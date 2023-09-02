HOMER CITY — Carter Smith ran for 252 yards and scored three touchdowns behind a motivated offensive line, and the Penns Manor Comets raced past the Homer-Center Wildcats, 42-35, in Friday night’s Heritage Conference football game at Memorial Field.

In all, the Comets rolled up 400 total yards, all on the ground, and Smith scored on runs of 22, 23 and 43 yards to lead the defending conference champion to its first victory of the season.