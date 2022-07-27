BLAIRSVILLE — Omar Ward delivered five RBIs and Matt Hogue threw a complete game, leading Blairsville to a 15-3 drubbing of Blacklick Valley in the opening game of the Indiana County League championship series Tuesday at WyoTech Park.
Hogue scattered eight hits, allowed three runs and two walks and struck out five over seven innings, and Ward had a pair of run-scoring singles and a sacrifice fly in three at-bats and scored two runs.
“Matt kept the ball down and threw strikes,” Blairsville player-manager Joe Culler said. “That is all you can really ask of him in a game like this.”
Ward wasn’t always available to play for the Colts during the regular season. He came up big in his postseason debut.
“We have been able to get Omar here during the week for the playoffs,” Culler said. “He started to develop his offense at the end of the season and provided us with timely hits in crucial situations today.”
Blairsville, the three-time defending champion, broke open a tight game by scoring six runs in the fourth inning, three in the fifth and four in the sixth.
The Colts tied the game in the third on Ward’s sacrifice fly to deep center field that scored pinch-runner Shawn McCoy. They added a second run and took a 2-1 lead on Jayke Saiani’s bases-loaded walk that forced in Culler.
Culler was 0-for-1 but earned his way on base three times courtesy of two walks and a hit-by-pitch. He and Mike Fennell scored three runs each.
Blackick Valley starting pitcher Payden Pavic held Blairsville without a hit until the fourth inning when he began to struggle with his control. The Colts used four walks, two errors and a two-run single by Ward to chase Pavic and build an 8-2 lead.
“Payton started off really effective,” Blacklick Valley manager Garry Wurm said. “But what happened is he didn’t make the needed adjustments and began to pitch up in the zone and really got frustrated. We fell apart in that inning and Blairsville took advantage.”
“At one point we had seven runs on just three hits,” Culler said. “Hats off to our baserunning though. We took advantage of a lot of walks and a couple errors and it showed on the score.”
Wurm, who has helped guide a fifth different team to the ICL championship series, attributed the Colts’ breakaway inning to its veteran team.
“It was pretty obvious after their big inning,” Garry Wurm said. “They have a ton of leadership and veteran players over there who have played together for years. Our team is just in its second year and some of these guys are playing together for the first time.”
Colts shortstop Lou Downey also picked up a pair of RBIs in the inning on a double to the left-center gap.
The visitors took an early lead in the second inning. Hogue picked up two quick outs, but a pair of errors and a sharp single by Jude Gdula loaded the bases. No. 9 hitter Brandon Frank delivered a run-scoring single that plated Isaac Wurm to give Blacklick a 1-0 advantage.
Blacklick had its opportunities to get back in the game. Hogue, however, did an admirable job of denying a rally. Isaac Wurm hit a two-out single in the fourth and moved to third on Gdula’s base hit, but he got Pavic to foul out to Saiani, who sprinted from third base and made a fantastic catch over the fence in foul territory to end the inning and strand two runners in scoring position.
“They (Blacklick) hit Hogue a little more than he is used to being hit this year,” Culler said. “That is a credit to Hogue and our defense, which did a great job of getting to the balls in the outfield and hitting the cutoffs and really limiting the damage.”
Hogue worked out of another threat in the fifth. Isaac Wurm delivered a run-scoring single to cut the Colts’ lead to 8-3, but the left-hander retired Gdula on a flyout to center with the bases loaded.
“With the bases loaded, we have to come out of the inning with more than just one run,” Garry Wurm said.
Ward added two RBIs on a single in the fifth and picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice in the sixth.
Culler, Ben Doak, Ward, David Doak and Saiani all scored in the fourth as Blairsville sent 11 batters to the plate.
Game 2, which will again be played at Blairsville’s home field, is Thursday.
“The series is two games here, two at Blacklick’s field and then the deciding game here,” Culler said. “It would be a huge lift for us to take a two-game lead while on our home field.”
“Win or lose, this game is now past us,” Garry Wurm said. “We have to pick up a win on Thursday and go back home tied. I was pretty happy with how we hit the ball today, but we are going to have to pitch and play defense better on Thursday to get out of here with a win.”