Northern Cambria claimed sole possession of second place in the Heritage Conference East with a 10-point road victory over rival Cambria Heights, 45-35, in a high school boys’ basketball game Thursday.
The top two teams in each Heritage Conference division qualify for the semifinals.
The Highlanders had a one-point lead at halftime, 14-13, but the Colts took over with an 11-7 third quarter and dropped 21 points in the final eight minutes to seal the win.
Ty Dumm scored 16 points, and Peyton Myers chipped in 10 for the Colts.
Carter Lamb was Cambria Heights’ lone double-digit scorer with 13 points.
The Colts (9-9, 6-6 conference) sit behind Portage, which remains undefeated in conference play, in the Heritage East and in the No. 5 spot in District 6 Class 2A rankings. The Highlanders (5-6, 8-10) are close behind, ranking third in the East and sixth in Class 2A.
Both teams play Monday. Cambria Heights travels to Penns Manor, and Northern Cambria welcomes Bald Eagle Area.
UNITED 64, WEST SHAMOKIN 42: Brad Felix poured in 24 points and all six seniors scored as United celebrated senior night with a romp over West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference game.
The Lions led 35-20 at halftime and outscored the Wolves 35-22 in the second half.
Felix went 4-for-4 from the line and netted nine field goals, including two 3-pointers, en route to his game-high total. Dylan Dishong and Tyler Robertson scored 14 points apiece. Robertson drained three 3s. Joe Marino rounded out double-digit scoring for the Lions with 11 points.
Brayden Rodgers scored 17 points for the Wolves.
United (17-1, 11-1 conference), which previously clinched the Heritage Conference West, has won four straight games and ranks first in District 6 Class 2A.
Both teams return to action Monday. West Shamokin (6-11, 4-7) plays host to Homer-Center, and United travels to Marion Center.
PORTAGE 65, PENNS MANOR 54: Portage used a big second half to get past Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference game in which Mason Kargo surpassed 1,000 career points.
The Mustangs trailed 21-20 at halftime and outscored Penns Manor 45-33 in the second half. Portage took the lead during a 24-point second quarter and never gave it up.
Kargo finished with 13 points to pass the milestone and also grabbed eight rebounds and handed out 10 assists. Andrew Miko scored 11 points and dished out seven assists, and Bode Layo had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Scarton raked in 10 boards to go with nine points.
Kolton Kerchensky sank five 3-point field goals and scored 17 points for Penns Manor. Max Hill scored a game-high 18 points for the Comets, who fell to 9-10 overall and 4-6 in the conference race for the second playoff berth out of the East.
Portage (19-1, 11-0) has won nine straight games, and the top-ranked team in District 6 Class 1A previously secured a conference playoff berth. The Mustangs visit Purchase Line on Monday.
Penns Manor plays host to Cambria Heights on Monday.
RIVER VALLEY 60, HOMER-CENTER 43: After losing to United on Tuesday, River Valley returned to its winning ways with a road victory over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
Luke Woodring drained a pair of 3-point field goals in the first quarter to help the Panthers go up 15-10, and River Valley held the Wildcats to four points in the second to take a 29-14 advantage into halftime.
Both teams scored 10 in the third quarter, and River Valley posted a 21-19 final frame.
Homer-Center’s Michael Krejocic led all scorers with 20 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter.
Three Panthers reached double figures. Jayden Whitfield posted 19 points to lead the way, and Dom Speal connected on a pair of 3s en route to 14 points. Woodrings finished with 10.
River Valley (12-7, 9-3 conference) previously clinched second place in the Heritage Conference West behind United and holds the No. 5 spot in District 6 Class 3A rankings.
Both teams play Monday. The Panthers travel to Central Cambria, and Homer-Center (3-14, 2-9) visits West Shamokin.
GIRLS
MARION CENTER 51, WEST SHAMOKIN 27: Three Stingers reached double figures as Marion Center grabbed a home win over West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference game played Wednesday.
The Stingers led 29-10 at halftime and outscored the Wolves 22-17 the rest of the way.
Lydia Miller posted 16 points, eight steals and five assists for Marion Center. Kaelee Elkin netted 14 points, while Mya Lipsie had eight rebounds and five steals to go with 11 points.
Bailey Conrad netted 11 points for the Wolves.
On Thursday, Marion Center beat Harmony, 55-10. Eight Stingers reached the score sheet, but Lipsie was their lone double-digit scorer with 10 points. Miller and Cheyenne Silvis each chipped in eight.
Marion Center (12-8, 7-4 conference) sits in third place in the Heritage Conference West behind River Valley and Homer-Center and ninth in the District 6 Class 2A rankings. The Stingers travel to United, which is fourth in the Heritage West, on Tuesday. Marion Center beat the Lions at home on Jan. 5.
West Shamokin (2-8, 1-7) plays at Homer-Center on Tuesday.
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY 47, APOLLO-RIDGE 40: Apollo-Ridge couldn’t hold onto an early lead and fell to Shady Side Academy in a battle between the top two teams in WPIAL Section 3-AAA.
The Vikings led 12-10 after the first eight minutes, but the Bulldogs used a 14-point second quarter to take the 24-19 halftime advantage. Shady Side extended its lead to 43-26 after three, and Apollo-Ridge attempted a comeback with a 14-4 fourth quarter.
Brinley Toland scored 14 points to lead the Vikings. Sophie Yard had 11.
Maggie Spell drained four 3s and scored 16 points, and Karis Thomas led all scorers with 18 points for Shady Side (13-1, 6-0 section), which leads Section 3.
Apollo-Ridge (14-3, 4-2) welcomes Deer Lakes on Thursday.