Penns Manor is heading into the season with a new mentality.
The Comets had fewer than 30 players and only two seniors last season, along with a series of unfortunate injuries that prevented them from gaining any control or momentum. They finished 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the Heritage Conference. They struggled, something they aren’t afraid to admit, and they’re looking to learn from the growing pains.
“We really had to play a young group,” coach Bill Packer said. “We had to put some freshmen on the line. Going against seniors as freshmen can be hard at times. … It all came about up front with the line, because if you can’t create holes for these guys to get through, you aren’t going to do anything. That was a big problem last year, but hopefully these kids, being that young and having that experience, will make us better this year.”
“Last year was a rebuilding year,” running back Justin Marshall said, “and this year is where we put everything into play and make it work. We faced a lot of adversity last year. Not everything went our way, but that’s just how it goes sometimes. I think that helped us for this year to just accept what comes and adapt quicker.”
This time around, Penns Manor is back above the 30-man mark and has seven seniors motivated to lead and teach. Not to mention the Comets bring back nine returning starters on each side of the ball.
“We got a lot of guys back,” Packer said. “Just from that year experience, the kids really knew going into this year what they had to do to get better. They knew they had to really work hard. They learn the system a lot better now. … They got in the weight room. Over the summer, we did some evening practices. The kids got stronger. They’ve really worked hard and you can just see where they’ve gotten faster.”
Penns Manor brings back Max Hill to start his fourth and final year at quarterback. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior completed 44 of 99 passes for 533 yards and rushed for 708 yards as a junior.
Accompanying Hill in a backfield Packer “feels really good about” is fullback Mark Bagley and halfbacks Ashton Courvina and Marshall.
Marshall led the Comets in rushing yards in his junior campaign. The 5-foot-11 senior ran for 732 yards and eight touchdowns on 98 carries. Marshall also tallied 204 receiving yards on 15 receptions.
Hill and Marshall combined for nearly 70 percent of the Comets’ 2,112 rushing yards. The pair are also the only Penns Manor contributors to play all 11 games last season.
Courvina, a 5-10 senior, played only seven games and rushed for 212 yards last season after suffering an injury.
Bagley played five games last year, rushing for 83 yards on 23 carries.
“Hopefully we can do our jobs up front, do a good enough job to get some creases for some of these backs,” Packer said. “I feel we have a lot of speed. If we can get a little crease for these guys, they’re going to do good things.”
Another key piece coming back is Carter Smith, who was the Comets’ leading receiver as a sophomore with 300 yards on 25 catches.
The Comets feel better about their lines, as well, after producing only enough space for 245.2 offensive yards and 19.8 points per game while allowing opponents 35.8 points and 336.2 yards.
The offensive line is led by Nat Raffaele, a 5-10, 170-pound senior who dropped nearly 30 pounds during the offseason.
“He’s our one and only senior up front,” Packer said. “He’s been a great leader. He looks real good, and he’s the leader of our offensive line. … He worked hard, and he pulled other guys together even when we didn’t have practice. They did their own special thing, their own workouts. That helped the younger kids a lot.”
“We lacked a lot of leadership last season,” Raffaele said. “This year, we’re stepping up and trying to lead younger kids in the right direction and getting everybody working as a team as we should. We all just try to do our part.”
This newfound leadership is driving Penns Manor into the season with hopes that experience and a change of mentality will help the Comets produce a better on-field product.
“It turned out last year that a lot of kids didn’t know the plays or their positions as well as we hoped,” Marshall said. “This year we’ve taken them under our wings and tried to personally show them what’s going on. You never know what’s going to happen. You can get thrown into the middle of a game or you can start. You need everybody ready.”
With this in mind, the Comets’ goal for the year is simple: continue to build after a rebuilding season when they qualified for the District 6 playoffs for the 14th straight time in 17 campaigns under Packer.
“We want to go in where we get better each week,” Packer said. “We want to play more physical football than we had last year. Really, we just want to build on each week and get better and just improve each week.”
Penns Manor puts their leadership to the test Friday against Purchase Line at home.
“We’re rival teams,” Packer said. “It doesn’t matter how good you are or what your records are, it’s always going to be a good game with these guys.”
“You’re going to see 100 percent effort at all times,” Marshall said. “We’re going to go out on the field and give it our all every week, and it starts with Week 1.”