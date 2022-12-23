The regular season belonged to the Penns Manor Comets.
The Northern Cambria Colts owned the postseason.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Windy with snow showers before midnight. Low near -5F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with snow showers before midnight. Low near -5F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 7:50 pm
The regular season belonged to the Penns Manor Comets.
The Northern Cambria Colts owned the postseason.
While Penn Manor bolted to nine regular-season wins and the Heritage Conference football championship, Northern Cambria took care of matters in the playoffs, going 3-0 in the District 6 Class 1A ranks and claiming the championship for the first time in program history.
“It’s really a dream come true,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said the night the Colts won the title. “It’s a tribute to this team. At the beginning of the season nobody knows how it will work out, but they put their heart and soul into it, and it paid off.”
Shutty was voted the Coach of the Year of the 2022 All-Gazette Football Team, and his nephew, Dawson, was voted the Lineman of the Year. The team was selected primarily by a vote of the coaches at area schools.
Penns Manor quarterback Max Hill was voted the Offensive Player of the Year, and Cambria Heights’ Ty Stockley was voted the Defensive Player of the Year.
In all, the team consists of the three standouts and 33 additional players, which the all-star format modeled after Pennsylvania’s Big 33 program.
Hill earned the regular-season rushing title with 1,633 yards and the scoring title with 170 points on the strength of 28 touchdowns, and Northern Cambria quarterback Owen Bougher led the passing ranks with 2,262 yards and 23 touchdown passes. He completed 61 percent of his passes.
The top receiver was Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers, who pulled in 64 receptions — just five shy of the all-time area record of 69.
The Heritage Conference welcomed Portage into the ranks of its teams — Conemaugh Valley and Conemaugh Township begin their membership next school year — and United Valley made its debut as a cooperative program between United and Blacklick Valley.
Apollo-Ridge and Ligonier Valley made the playoffs in the WPIAL Class 2A ranks, and Indiana took steps under first-year coach Brad Wright in its quest to return to the postseason in Class 4A.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.