glen-pm

Penns Manor’s Carter Smith (7) almost made a tremendous catch over Glendale’s Logan Skebeck in the Comets’ victory over the Vikings in the District 6 Class 1A football playoffs Friday night.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

KENWOOD — The Penns Manor Comets got a key offensive weapon back in their playoff opener Friday, but they can only hope they didn’t lose another one.

Senior running back Ashton Courvina, who missed the regular-season finale a week ago with a concussion, returned to the lineup in a big way and spearheaded the Comets’ 21-7 win over Glendale in a first-round District 6 Class 1A playoff game at Pat Corrigan Field.