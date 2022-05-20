Northern Cambria pushed top-seeded and unbeaten Portage to the limited for the second time this season, but the Colts came up short in the District 6 class 2A baseball quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Colts, seeded eight, dropped a 4-2 decision two weeks after suffering a 2-1 loss during the regular season. Northern Cambria closed at 10-6, and Portage improved to 19-0.
Portage advanced to play fifth-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle (12-7) in the semifinals on Tuesday. Marion Center, 17-0 and seeded second, plays host to Mount Union, the third seed at 19-2 and the defending district champion, in the other semifinal.
Northern Cambria was tied with Portage at 1-1 through 4½ innings. The Mustangs took a 3-1 lead in the fifth on Andrew Miko’s two-run double. They added a run in the sixth on Nathan Moore’s RBI double for a 4-1 lead.
The Colts loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh and scored once with one out when a walk forced in a run to make it 4-2. Portage turned a double play to end the game.
Josh Miller went the distance for Northern Cambria, allowing two earned runs and six hits, striking out five and walking two.
Tyler Alexander started for Portage and cruised through six innings, striking out 14 and walking four before reaching his pitch limit. He was charged with four hits and both runs.
Luke Scarton took over with two on in the seventh and allowed a single before getting a popout. After walking in a run, he registered the save with the game-ending double play.
Northern Cambria’s Evan Wiewiora had two hits but was stranded after his double put runners at second and third with no outs in the sixth inning.
Owen Bougher, Isak Kudlawiec and Brad Valeria each had one hit. Miller was credited with the seventh-inning RBI after drawing his second walk of the game.
Miko finished with two hits for Portage.
MOUNT UNION 9, UNITED 3: Mount Union opened its District 6 Class 2A title defense by knocking off United and ace Ben Tomb.
Tomb, who pitched in the Heritage Conference championship game on Monday, lasted 42/3 innings, allowed nine runs (seven earned) on six hits and five walks. He struck out four.
Mount Union, third seed behind unbeaten Portage and Marion Center, scored three runs in each of the first, third and fifth innings.
United trailed 6-0 before scoring twice in the fourth. The Lions added their final run in the sixth after falling behind 9-2.
Mount Union starter Ryan Scott limited United to one hit. He was charged with three runs, none of which were earned. He struck out seven and walked three in 52/3 innings.
Bryce Danish finished and struck out three of the four batters he faced.
Jon Henry had United’s only hits. Tomb, Brad Felix and Joe Marino were credit with RBIs.
Je’Saun Robinson and Daywon Wilson each had two hits and two RBIs for Mount Union.
Each team committed four errors.
Mount Union (19-2) advanced to play at second-seeded Marion Center (17-0) in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Portage (19-0), the top seed, faces fifth-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle (12-7) in the other semifinal. Bishop Guilfoyle topped River Valley, 8-3, on Thursday.
BISHOP GUILFOYLE 8, RIVER VALLEY 3: River Valley struck first but couldn’t keep up, falling to fifth-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle in the quarterfinals of the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
Cole Stuchal’s sacrifice fly scored Andrew Baker in the bottom of the second to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead, and Braden Staats singled home Cameron Reaugh in the third for a 2-1 edge.
Staats doubled in Angelo Bartolini to tie the game at three apiece in the fifth before the Marauders broke loose in a five-run sixth inning.
Bartolini and Staats each posted two hits. Staats had two RBIs, and Stuchal had one.
Owen Dombrosky was Bishop Guilfoyle’s only multi-hit batter with two. Dombrosky, Cooper Rother and Nick Negola each doubled.
Austin Beauchamp fanned eight in four innings for the win. Baker took the loss.
River Valley wrapped up its season at 12-6.
Bishop Guilfoyle (12-7) takes on top-seeded Portage (19-0) on Tuesday.
BISHOP McCORT 10, PURCHASE LINE 0: Purchase Line managed only two hits in a mercy-rule loss to top-seeded Bishop McCort in the quarterfinals of the District 6 Class 1A playoffs.
The Crushers piled on 10 runs on nine hits, including a five-run third inning.
“We started off strong and played even with them for a while, but the second time through their lineup, they had some hits that found holes and a couple balls they hit hard,” Purchase Line coach Ray Hill said.
“We battled hard and played as well as we ever have defensively, and we had no errors for the first time in a long time.”
Colby Cannizzaro, Joe McGowan and Nate Conrad all doubled for Bishop McCort. McGowan also singled and tallied two RBIs. Colin Stevens went 2-for-2.
Mason Gearhart and Quentin Brooks each singled for the Red Dragons.
Mason Pfeil struck out six in a complete-game effort. Gearhart took the loss.
Purchase Line ended its season at 4-14.
“I am really proud of this group of ball players,” Hill said. “The season had some ups and downs, but we kept battling and earned a trip to the playoffs.”
Bishop McCort (13-7) plays fourth-seeded Juniata Valley (12-7) in the semifinals on Tuesday.