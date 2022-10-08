NOTHERN CAMBRIA — Owen Bougher was all smiles during his postgame interview after leading Northern Cambria to a 35-26 victory over West Shamokin on Friday night in a Heritage Conference football game at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Field.
Just minutes earlier, the Colts senior quarterback wrapped up a business-like performance, completing 14 of 19 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 122 yards.
“That is just who we are,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “I have confidence in our quarterback and each week he is getting better and better. Owen is seeing the field clearer and starting to go through the progressions.”
“After losing back-to-back games, we all came ready to play,” Bougher said. “My line gave me so much time to pass and opened some big holes. They made it easy for me. It was just an all-around good win.”
Bougher connected with sophomore Ty Dumm twice in the second quarter as Northern Cambria went into halftime leading by a single point, 14-13.
It was Bougher’s third touchdown pass, a 58-yarder to senior Peyton Myers early in the final quarter combined with Trey Pershing’s fourth consecutive extra point that gave the Colts a two-score advantage.
“We rolled the dice and played man to man,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said. “Unfortunately, they hit on a couple of big plays that were the difference.”
Just one play earlier, West Shamokin dual-threat quarterback Lou Swartz hit Ezra Oesterling for a 9-yard touchdown to bring the Wolves to within 21-19.
Swartz carried the load for West Shamokin, amassing 170 yards on 30 attempts and tossing four scores.
Oesterling and Swartz hooked up on the final play of the first half on an 18-yard score to pull within 14-13. Swartz danced around the pocket before he was chased to his own sideline and threw a desperation pass that the 6-foot-2 Oesterling came down with as time expired.
In the second half, Swartz finished a seven-play, 43-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown to Dylan Wolfe. Oesterling’s extra point cut the lead to 28-26 with 8:45 to play.
Swartz and Micah Linhart each had first-down rushes to keep their possession alive. Linhart chipped in with 14 carries for 81 yards.
The Colts answered with a 63-yard drive that was highlighted by a pair of Bougher first downs. Jackson Sheredy scored his second rushing touchdown to complete the scoring with 5:05 to play on an eight-yard scamper.
The Colts, who came into the game leading the area with 11 interceptions, delivered two more. Sophomore Caleb Dolney picked off Swartz in the first half with just under two minutes to play and Xander Dolansky stepped in front of a pass late in the game.
“Our secondary stepped up today,” Bougher said. “They came ready to play. Tackling Swartz is not easy, but we made it difficult for them to pass, especially late in the game.”
The Colts also came away with a fumble recovery for their third takeaway.
“It was a pretty even game the whole way through,” McCullough said. “We just had too many errors at critical times.
“We can’t hang our heads. We just lost to a sound football team. We have to get back to work on Monday and find a way to beat a good Portage team.”
Early into the second half, Colts safety Ty Dumm was ejected with a personal foul that caused Shutty to shuffle his lineup.
“That really hurt when our starting safety (Dumm) was ejected,” Shutty said. “We had to do some re-shuffling, move some guys around. They had to play some positions that they aren’t all that familiar with, but they did a great job with it.”
West Shamokin had 340 total yards, including 258 on the ground.
The Colts went pass-heavy as 249 of their 403 total yards came through the air.
Peyton Myers had six catches for 146 yards. Ty Dumm caught four passes for 76 yards.
“The message is that we can’t look ahead,” Shutty said. “We can’t take anybody lightly and have to keep preparing like it was the first game of the season.”