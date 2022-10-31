pm-berlin

Penns Manor’s Justin Marshall (22) couldn’t running room against Dalton Maust, Landon Ulderich and the Berlin defense.

WINDBER — Berlin Brothersvalley quickly turned Windber Stadium into a house of horrors for Penns Manor in a 35-0 shutout of the Comets in the Appalachian Bowl on Saturday night.

Penns Manor (9-1) suffered its first loss of the season by giving up five unanswered touchdowns and 300 yards, throwing two interceptions and losing two fumbles in the Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover.

