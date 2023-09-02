HOMER CITY — Carter Smith ran for 252 yards and scored three touchdowns behind a motivated offensive line, and the Penns Manor Comets raced past the Homer-Center Wildcats, 42-35, in Friday night’s Heritage Conference football game at Memorial Field.
In all, the Comets rolled up 400 total yards, all on the ground, and Smith scored on runs of 22, 23 and 43 yards to lead the defending conference champion to its first victory of the season.
“I am proud of how our kids bounced back,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “Last week was a tough loss (40-18 against West Shamokin), and I thought we were able to do some really nice things offensively today. Our offensive line did a nice job, and Carter Smith and the guys ran the ball well.”
“Offensively, yes, we played really well,” Smith said. “We still have a lot of work to do this season, but we came back and beat a really good Homer-Center team.”
“Penns Manor’s schemes are very tough to prepare for,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “They are very hard to prepare for. They make it difficult to stop because they execute so well.”
Less than four minutes into the second half, a six-play, 55-yard drive ended with Smith bouncing off multiple Wildcats defenders and into the end zone from 23 yards. Four Comets contributed to the scoring drive that gave Penns Manor a 34-14 lead, including fullback Dallas Leasure, quarterback Amin Lieb and Brayden Pytash.
“We didn’t make enough plays,” Page said. “It’s difficult when you get down by two scores and are playing catch up all night. They didn’t let up all night, either. We tried to adjust and find answers and we just didn’t do that tonight.”
Leasure finished with 10 carries for 54 yards, Lieb had 12 attempts for 50 yards, and Pytash finished with six carries for 44 yards.
“I think last week we ran the ball well too,” Packer said. “We felt that we had the line advantage, and our kids came out and showed that tonight.”
“Jacob Tate, Alex Polenik, Bryten Gillen, Dylan Depp, a sophomore stepped up and played great tonight, and Peyton Koscho all played their hearts out,” Smith said. “I had a lot of open holes, and that was the biggest difference.”
“They had some lineman returning, and they imposed their will tonight,” Page said.
Twice in the second half, Homer-Center rallied from a multiple-touchdown deficit to get within one score of tying.
Landon Hill finished a 10-play drive with 3:28 remaining in the third quarter, and Brady Frazer connected on one of his five extra-point kicks to make it 34-21.
Homer-Center defensive lineman Caden McAnulty recovered a Comets fumble with 10:09 to play in the game. Wildcats quarterback Angelo Alexander went 5-for-5 on the ensuing drive to help cut the lead to a touchdown.
“We only had one turnover,” Packer said. “I was a costly one, but last week we had four turnovers, so we got better with that tonight.”
Hill ended another 10-play drive with 6:31 to play, and Frazier chipped in the point after to cut it to 34-28.
With the momentum on their side, the Wildcats couldn’t find the big play or defensive stop to complete the comeback.
“We showed a lot of guts coming back,” Page said. “We kept coming at them and chipping away, chipping away. We made it a game and had a chance to win late.”
Smith returned the kick 30 yards, and three carries later found the end zone for a third time. After two carries totaling 25 yards, the Wildcats were hit with a 15-yard penalty, and Smith found the end zone on the next play to put the Comets back ahead by two touchdowns, 42-28.
The Comets recovered the opening kickoff after the Wildcats returner fumbled near the 20-yard line. Leasure got the Comets on the board with a 12-yard dash, and Smith added the two-point conversion.
Smith scored his first touchdown of the game with less than a minute to play in the opening quarter to put the Comets up 14-0.
Alexander connected on his first of two touchdowns early in the second quarter, and Frazer tacked on the point-after to bring the Wildcats to within 14-7, but a Homer-Center facemask on third down set up Pytash’s 11-yard touchdown run. Smith added another two-point conversion for a 22-7 advantage.
Alexander quickly answered with a 3-yard touchdown run to again get the Wildcats back to within a one-score deficit, but Penns Manor answered three minutes later with Lieb finding the end zone from 8 yards out and a 28-14 halftime lead.
Alexander was impressive for a second straight game, completing 17 of 21 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns.
Wil Jones hauled in an Alexander pass from 42 yards with less than three minutes to play, and Frazer’s fifth PAT again cut it to a one-score Comets lead but the busy Penns Manor backfield finished the final two-plus minutes off the clock to end any chance of a comeback.
Jones and Dunn caught six passes each. Jones ran for 145 yards and Dunn 45. Caleb Palmer and Jaxson Arone brought in two passes each.
The Wildcats nearly matched the Comets in total yardage with 364.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.