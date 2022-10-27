RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — Penns Manor wasn’t entirely sure what the 2022 football season would bring prior to the first week’s kickoff.
The Comets just knew they wanted to win.
Seniors Max Hill, Justin Marshall and Nathan Raffaele sat alone at a table toward the back of the pavilion at Windber Stadium on Heritage Conference Media Day in August and insisted this year’s Comets were coming into a new season with a winning mentality and stronger bond after an offseason of hard work following a disappointing 4-7 campaign full of growing pains.
The hard work paid off.
The Comets head back to Windber Stadium undefeated after nine weeks, claiming the Heritage Conference title and the No. 1 spot in District 6 Class A playoffs, to take on WestPAC champ Berlin Brothersvalley in the Appalachian Bowl on Saturday night.
“It feels so good,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “I’m just so proud of the kids and all the hard work they did in the offseason. They got in that weight room, and they got bigger and stronger. They did a lot of things on their own, and they really deserve to get to this game.”
“Over the summer we worked really hard,” Hill added, “so I knew it would be a special year. Your senior year, you want it to be special and go as hard as you can. We definitely put everything out on the table to keep on rolling.”
While 9-0 is impressive, the Comets are hungry for a perfect regular season before heading into district playoffs. Win No. 10 won’t come easily against the nine-time Mountaineers.
Berlin has rolled over competitors, starting its season with a seven-game shutout streak and outscoring opponents 410-27. Conemaugh Township and Uniontown managed to score two touchdowns apiece over the past two weeks.
“They’re really good running jet,” Hill said. “They can throw the ball, and their quarterback is a very good runner. He can make people miss and all that. On the defensive side, they just flow to the ball very hard. They’re very physical, and we’ve got to be able to block them.”
On the flip side, Penns Manor’s defense has allowed opponents an average of 194.3 offensive yards and 13 points per game, meaning both teams will have to break through notoriously tough defenses to allow their explosive offenses to take charge.
For Berlin, that means shutting down Penns Manor’s dynamic run game led by the Heritage’s leading rusher and scorer in Hill, a four-year starter at quarterback.
The Comets stacked up 2,960 rushing yards on the season and averaged 328.9 per game. Hill, who stands 6-foot-1,195 pounds, has piled on 1,311 of those yards and scored 152 of Penns Manor’s 342 points with 24 touchdowns. He has passed for eight touchdowns against three interceptions and is 31-for-69 on the season.
“Their quarterback is lights out,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said. “He’s just a super athlete. They have so many complimentary pieces on that offense. You can’t just focus in on him, or one of the running backs is going to take it to the house or sneak it behind your secondary.
“On defense, they’re aggressive. They’re the best team we’ve seen yet this year. We’re excited for the challenge.”
Packer is expecting his quarterback, who has completed 31 of 69 pass attempts for 477 yards, to throw more to diversify its offense, but the Comets will rely primarily on the run game led by Marshall, a 5-11 running back who has accumulated 627 rushing yards on 73 carries.
However, the Comets find themselves without their third-leading rusher, senior running back/linebacker Ashton Courvina, who will miss Saturday’s game with a concussion that took him out of last week’s 36-22 win over Marion Center. Courvina is expected to be ready for the playoffs.
In his absence, junior Carter Smith will slide into the running back position, while Amin Lieb and Kayden Detwiler will share time at tight end. On defense, Adam Altemus will step up for Courvina, and Brayden Pytash will sub in at cornerback.
Much like Penns Manor, the Mountaineers’ offense that averages 358.6 yards per game is led by its quarterback, Pace Prosser. The 6-1, 176-pounder has completed 81 of 126 attempts for 1,206 yards and rushed for 414.
Prosser’s top receiver is Ryan Blubaugh with 543 yards on 32 catches. Ground threats include Cruz Rodriguez with 377 yards and Aiden Ream with 245.
“We know they’re a very good team,” Packer said. “There’s no doubt. They have a quarterback that’s a little like Max. They have set plays for him to run the ball, and also if something isn’t there when he’s throwing it, he runs. He’s a good runner. They throw to that Blubaugh kid; he’s a nice receiver for them. … They try to find him the ball, so we’ll have to try to know where he’s at all times and try to do a good job on him.”
While reaching the Appalachian Bowl is an accomplishment in itself, it also serves as an opportunity to gear up for playoffs.
“We’re treating it like the first round of playoffs,” Paul said. “It’s kind of like a tuner for the playoff game. We’ve had so many games this year where our starters were done by halftime, so obviously with the quality of team that Penns Manor is, we’re going into a four-quarter battle. We’re looking forward to it.”
And for Penns Manor, the accomplishment is something more. This may be the last Appalachian Bowl due to school and conference mergers, but it’s also the first in program history for the Comets, allowing a chance to build on the achievements of this underdog season.
“It means everything,” Packer said, “especially to the kids and to the community. Hopefully this can get junior high kids and younger kids in the school to get more interested. The numbers are going down in everything. Hopefully things like these games can get the kids to see it and want to be a part of it.”