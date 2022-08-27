nc

Northern Cambria’s Jackson Sheredy hurdled Cambria Heights’ Tanner Trybus during their Heritage Conference opener at Duffy Daugherty Stadium in Northern Cambria on Friday.

 BOB LESLIE/For The Gazette

NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Owen Bougher took a physical beating in last year’s Coal Bowl loss to Cambria Heights. Colton Paronish, meanwhile, has spent most of his high school football career just beaten up in general.

The two Northern Cambria seniors, though, were pivotal in helping the Colts to probably one of the most unlikely and sensational wins in the rivalry game at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

