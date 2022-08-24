Northern Cambria entered the 2021 season with two seniors, a new starting quarterback, new running backs, new receivers and a lot of new starters on defense, and it showed. After coming up short in the first couple games, things snowballed, injuries and illness decimated the Colts, and they wound up 2-8.
Having taken their hits, the Colts hope 19 returning letterwinners and a slew of experienced and athletic skill players will keep the team from its first back-to-back sub-.500 seasons since 2009, 2010 and 2011.
Northern Cambria opens the season at Duffy Daugherty Stadium against last year’s Heritage Conference champion, Cambria Heights, which visits for the annual “Coal Bowl.”
“I think the foundation is built off the leadership on the team,” said senior Ben Janosko, a potential starter at wide receiver and linebacker who average 20.0 yards per reception on limited catches last season. “The cornerstone is the experience that we have as a whole compared to last year. This year, we return almost everybody on both sides of the ball.”
Northern Cambria is trying to bounce back from its lowest win total since 2009. Those Colts were 2-7. Last year’s team finished 2-8, beating United on freshman Trey Pershing’s game-ending field goal and then putting everything together in the finale against Meyersdale, when the Colts forced seven turnovers, Peyton Myers rushed for 81 yards and sophomore Maverick Baker, who died tragically in the offseason, scored two touchdowns.
“We have many things that we want to improve upon this season and I am confident that we will,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “I am confident in positive leadership from multiple players on our team. However, true leaders emerge in times of adverse situations, which we have not experienced this year. Time will tell who our leaders will be.”
There are a number of candidates, though.
Myers, a senior, and Jackson Sheredy, a junior, ranked first and second at the end of last season with 377 and 234 yards rushing, respectively. Myers also paced the team in receptions with eight and Sheredy tied sophomore Ty Dumm for second with six.
Those two players were competing for the headline slotback position, but it seems likely they’ll both be on the field a lot together, potentially at multiple positions.
Home-run threat Xander Dolansky is another potential starter in the slot. Like Myers, he’s a three-year letterman and a senior.
Senior Colton Paronish, back after an array of injuries has slowed his progress since he first saw varsity action, was in competition with classmate Cody Dumm to be the running back, although, again, it would not be surprising to see both play and carry the ball quite a bit.
“He is running the ball with power, and his route running is very crisp,” Myers said of Paronish.
Ty Dumm competed with senior Logan Dumm at one of the receiver slots. Janosko and senior Edwin Luther are slotted at the other.
“We plan to create as many opportunities as we can to be diverse in all areas of the game in order to utilize the talents of all players that should be on the field,” Shutty said.
There are a pair of quarterbacks. Senior Owen Bougher has been seeing action since his freshman year and has 17 games under his belt, so he was the favorite after last season to guide the Colts’ spread offense. Junior Ethan Donatelli, though, is waiting to pounce if Bougher slips and gives him an opening.
“He has been making great reads and been throwing amazing balls,” Myers said of Bougher.
Bougher is the more polished, Donatelli the more explosive. Shutty said he’d prefer to have one quarterback, not a rotation.
“My junior year was a huge growing year for me and my team so going into my senior year I am very confident and I think that we will have a good season I am looking forward to the first game,” Bougher said. “We do have a lot of great skill athletes. However the heart and soul of our team starts with our line. Without them our skill will not be able to succeed.”
The Colts have two returnees at the guards, juniors Austin Amsdell and Dawson Shutty. Senior Zane Novella battled junior Brayden Peles for the nod at center. Junior Dylan Weaver and sophomore Tyler Bradley fought it out at one tackle. Freshman Parker Shutty and senior Braden Moriconi did the same at the other.
It’s not a particularly big line, and staying healthy will be paramount because there’s a lack of proven depth.
Shutty will employ an odd-stack defense. Cody Dumm, Sheredy and Dolansky appeared to have secured starting spots at linebacker, while Myers did the same in the secondary.
Amsdell and Bougher were contending to start at one defensive end with Logan Dumm or Peles on the other side. Either Dawson Shutty or senior Lucas Weyandt will line up on the center.
Janosko and Paronish seem likely to start at the other two linebacker spots, but junior Dylan Weaver and sophomore Ben Messina were working hard to give Coach Shutty something to consider.
Janosko and Paronish are athletic enough to line up at other positions, too. Paronish, for instance, could wind up at defensive back, where Caleb Dolney also is contending. Donatelli and Ty Dumm could find themselves at safety.
Cody Dumm punted last year but Janosko is making that a camp competition. Myers will do the kickoffs, while Pershing again kicks the placements. Myers, Paronish and Dolansky will return kicks.
Marty Lessard, Jeff Messina, Zach Daisley, Scott Yingling, Derek Bearer, Jeremy Magulick, P.J. Byich and Dennis Pawlikowski will assist with the varsity. Bearer. Jim Rajnish and Tom Artion coach the junior high.