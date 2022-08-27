NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Owen Bougher took a physical beating in last year’s Coal Bowl loss to Cambria Heights. Colton Paronish, meanwhile, has spent most of his high school football career just beaten up in general.
The two Northern Cambria seniors, though, were pivotal in helping the Colts to probably one of the most unlikely and sensational wins in the rivalry game at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
Bougher passed for 96 yards and two touchdowns, while Paronish ran for a game-high 95 yards and scored on a 41-yard jaunt with 3:08 left in the game to hand the Colts — 2-8 a season ago — a 35-28 victory over the defending Heritage Conference champion Highlanders on opening night.
“I think, before the game, they thought they were winning, no matter what. They thought they were just going to come out and destroy us,” Bougher said. “We came out fighting as hard as we could. Our O-line and running backs tore it up. They looked so good. And our defense held them.”
Junior tackle Dawson Shutty recovered a fumble after the Colts managed to get the ball out of the grasp of Heights’ powerhouse 225-pound fullback Garrett Jasper at the Northern Cambria 5-yard line with 1:19 left to preserve the lead, and Bougher then knelt with the ball three times to run out the rest of the clock.
Shutty and the Northern Cambria defense held Cambria Heights’ rushing attack to 173 yards, its lowest total in a Heritage Conference contest since the Highlanders joined the league last year. Meanwhile, the Colts dished out some of Heights’ own medicine, rolling up 298 yards on the ground and mixing in some very accurate passing for 417 yards total.
Jackson Sheredy finished with 82 yards on the ground, Bougher chipped in with 70 and Logan Dumm broke free for a 42-yard run in the third quarter.
Ty Dumm caught two scoring passes — a 31-yarder from Bougher in the third quarter and a 23-yarder from Paronish on a trick play in the final moments of the first half that sent the teams to the locker room tied. A well-covered Peyton Myers made a diving reception of a laser throw by Bougher for an 8-yard touchdown that kept Northern Cambria up by eight in the fourth quarter.
“We had a couple of choices. We could run. We could get nervous and freeze. Or, we could just suck it up and stand our ground, take some punches and keep moving forward, and they did that,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “I’m so proud of this team. This is the first time for these seniors that we played four quarters of football. It was a great team win.”
Shutty was especially happy for Bougher and Paronish. Bougher was roughed up in last year’s 35-0 Coal Bowl loss at Cambria Heights.
“He dealt with so much adversity last year. We weren’t even sure if he was going to play this year, and he came back and just worked and worked and worked,” Coach Shutty said.
Paronish missed six games last year with a back injury and knee injuries wiped out his sophomore and junior campaigns completely. He finally got to give Colts fans a show, and he didn’t disappoint.
“This year, nothing feels any better than to come out and win in the town’s rivalry,” Paronish said.
It was Cambria Heights’ first Heritage Conference defeat in nine contests. Tanner Trybus scored on two runs, including an 18-yarder early in the fourth quarter, and caught a 21-yard pass from Ty Stockley to get the Highlanders down to the NC 5 with under two minutes to play down seven.
Four minutes earlier, Cambria Heights had tied the contest at 28 when Jasper bulled in from the 1 and Stockley took in the two-point run before Paronish broke free to put Northern Cambria back on top with 3:08 left.
Trybus rushed for 81 yards and Stockley 62.
“We just wanted to play our game, and we really didn’t,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “It comes down to that. When you play your game and do your job, you’re fine. When you don’t, you don’t. That’s obviously what happened.”
The Colts took all the momentum into the half, driving 80 yards on 14 plays, scoring with just 15 seconds left in the second quarter when Paronish took a lateral from Bougher, then delivered a forward pass 23 yards to a completely uncovered Ty Dumm.
Bougher threw a dart to Ben Messina on the conversion to knot the score at 14.
It looked like it might be a runaway when the Highlanders’ first play from scrimmage went for a touchdown, Trybus covering 50 yards on a jet sweep that made it 6-0 just 10 seconds in after Heights recovered an onside opening kickoff.
After the Myers’ touchdown, Cambria Heights quickly regained the lead on an 18-yard scamper by quarterback Ty Stockley. A pass interference penalty two plays earlier put Heights in position to assume a 14-6 lead heading into the second period.