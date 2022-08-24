pm preview

Max Hill returns for his fourth season as starting quarterback.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

Penns Manor is heading into the season with a new mentality.

The Comets had fewer than 30 players and only two seniors last season, along with a series of unfortunate injuries that prevented them from gaining any control or momentum. They finished 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the Heritage Conference. They struggled, something they aren’t afraid to admit, and they’re looking to learn from the growing pains.

Tags