BLACK LICK — Blairsville scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and was backed by a strong pitching duo of Mike Kelly and Andrew Baker to defeat Blacklick Valley, 5-2, in the second game of the Indiana County League championship series at Saylor Park on Thursday.

The Colts also took Game 1 on Tuesday, 8-3, and are just one game away from recapturing the title from defending champion Blacklick Valley, which won last year in five games to interrupt Blairsville’s string of three consecutive titles.