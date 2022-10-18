knapp 10-17-22

Jeff Knapp showed off crappies taken by switching soft plastic bait colors.

 Jeff Knapp photo

The screen of my sonar unit showed the submerged tree nearly 30 feet below me was stacked with fish that I suspected were crappies. But my best efforts had only produced a couple light bites, ones that did not result in hooked fish.

I was nearly ready to leave the spot, pass it off to “they just weren’t biting,” when I opted to be a bit more active and see if a change in color would be effective. I popped off the chartreuse body that had been on the sixteenth-ounce jig and replaced it with one called “pink lemonade,” a two-tone offering that featured a blend of pink and lime green.

