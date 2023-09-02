NORTHERN CAMBRIA — In its 2023 season opener, Northern Cambria took its opening drive deep into United Valley territory before a fumble stopped the Colts.
After a week to digest that disappointment that played part in a six-point Game 1 loss, the Colts started the same way seven days later with one major difference: This time, they finished the job.
Then they went on to finish Heritage Conference newcomer Conemaugh Valley, 42-0, on Friday night at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium.
“We put in all the hard work in this week to prepare for this game. We didn’t want to have the same feeling as last week,” Colts junior wideout Ty Dumm said. “It feels amazing.”
Dumm scored two touchdowns in the win — including a soul-crushing fumble return that came right on the heels of Northern Cambria’s mammoth 14-play, 73-yard march for a score to begin the game. Jack Sheredy needed only four carries in the second half to pile up 110 of his game-high 150 yards on the ground, scoring on jaunts of 72 and 33 yards.
Sheredy’s first touchdown put the contest under running-clock rules with 3:43 still left in the third quarter.
The Colts’ defense was even more proficient, holding the Blue Jays’ seldom-seen tightly packed formation and run-heavy attack to three first downs and 57 total yards as Northern Cambria linebacker Ben Messina and Dumm at safety were among the Colts who had big games.
“We made less mistakes this week. In practice, we sharpened up,” Messina said. “We studied our film. Most of our guys had three or four hours this week. It’s in the classroom, too. It’s not just out on the field. We looked for our keys and what to do.”
It was a bounce-back performance with a little extra spring to it.
“Last week, they weren’t relying on the process, the system. They’re brothers, (but) they weren’t relying on the guy to their right or to their left,” Colts coach Sam Shutty said. “You have to rely on the other guys. Ultimately that and not turning the ball over were the difference.”
Northern Cambria wound up outgaining the visiting Blue Jays by 311 yards. Ethan Donatelli completed 10 of 16 passes for 137 yards before calling it an early night, finding Dumm and Caleb Dolney for touchdown passes of 37 and 25 yards, respectively.
The Colts scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and held a 21-0 lead by half, forging an 183-30 yardage advantage on Conemaugh Valley over the first two quarters.
Northern Cambria converted two third downs and a fourth down on its masterful opening drive that ended when Messina plunged over from the 3-yard line 8:19 into the game.
The Colts defense got into the act three plays later, knocking the ball out of the hands of Blue Jays workhorse Devin Chontas. Dumm picked it up at the 14 and was completed unimpeded on his way to the end zone.
“That’s it in a nutshell. That’s the turning point right there,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said after the Blue Jays dipped to 0-2. “Our offense ain’t designed to dig out from a hole. We have an offense where we have to go out there and control the ball. We eat the clock. We make the moves.”
After Northern Cambria’s Sheredy tackled Chontas in the backfield on fourth down at the Conemaugh Valley 47, Donatelli found Dumm on a perfectly-executed middle screen that Dumm took 37 yards for his third touchdown reception of the year.
It was the third time already this season the Donatelli-to-Dumm combination has clicked for a touchdown.
“All summer, we put in time, getting the connection together,” Dumm said. “We know where the ball needs to be and when it needs to be there.”
The Colts had a couple other scoring chances before the intermission but had a touchdown reception by Dolney negated by a penalty and missed a field goal. However, after a stop on Conemaugh Valley’s opening possession of the second half and a short punt gave the Colts the ball at the Blue Jay 27, NC was back in the end zone in two plays when Donatelli’s play-action pop pass to Dolney lit the scoreboard again.
Sheredy’s first touchdown bolt a few minutes later assured the fans they’d be able to get home early.
“We played as a family,” Messina said. “We picked each other up. We played as a family tonight.”
