing yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 273 yards and eight touchdowns.
“He’s one of our team leaders,” Falisec said. “He is a hard worker who loves the competition. He’s a kid that you want on your team and especially at that quarterback position.”
Elick calls the shots on defense, too. The two-year defensive starter was among the Red Dragons leading tacklers a season ago.
“He is a leader for our defense too,” Falisec said. “He is just a hammer in the middle and can really deliver a hit.”
It will be the job of an offensive line that is young and thin on depth to get the offense moving.
“What we did lose from a season ago was a lot of experienced players,” Falisec said. “We had a lot of guys on the offensive line that we could plug in, but this year we don’t have that. We only have about seven linemen I would feel comfortable putting in a varsity game situation right now.”
Zander Stiffler, a sophomore, takes over as the center, juniors Charles Edwards and Dylan Bouch return at the guard positions, and Mike Zurenko occupies one of the tackle spots.
The other tackle is Thomas Batten, a 6-foot-4, 300-pounder who returns for his senior season.
“Thomas being back is a big plus for our line,” Falisec said.
Eric Overman, who suffered an injury early in preseason camp, is also in the mix for playing time up front.
While Purchase Line traditionally employs a run-based offense, Falisec said he will not be afraid to put the ball in the air a little more this season.
“We are going to spread it out a little more and get the ball to some different players,” Falisec said.
The Red Dragons use a double-slot formation and can utilize a player as a slot receiver or set in motion to be used as another running back. Falisec is happy on where the team is with its skill players.
“We have Andrew Beer coming back. He has terrific hands,” Falisec said. “He was banged up a little last season in Week 5 or 6, and we are glad to get him back. He has turned into one of our team leaders.”
Beer is Purchase Line’s top returning receiver with 12 catches in six games in 2021. He also rushed for three touchdowns.
He is joined in the backfield by Brock Small, who saw significant time as a sophomore last season. Juniors AJ Chambers (12 receptions, 157 yards, one touchdown) and Jaylin Robertson will have the opportunity to contribute on offense as well.
Junior Owen Misko and senior Joe Lamer also make up the receiving corps.
The Red Dragons will keep their 4-3 base defense but might have to adjust up front due to losing much of the size and depth from a season ago.
“We have to adjust to what we have,” Falisec said. “We don’t have nearly the size on the D-line that we did last year, but we should be able to use our speed a little more to make up for that.”
Falisec said the Red Dragons will rotate five or six players on the defensive front to keep some fresh legs. Batten returns at defensive tackle and is joined by Bouch, Zurenko, Stiffler and sophomore Isaiah Friday.
Joining Elick in the linebacking corps are sophomore Devlin Kordish and Edwards.
Last season, the Red Dragons defense was credited with the second-most turnovers in the area (22) and a plus-one turnover margin.
Falisec attributed that statistic to having a strong secondary, something he believes will be the case again this year.
“I feel confident in our secondary, and it is a strong unit again this year,” he said. “We have a lot of athletic players back there who have a great deal of speed and instincts. Four players will return that started at some point last year.”
Beer, a three-year defensive starter, lines up at safety along with Lamer. Chambers and Small also provide strength in the secondary. Beer, Small and Chambers each had at least one interception in 2021.
“We have to be aggressive and get as many helmets to the football as we can,” Falisec said. “We don’t have the size we are used to, but we still have to be physical. We have maybe one or two big guys competing up front, so we will need to use our speed and strength.
Even with the loss of several veteran players on the offensive and defensive lines, and the small senior class, Falisec believes his 2022 Red Dragons can compete in the evolving Heritage Conference and keep the playoff streak alive.
“We bring back some experienced players, maybe not as many as we would like, but some stepped up and played a lot of last season after injuries,” Falisec said. “This league is going to be tough, especially with us being one of the smallest enrollment schools in the league. One injury can be devastating. We want to go into Week 1 healthy and ready to play, and by the end of the year, if we stay healthy, we should see major improvement.”