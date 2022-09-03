ARMAGH — As is often the case in football, the difference in Friday’s Penns Manor-United Valley game came down to the offensive and defensive lines. One team delivered in the trenches, and the other didn’t.
Penns Manor (2-0) had its way with the Lions, rushing for 416 yards and cruising to a 34-0 win in a Heritage Conference football game at Thomas J. Madill Field for its second straight shutout to open the season.
“Last week, I thought we played two good quarters of football,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said, referring to last week’s 32-0 win over Purchase Line. “Tonight, I thought we played three and a half quarters of football pretty good. … I feel pretty good. I thought the kids did a nice job up front blocking for these guys, and when you have running backs like we have there … that’s a big difference as long as your line up front is doing a good job.”
Penns Manor ran for 416 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns of 60 or more yards. Senior tailback Justin Marshall, who finished with 183 rushing yards, scored on a 60-yard scamper up the middle to open the scoring in the first quarter, and he bookended the Comets’ scoring with an 87-yard score in the third quarter.
Senior quarterback Max Hill had 149 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 62-yarder, as Penns Manor took a 20-0 halftime lead.
“Running the ball, we exceled tonight,” Marshall said.
“They just beat us up front offensively,” United Valley coach Kevin Marabito said. “I’d say pretty much the whole first half, our defense was on the field. You cannot play football when the defense is always out on the field. We just didn’t do a very good job, for whatever reason.”
Following an encouraging performance a week ago in their season opener, United Valley took a big step back in its home opener. The Lions struggled to find any offensive rhythm, leading to a long night for the defense.
A week earlier, the Lions held their own against Homer-Center, one of the preseason favorites in the conference. Despite suffering a 20-point loss, they felt pretty good about their effort. This week, not so much.
“I’m disappointed in our effort,” Marabito said, the dejection clear in his voice. “It’s disappointing. For as well as we played last Friday night, it looked like we didn’t practice all week. We just didn’t get the job done.”
In other words, the Lions (0-2) were manhandled in the trenches, and that’s why the game was a never a contest.
“It really comes down to blocking,” Marabito said. “We didn’t block anybody up front. We couldn’t get around. We felt we were prepared for what they were going to do, but as it worked out, they were better than us up front. That’s a credit to Penns Manor. They took it to us. We can’t sit back. We’ve got to attack. It looked like they were prepared, but we didn’t make the blocks when we had to.”
The Lions fumbled the ball three times in the first half alone, losing two of them, and they were called for seven penalties on the night. Eventually, the mistakes became too much to overcome against a senior-laden team like the Comets.
“We can’t fumble a punt. You can’t give a team like that short fields. We gave them a couple short fields all night, and you just can’t play that way,” Marabito said.
United Valley finished with 114 rushing yards and 126 total yards. Penns Manor honed in on the Lions’ power-running offense and stopped it in its tracks for most of the night.
“Our film study was just, we dedicated this week to really stopping the power,” Marshall said. “We dedicated our outside linebackers to taking on lead blockers and us filling the gaps, like our coaches expect us to, and we did that tonight. I really think that we were well prepared. We didn’t execute the best all the time. We weren’t really ready for the counters, but power-wise, we were ready for that.”
Alex Reba led the Lions with 60 rushing yards before leaving the game on a stretcher late in the second quarter. Racing to the sideline on a sweep play, he was pushed out of bounds by a Penns Manor defender and slammed into a metal bench on the Comets’ sideline. The game was paused for several minutes, and he was taken for X-rays as a precaution.
The most disappointing part of Friday’s showing for Marabito was the seeming lack of effort on his team’s part.
“We’ve got to get a will to block somebody,” Marabito said. “We didn’t have the will to block anybody up front tonight.”
Ashton Courvina also scored for Penns Manori on a 21-yard run.