NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The Northern Cambria Colts’ defense scored a pair of touchdowns and had four takeaways while its offense found the end zone six times at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium on Friday en route to a 55-28 District 6 Class 1A first-round playoff dismantling of Moshannon Valley.
Colton Paronish and Xander Dolansky scored two touchdowns each and four other Colts contributed to a season-high in points by scoring once each.
Jackson Sheredy and Peyton Myers scored offensive touchdowns, and Dawson Shutty and Ty Dumm each took interceptions back for scores.
By coming away with their first home playoff victory in four years, second-seed Northern Cambria (8-3) will play host to third-seeded and backyard rival Cambria Heights next week in a Class 1A semifinal-round game. The Colts came out on top, 35-28, in the season opener.
“It’s going to be a battle,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “They are going to be gunning for us after Week 1.”
The Black Knights’ Levi Knuth scored his second 1-yard touchdown of the first half with 8:16 to play in the second quarter followed by a Cam Collins PAT to put the visitors on top 14-12.
Myers responded with a 45-yard kick return that preceded Sheredy’s 50-yard dash right into the teeth of the Black Knights (5-6) defense.
Tanner Kephart and Knuth were dropped for losses on back-to-back runs, setting up a third-and-long play. Ty Dumm stepped in front of a Kephart pass intended for Jalen Kurten and went untouched for the remaining 36-yards.
The Colts’ lead grew after Ty Dumm came up with a loose ball that resulted from an accidental squib kick at the Mo Valley 44. Owen Bougher found Myers for a 30-yard gain and Dolansky scored his first touchdown on a 7-yard jet sweep to make it 35-14.
“To be honest, we don’t really know where the kicks are going sometimes,” Shutty said. “Those were to be squib kicks and it worked to our favor here. We were able to capitalize on a couple of them.
“It’s just momentum. We talked about it last week and again this week we were able to get it going into halftime with the three straight touchdowns. I told our guys that is what playoff football is about. Not letting up and keeping our foot on the gas. We did that tonight.”
“Once they started to roll on offense, we were at a disadvantage on the scoreboard,” Moshannon Valley coach Michael Keith said. “We had to play a catch-up game and were pressured a little.”
Kephart hit Kurten on a 17-yard play-action pass with under one minute to play followed by a Collins’ PAT to make it a manageable 35-21 at the half.
Maybe the most exciting play of the half took place following a Black Knights goal-line stand late in the opening quarter.
From his own 1-yard line, Kephart dropped to pass, but senior linebacker John Zemrose deflected the pass into the open hands of defensive tackle Dawson Shutty for his first career touchdown.
“I can’t really take the credit for it,” Dawson Shutty said. “John got a hand on it, and it fell in my hands. Give him (Zemrose) most of the credit on that one.”
Zemrose and Shutty teamed up on defense, combining for six tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and a fumble recovery.
Caleb Dolney also intercepted a pass late in the third quarter for the Colts fourth takeaway.
Dolansky hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Bougher on the opening drive of the second half to make it a three-score game.
Sam Shipley came down with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Kephart with 1:29 to play in the third quarter, but the Colts didn’t let up.
Paronish added a 7-yard score in the fourth quarter followed by a Bougher-to-Myers 35-yard touchdown pass.
Myers, who led the Colts with six receptions for 134 yards, went over the 1,000-yard milestone with his score.
“It was a goal of mine at the beginning of the season,” Myers said about his 1,000 receiving yards. “So, I am happy to have accomplished that.
Bougher was efficient, completing 8-of-13 passes for 199 yards.
The Colts had 286 rushing yards to compliment their pass attack. Paronish had 130 yards on 15 carries and Sheredy 71 yards on five attempts.
“Our run game was amazing,” Myers said. “We set them up with some passes on the outside after hitting them inside with some runs.”
Northern Cambria will attempt to beat Cambria Heights for a second time in next week’s semifinals.
“I am not sure that we had their (Cambria Heights) respect back in Week 1,” Shutty said. “But I think after that game, we gained their respect. “We have evolved, and they have evolved, so we start (today) with preparing for Cambria Heights.”
“Both teams are different this time around,” Dawson Shutty said. “We are excited that we can play them again. It’s going to be exciting for both sides.”