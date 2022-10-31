WINDBER — Berlin Brothersvalley quickly turned Windber Stadium into a house of horrors for Penns Manor in a 35-0 shutout of the Comets in the Appalachian Bowl on Saturday night.
Penns Manor (9-1) suffered its first loss of the season by giving up five unanswered touchdowns and 300 yards, throwing two interceptions and losing two fumbles in the Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover.
“We got off the bus and that was about it tonight,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “We just didn’t come ready to play. When you make mistakes against a good team early, you’re in trouble.”
A banged-up Comets squad simply couldn’t find the gaps or offensive stride they found all year as the Mountaineers (10-0) held the Heritage’s top offense to 198 yards and nine first downs while piling on 203 passing yards from quarterback Pace Prosser en route to their eighth shutout of the season.
The 6-foot-1 junior play caller threw touchdown passes of 22, 35 and 23 yards and returned an interception 55 yards for a score, while tight end Holby McClucas scored on a run of 3 yards to add to his two receiving scores.
“We got a couple takeaways at the beginning of the game,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said. “The momentum just started going our direction, and we hit some big plays. That’s a great football team; they have a great chance at winning District 6. To come out with the win, credit to our kids and our coaches. I’m super proud of our guys.”
The horrors started early for Penns Manor and kept piling on.
The Comets jumped offsides on Berlin’s first play from the line of scrimmage for their first of nine penalties on the night.
Prosser found senior receiver Will Latuch 26 yards out on his first pass attempt of the game, and then connected with a wide-open Josiah Rock in the end zone six plays later for a 22-yard touchdown that capped off a 72-yard drive. Connor Montgomery hit his first of five PATs to put the Mountaineers up 7-0 at 9:22.
Penns Manor’s Carter Smith dragged the entirety of the Berlin line with him for a first down on the Comets’ first offensive play of the game, but standout quarterback Max Hill fumbled before he could attempt a pass.
“You can’t be fumbling,” Hill said. “Good teams take that right down the field, which they obviously did. … Our tackling was very bad tonight too. We have to work on tackling, blocking and get back to the basics.”
Grant Matthias came up with the ball for the Mountaineers and took it 17 yards to the Penns Manor 3, setting up McClucas’ 3-yard score that set Berlin ahead 14-0 at 7:37 in the first.
Montgomery’s 16-yard field goal attempt went wide, and the Comets offense held on for seven plays before Hill tossed an interception to Prosser, who ran it back 55 yards to give the Mountaineers a three-touchdown advantage, 21-0, with seven minutes left in the half.
Penns Manor once again saw some momentum, stringing together an 11-play, 56-yard drive, highlighted by Hill’s 36-yard completion to Justin Marshall. The Comets made it to the Berlin 24 but turned it over on downs to set up the Mountaineers’ final score of the half.
It took less than 60 seconds for Berlin to march 73 yards with Prosser finding receiver Ryan Blubaugh for 35 yards before connecting with McClucas from 35 to stretch the Mountaineers’ lead to 28-0 at 1:21 left in the second.
Berlin’s last score of the night came at 7:33 in the third quarter. Aidan Ream, who led the Mountaineers in rushing with 46 yards, found a gap up the middle for a 27-yard run that put Berlin at the Comets’ 23, and Prosser found McClucas for an easy grab in the middle of the end zone for the final score of 35-0 and to establish the running clock.
Prosser finished 10-for-18 for 203 yards. Blubaugh, a 6-2 senior, put up 73 receiving yards on four catches, while McClucas had 58 on 2 and Latuch posted 50 on three.
If there was one bright spot for the Comets, it was their ability to slow down Berlin’s run game. The Mountaineers posted just 97 rushing yards, but it wasn’t enough to make up for their perplexingly weak pass coverage.
“Defensively, we did a nice job stopping the run,” Packer said, “but we were breaking down in pass coverage with someone not being there. I don’t know what they were doing tonight. It was just one of those nights where things weren’t going well for us.”
Penns Manor also saw a brief spark of momentum when Marshall, who was held to 21 rushing yards and 41 receiving, misplayed the snap for a punt on fourth-and-5 and ran it 15 yards for a first down. Unfortunately, the Comets took two penalties and Marshall let a pass slip right through his hands with a wide-open field ahead of him before being forced to punt on fourth-and-25.
On the last drive of the game, the Comets’ underclassmen put up a strong drive against Berlin’s B-team that got Penns Manor to the Mountaineers’ 19 until Amin Lieb threw an interception to Haydon Hutzell in the end zone to end the game.
Hill went 3-for-9 for 48 yards and an interception, and the Heritage’s leading rusher gained just 22 yards — though Packer said after the game the Comets planned to keep Hill’s carries to a minimum due to the QB getting banged up over the season. The 6-1 senior also sacked Prosser on the game’s opening drive, which was a first for the Berlin quarterback all season.
Smith, a 6-0 junior subbing in at running back with Ashton Courvina sidelined with a concussion, led the Comets in rushing with 33 yards on six carries.
“He ran hard,” Packer said of Smith. “He was getting yardage there running up inside. He did a real nice job for us.”
The Comets, who before Saturday’s loss averaged 328.9 points a game, were dropped for a loss or no gain on 25.7 percent of their carries against Berlin, which opens the District 5-8 Class 2A playoffs at home against Bedford on Friday.
“We just didn’t come out to play,” Hill said. “We have to come off that bus with the mindset that we’re giving 100 percent, and we just didn’t do that tonight.”
What else can the Comets take away from the defeat in what will be the last Appalachian Bowl?
Peace of mind knowing the loss had no real impact on their season, despite taking away the claim at being undefeated, and a valuable learning experience to take into the postseason. Penns Manor remains the No. 1 seed and plays host to Glendale in the District 6 Class 1A playoffs Friday.
“With Courvina out, that hurt us a little bit,” Packer said. “Practicing and putting a couple guys in, it makes it a little tougher during the week to go for just one week. No excuses. This defense just stopped us. They did a great job. I didn’t think we blocked well at all tonight. We let guys go. I don’t know. Our heads just weren’t in it. I hope they learned a lot from it. You have to come out and play hard and give 100 percent one play at a time. You just have to do your job and not worry about other people’s jobs.”
“Anything can happen,” Hill said of the loss. “Just gotta accept it and go back to work on Monday. That’s all.”