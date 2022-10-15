rv-nc

Northern Cambria quarterback Owen Bougher (12) ran away from River

Valley’s Quinton Witmer (33) and Tasuan Hawkins on a touchdown run.

 BOB LESLIE/For The Gazette

NORTHERN CAMRBIA — With Northern Cambria ahead by six points late in the third quarter, the monster Senior Night crowd at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Field on Friday was sitting on their hands.

However, the Colts’ offense put a charge into its faithful by scoring three touchdowns in a five-minute span and breaking the game wide open, eventually galloping away with a 33-21 victory over winless River Valley.