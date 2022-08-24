nc preview

Peyton Myers is one of the Colts’ multiple threats out of the backfield.

 BOB LESLIE/For the Gazette

Northern Cambria entered the 2021 season with two seniors, a new starting quarterback, new running backs, new receivers and a lot of new starters on defense, and it showed. After coming up short in the first couple games, things snowballed, injuries and illness decimated the Colts, and they wound up 2-8.

Having taken their hits, the Colts hope 19 returning letterwinners and a slew of experienced and athletic skill players will keep the team from its first back-to-back sub-.500 seasons since 2009, 2010 and 2011.

