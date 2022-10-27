pm

Penns Manor’s Max Hill (1) and Adam Altemus reacted near the end of the Comets’ victory over Cambria Heights that secured the Heritage Conference title and a berth in the Appalachian Bowl.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — Penns Manor wasn’t entirely sure what the 2022 football season would bring prior to the first week’s kickoff.

The Comets just knew they wanted to win.

