BLACK LICK — Blairsville scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and was backed by a strong pitching duo of Mike Kelly and Andrew Baker to defeat Blacklick Valley, 5-2, in the second game of the Indiana County League championship series at Saylor Park on Thursday.
The Colts also took Game 1 on Tuesday, 8-3, and are just one game away from recapturing the title from defending champion Blacklick Valley, which won last year in five games to interrupt Blairsville’s string of three consecutive titles.
Game 3 of the best-of-five series will be played at 4 p.m. Sunday at Blacklick Valley’s field in Revloc.
Down 2-1 in the fourth, Blairsville plated three runs, taking advantage of three errors, a hit batsman and a hustling double by Owen Saiani.
Scott Harsh lined a sharp grounder down the third base line, ended up at second on an overthrow and scored two batters later on Blacklick Valley’s second errant throw of the inning to make it 2-all. Braden Staats also scored in the inning, as did Mike Fennell, who sprinted home on Saiani’s opposite-field double to left.
“We ran into a bump in the road in that inning with the errors and three unearned runs,” Blacklick Valley coach Garry Wurm said. “These games are competitive, and it makes for a nice rivalry.”
After allowing Blacklick Valley to take an early lead by scoring a run in each of the first two innings, starter Kelly settled in. Corey Simmons’ infield single was the only hit Kelly allowed over his final three innings. He finished five innings and allowed two runs (one earned), with two walks and four strikeouts.
“Both teams made early fielding mistakes that cost some runs,” Blairsville player-coach Joe Culler said. “I think Mike Kelly did a great job of settling in there. He used the strike zone well, got out of some jams and pitched strong.”
Andrew Baker relieved Kelly in the top of the sixth inning and put the finishing touches by getting the final six outs. The hard-throwing right-hander struck out five his two innings of hitless relief.
“Mike is a slow starter typically, but once he gets a sweat going, he’s tough to beat,” Culler said. “His pitch count was around 80, so we went with Baker. We usually use Baker as a starter, but he is fresh right now, and we are getting to use him more in relief.”
“We’ve seen these guys throughout the season,” Wurm said. “The thing is, he (Baker) challenges the batter and comes right at us. He has three good pitches and changes speed well, but more importantly, he pounds the zone. He came in and did what he had to do.”
Brandon Frank singled and scored when Payden Pavic followed with a first-inning RBI single to give Blacklick Valley a 1-0 lead.
Blairsville tied it at 1 in the bottom of the first inning. Blacklick’s Noah McEvoy homered to right field in the second for a 2-1 edge.
It remained a one-run game behind a strong pitching performance by Josh Surkovich, who scattered eight hits and allowed five runs (two earned) in six innings.
“Josh has been throwing well for us all year,” Wurm said. “He threw well last year and is becoming a dominant pitcher in this league.”
Tommy Kelly ripped one of his three hits off the left-centerfield fence for an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to score Saiani to set the final.
Saiani (2-for-3), Kelly (3-for-4) and Pavic (2-for-3) all had multi-hit games.
“Tommy Kelly has been around this league for about 15 years and is a tough out. I don’t think he has struck out in three years,” Culler said jokingly. “But he is at his best at the top of the lineup and putting the ball in the opposite field.”
“It seems like we are a little flat right now, and it’s going to be tough to win three in a row,” Wurm said. “But we did it last year. We’ll get back at it on Sunday. Hopefully, we can get back on track, get a win, and go from there.”
“Going up there with a two-game lead is big,” Culler said. “Last year, they were able to capitalize at their home field. Worst case scenario is we can return to our home field for game five.”
