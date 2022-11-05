KENWOOD — The Penns Manor Comets got a key offensive weapon back in their playoff opener Friday, but they can only hope they didn’t lose another one.
Senior running back Ashton Courvina, who missed the regular-season finale a week ago with a concussion, returned to the lineup in a big way and spearheaded the Comets’ 21-7 win over Glendale in a first-round District 6 Class 1A playoff game at Pat Corrigan Field.
Courvina ran for a game-high 124 yards and a touchdown as the Comets racked up exactly 300 rushing yards. As happy as his team was to have him back, nobody was happier to be back than Courvina.
“Oh my God, yeah, great to be back,” Courvina said. “I missed it so much last week. It was so weird just watching my boys from the sideline. Great to be back on the field making plays.”
“Having Ashton back means a lot,” junior Carter Smith said. “When he’s in there, it just makes everything a lot better for us.”
After being held to less than 200 total yards last week in a shutout loss to Berlin Brothersvalley, the Comets returned to the form that made them the Heritage Conference’s top offense in the regular season.
They gained 327 total yards on offense, and their defense clamped down on Glendale star running back Zeke Dubler, who finished the regular season with 1,540 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.
Against the Comets, Dubler was held to just 35 yards on 23 carries. Smith, a linebacker, and lineman Mark Bagley led the defensive effort that bottled up Dubler.
“We had Carter (Smith) keying him a lot,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said of his team’s defensive strategy. “Watching their formations, we had him blitzing some gaps where we figured he was going.
“And we had Bagley coming down the line off the back side. We really wanted him to crash down the back line, and it really seemed to work tonight. He was catching him from behind.”
The Comets scored all their points in an eight-minute stretch in the second quarter, but with the way their defense was playing, it proved to be more than enough.
Quarterback Max Hill opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-goal at the 10:33 mark of the second quarter. Hill kept the ball on a rollout to the left, spun to avoid a defender and slipped into the end zone between a pair of defenders for a 7-0 lead.
After Glendale punted on its ensuing possession, the Comets needed just two plays to cover 67 yards and score again. Courvina took a double reverse 65 yards to the Vikings’ 2-yard line, and Justin Marshall punched it in from the 2 for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Glendale reached the Penns Manor 9-yard line on its next possession, but the Vikings missed a 26-yard field goal attempt off the left upright on a windy night at Pat Corrigan Field.
The Comets then put together an eight-play, 80-yard scoring drive in less than three minutes and took a 21-0 lead on Courvina’s 5-yard touchdown run with 2:41 to play in the first half.
“Listen, they’re a great team,” Glendale coach Spank Trexler said. “They have a great program. They’ve had a great season, and they were the better team tonight, obviously. … We thought we would be able to handle their run a little bit better, but that’s a testament to their linemen. They’ve got athletes everywhere, and I look for them to be playiing for a few more weeks.”
The Comets had 11 of their 17 first downs and 222 of their 300 rushing yards in the first half.
In the second half, their offense sputtered and they had two bad snaps on punts that set up Glendale deep in their own territory. But the Vikings only managed one touchdown from those opportunities, as Penns Manor’s defensive line – consisting of Bagley, Peyton Koscho, Nathan Raffaele and Alex Polenik – stood tall.
“It’s a team effort, all-around,” Smith said. “You’ve got to have the defensive line press down, and that’s where our linebackers come in and make plays. And Mark, he crashes hard. He’s a great player for us. We love having him on the edge.”
Hill added 65 yards on the ground and Marshall finished with 61, but Marshall sustained a shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter and didn’t return to the game. He was in a sling the remainder of the game, and his status for next week’s district semifinal game against Portage is uncertain.
“We’re not sure yet if it’s separated or not,” Packer said. “Hopefully not.”
“I think he’s going to do everything he can to be back next week. He loves the game. He’s a team player. He’ll try his best.”