Northern Cambria won a pair of games in the Curve Classic at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, and Marion Center remained unbeaten in high school baseball action Thursday.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 8, UNITED 5: Northern Cambria scored six runs in the first three innings and three Colts’ pitchers combined to hold down United in a game between Heritage Conference opponents in the Curve Classic.
Northern Cambria led, 6-1, after three innings, but the Lions clawed back scoring four runs in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to one run, 6-5. Josh Yachtis combined with Josh Miller for three scoreless innings of relief to cool the United bats and shut down any comeback attempt.
Brad Valeria had two hits, two runs and two RBIs to lead Northern Cambria’s offense. Zack Taylor scored two runs and Ethan Krawcion contributed a pair of RBIs.
Ben Tomb was 3-for-3 for United. Jon Henry and Wade Plowman had two hits apiece. Henry smacked a double for the only game’s only extra base hit.
United (7-5) is scheduled to play in the Curve Classic again today against an opponent to be determined.
PORTAGE 2, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 1: Portage pulled out the victory to remain undefeated, scoring two unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and holding Northern Cambria off the scoreboard the rest of the way en route to a one-run win at the Altoona Curve Classic on Thursday afternoon.
The Colts one-run advantage held until two throwing errors in the bottom half of the fourth cost them the lead and the game. Northern Cambria was charged with six errors in the game.
The Colts threatened one last time in the top of the sixth after three straight batters reached base, but couldn’t get the bases loaded hit to put them back in front.
The Mustangs Andrew Miko and Adam Stauski singled for the only Portage hits. Luke Scarton picked up the victory after pitching 62/3 innings and allowing just one run.
Zack Taylor and Evan Wiewiora both doubled for the Colts. Josh Miller took the loss.
Northern Cambria (9-3) is scheduled to play in the Curve Classic again today against an opponent to be determined.
MARION CENTER 22, RIVER VALLEY 1: Marion Center ran its record to 12-0 with a romp over River Valley in a Heritage Conference game.
The Stingers scored six runs in the first inning, nine in the second through fourth and seven in the fifth to enforce the mercy rule.
Ty Ryen homered, doubled twice and drove in five runs for Marion Center. Landin Bennett finished with three hits, five runs scored and three RBIs, and Skyler Olp drove in two runs on a pair of hits and scored four times. Dylan Rummell also doubled twice among his four hits and knocked in two runs. Nick Pacconi and Dakota Bracken each knocked in two runs, and Alex Stewart finished with two hits.
Ryen also picked up the win, pitching four innings and allowing one hit. He struck out nine and walked three. Braden Reichenbach finished and struck out two of three batters he faced.
Braden Staats doubled for River Valley’s only hit, an RBI double in the first inning.
Both teams play Monday. Marion Center plays at Purchase Line, and River Valley (8-5) welcomes West Shamokin.
MOSHANNON VALLEY 11, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 2: Moshannon Valley’s Michael Kitko homered and hit a pair of doubles and Ethan Webb tripled, had three hits and earned the victory in a non-conference meeting with Cambria Heights.
The Black Knights scored seven runs in the first two innings and chased Highlanders starter Adam Ford after just three innings and eight runs.
Zach Witherow was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Landyn Evans had two RBIs.
Webb went six innings and struck out three.
Garrett Jasper doubled and had the Highlanders’ only two hits.
Cambria Heights (0-9) plays a doubleheader at Penns Manor on Monday.