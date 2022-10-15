NORTHERN CAMRBIA — With Northern Cambria ahead by six points late in the third quarter, the monster Senior Night crowd at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Field on Friday was sitting on their hands.
However, the Colts’ offense put a charge into its faithful by scoring three touchdowns in a five-minute span and breaking the game wide open, eventually galloping away with a 33-21 victory over winless River Valley.
“It’s all about finding that momentum,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said after his team picked up its sixth win of the season. “If you can hit that stride and play well going into the end of the season and into playoffs, that is what we want.”
Shutty dug into his bag of tricks to get the second-half scoring started. After picking up four first downs on its first nine plays of the series, senior running back Xander Dolansky started with the ball toward the visiting sideline before pivoting and hitting quarterback Owen Bougher in stride for a 16-yard score and a 19-7 advantage.
“It’s not a play that we run all that much,” Bougher said. “But Coach called it at the perfect time, and it was executed perfectly.”
On the ensuing kickoff, a perfectly placed squib kick by sophomore Trey Pershing bounced over and around several potential Panthers kick returners, and the Colts’ Caleb Dolney recovered the ball inside the 20-yard line.
“Special teams killed us today,” River Valley coach Jess Houser said. “We have to field that ball. They picked up 14 points on that series and put us away.”
Bougher wasted little time once again, scoring on the first play along the home sideline from 17 yards away. Pershing connected on his second of three extra points to put the Colts on top 26-7.
River Valley kick returner Micheal Wano was stripped on the following kickoff and the Colts’ Ethan Donatelli recovered the fumble in Panthers territory.
Donatelli, filling in for safety Ty Dumm, also intercepted Panthers quarterback Luke Woodring late in the first half in his own end zone to prevent a potential score.
Bougher hit Peyton Myers on the second play following the fumble recovery for a 41-yard score, but the play was called back due to an illegal chop block by a Colts lineman. Six plays later, that same combination hooked up again. Bougher found Myers in the back of the end zone for a 9-yard score and a 32-7 lead.
“We talked about momentum at halftime and about getting it back,” Shutty said. “I am proud of our team in how they battled back and found that push to put this team away when we had to. That is what good teams do.”
“We have to start playing four quarters,” Houser said. “We are young but we have to play more consistent.”
Myers also hauled in a 56-yard scoring bomb from Bougher in the second quarter to break a 7-7 tie. Myers, the area’s leading receiver, was credited with three receptions for 88 yards and has eight receiving touchdowns for the season.
“When you can get that connection, its magical,” Shutty said. “They have a strong understanding of the offense and they both understand what they have to do, and they just do it.”
Bougher was efficient once again, completing 10 of 16 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He has thrown for 13 scores on the season with only four interceptions.
After Dolansky punched in the game’s first score on the Colts’ second drive of the game on a 9-yard run, River Valley’s offense looked dangerous. Woodring orchestrated an eight-play scoring drive that he finished by keeping the ball on an option play from 10 yards. The shifty junior quarterback rushed for two first downs and hit Merreck Smith on a 21-yard pass play on the series.
“We started wanting to run to the weak side a little bit, because they were loading up on our power side,” Houser said. “It worked in the first half, we got a nice little push on our drives but just too many mistakes late in the game cost us. That has been the story for this team this season.”
Woodring scored his second rushing touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter. After scrambling and evading several defenders, Woodring hit the sideline for a 28-yard run. On the next play he scored from a yard away.
“Luke is getting better every game of the season,” Houser said. “At the end of the game, he started hitting his receivers and I think we started to give him a little more time to do that with our blocking.”
Bougher went into game-manager mode late in the fourth quarter, taking five minutes off the clock before turning it over on downs.
Jackson Sheredy, filling in for starting back Colton Paronish, ran for 84 yards, Dolansky added 47 and Bougher gained 42 on the ground.
Woodring connected with running back Gavin Burkhart on a 7-yard touchdown pass with 29 seconds to play and dived for the pylon on the conversion to set the final at 33-21.
Northern Cambria will close out its Heritage Conference schedule at Portage next week, and River Valley looks forward to its matchup with United Valley.
“It’s the last time these seniors have a chance to play in the Heritage Conference,” Houser said. “They are going to come out ready to play United Valley.”
“Its nice knowing that we will be going into next week’s final conference game with two of our starters returning,” Shutty said. “We need all hands-on deck for a tough Portage team who is coming in high off a big win over West Shamokin. We will be ready.”