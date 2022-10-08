ws-nc

West Shamokin’s Isaac Schrecengost, left, couldn’t keep Northern Cambria’s Jackson Sheredy from putting the game away on a fourth-quarter touchdown run.

 BOB LESLIE/For The Gazette

NOTHERN CAMBRIA — Owen Bougher was all smiles during his postgame interview after leading Northern Cambria to a 35-26 victory over West Shamokin on Friday night in a Heritage Conference football game at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Field.

Just minutes earlier, the Colts senior quarterback wrapped up a business-like performance, completing 14 of 19 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 122 yards.