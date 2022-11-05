mov-nc

Northern Cambria’s Dawson Shutty (78) celebrated his touchdown on an

interception for the first score in the Colts’ victory over Moshannon Valley in the District 6 Class 1A plaoffs Friday night at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium in Northern Cambria.

 BOB LESLIE/For The Gazette

NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The Northern Cambria Colts’ defense scored a pair of touchdowns and had four takeaways while its offense found the end zone six times at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium on Friday en route to a 55-28 District 6 Class 1A first-round playoff dismantling of Moshannon Valley.

Colton Paronish and Xander Dolansky scored two touchdowns each and four other Colts contributed to a season-high in points by scoring once each.