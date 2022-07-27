BLAIRSVILLE — Omar Ward delivered five RBIs and Matt Hogue threw a complete game, leading Blairsville to a 15-3 drubbing of Blacklick Valley in the opening game of the Indiana County League championship series Tuesday at WyoTech Park.

Hogue scattered eight hits, allowed three runs and two walks and struck out five over seven innings, and Ward had a pair of run-scoring singles and a sacrifice fly in three at-bats and scored two runs.

Tags