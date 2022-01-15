The Penns Manor Comets took a long trip for a non-conference game and took a lot of points with them.
The Comets hit the road to face Salisbury-Elk Lick on Friday night, and Grant Grimaldi poured in nearly half of his team’s total with 45 points in a 92-36 romp.
Grimaldi, a 6-foot-5 senior, hit a 3-point field goal to start his night and then canned 18 2-pointers and six free throws on seven attempts. The single-game total ranks second in school history behind the 66 points Tom Jones scored in what Penns Manor coach Andy Lansberry believes was the 1966 season.
Penns Manor, 10-2 and a winner of eight straight games, took control from the start, grabbing an 18-5 lead in the first quarter and then firing in 34 points in the second period. Grimaldi accounted for 16 of that total.
After leading 52-9 at halftime, the Comets put up 40 more points in the second half, with Grimaldi getting 20 in those 16 minutes.
Nine Comets scored. Noah Kohan registered 13 points and Bryan Koches had nine on three 3-point field goals.
Penns Manor plays host to West Shamokin on Wednesday in a matchup that features tow of the top players in the Heritage Conference in Grimaldi and West Shamokin’s Trevor Smulik.
HAMPTON 50, INDIANA 22: Indiana was blanked in the first quarter en route to a 28-point loss to Hampton in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 4 game.
Matt DeMatteo, a senior shooting guard, hit six field goals for 12 points in a 24-0 first period for Hampton. The Talbots led 44-12 at halftime. Indiana outscored Hampton 10-6 in a second half that featured a running clock due to the mercy rule.
Ethan Kutz, a 6-foot-3 senior power forward, led the Indians with nine points, hitting three field goals and going 3-for-4 from the free throw line. Noah Hutton, a 6-1 senior, followed with five points, including Indiana’s only 3-pointer.
DeMatteo’s 16 points led the Talbots. Juniors Brennan Murray and Braxton Eastly netted 10 points apiece.
Indiana (2-9, 0-5) has lost eight straight games going into Tuesday’s home game against Armstrong. The game is part of a girls-boys doubleheader that tips off at 6 p.m.
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY 66, LIGONIER VALLEY 59: Matthew Marinchak poured in 33 points for Ligonier Valley in a loss to Shady Side Academy in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
The Bulldogs took the first quarter 20-15 and extended their lead with a 13-5 second period, which gave Shady Side a 33-20 halftime advantage.
Shady Side added five more points with a 18-13 third quarter before Ligonier attempted a comeback by outscoring the Bulldogs 26-15 in the final frame.
Marinchak, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, had 74 percent of Ligonier Valley’s free throw opportunities, making 15 of 17 chances. He also hit three 3-pointers. Jaicob Hollick, another senior guard, netted 14 points, and Jude Grzywinski, a 6-2 senior, added 10 rebounds.
Four Bulldogs hit double figures: Eli Teslovich (18), Peter Kramer 16, Thompson Lau (12) and Ethan Salvia (11).
Ligonier Valley (5-7, 3-2) visits Apollo-Ridge on Tuesday.
EAST ALLEGHENY 62, APOLLO-RIDGE 44: Apollo-Ridge dropped its seventh straight game, falling to East Allegheny in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
The Wildcats held a 34-19 halftime lead and outscored the Vikings 28-25 in the second half.
Apollo-Ridge’s Gavin McCall, a 6-foot-6 senior guard/forward, hit eight field goals and went 6-for-8 from the free throw line for a team-leading 22 point. Gage Johnston, a 6-2 junior guard, made two 3s and went 4-for-5 on free throws and finished with 20 points.
Mike Smith posted a game-high 30 points for South Allegheny. Brennan Rutledge also reached double figures with 13 points.
The Vikings (3-8, 1-3) visits Derry on Monday.
GIRLS
PURCHASE LINE 54, WEST SHAMOKIN 41: Purchase Line jumped on West Shamokin early, and the Wolves couldn’t recover despite finding their offense after the first quarter in a loss to the Red Dragons in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game Friday night.
Purchase Line (9-4) chalked up its sixth straight win by jumping out to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter.
West Shamokin, which has lost six straight, outscored the Red Dragons 39-35 the rest of the way but didn’t come close to making up the 16-point deficit. The Wolves still trailed by 10 points after scoring 20 in the second quarter.
Purchase Line’s Abby Goss, a 5-foot-10 senior forward, recorded a double-double, netting 11 field goals for 22 points and yanking down 13 rebounds to go with four steals. Bethany Smith, also a 5-10 senior, turned in 10 points and nine rebounds. Madison Scalese, a senior guard, finished with nine points and four assists, and freshman Jianna Hopkins chipped in five points, six steals and four assists.
Maddie McConnell hit four 3-point field goals and scored 14 points to go with six rebounds for West Shamokin. Lexie Young (8), Bailey Conrad (7), Lily Jordan (6) and Maya McIlwain (6) accounted for the rest of the Wolves’ points. Conrad also had five rebounds.
Purchase Line went just 1-for-9 from the free throw line.
Purchase Line visits Homer-Center on Tuesday in a key conference game. West Shamokin (3-9) plays host to Penns Manor on Tuesday.
UNITED 64, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 48: Four players reached double figures for United as the Lions served Cambria Heights its fifth straight loss in a Heritage Conference game.
The Lions held a 10-point lead at halftime, 34-24, and outscored the Highlanders 30-24 in the second half.
Delaney Perrone, a sophomore power forward, and Lexie Silk, a senior forward, each scored 13 points to lead United. Lauren Donelson, a junior guard, netted 12, and Mollee Fry, a sophomore guard, had 11 points to close out the double-digit scorers for the Lions.
Senior Bryce Burkey led Cambria Heights with 13 points, which came on the strength of three 3-point field goals.
United (11-3) plays at Central Cambria on Monday, and Cambria Heights (4-7) welcomes River Valley on Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL FRIDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Albert Gallatin 52, Connellsville 26 Allderdice 60, Perry Traditional Academy 37 Aquinas Academy 55, Propel Andrew Street 21 Baldwin 66, Peters Township 49 Belle Vernon 70, South Park 22 Bentworth 57, Frazier 44 Berlin-Brothersvalley 59, Woodland Hills 58 Bishop Canevin 90, Avella 33 Bishop Guilfoyle 61, Bedford 53 Bishop McCort 63, Greater Johnstown 60 Blackhawk 65, Ambridge 30 Brentwood 68, Bethlehem Center 37 Brookville 44, Bradford 25 Brownsville 66, Charleroi 62 Burrell 55, Derry 31 Carlynton 64, Burgettstown 37 East Allegheny 62, Apollo-Ridge 44 Eden Christian 71, Cornell 46 Fort Cherry 73, Northgate 49 Fox Chapel 57, Norwin 46 Gateway 82, Greater Latrobe 60 Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Clairton 39 Hampton 50, Indiana 22 Jefferson-Morgan 76, California 50 Leechburg 72, St. Joseph 51 Lincoln Park Charter 51, Montour 49 Mapletown 69, Propel Montour 67 Mars 73, Highlands 62 Mohawk 54, Elwood City Riverside 50 Mount Lebanon 37, Bethel Park 34 Neshannock 42, Laurel 36 New Castle 71, South Fayette 45 North Star 55, Conemaugh Valley 51 Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 77, Riverview 31 Penn Hills 52, Kiski Area 42 Penns Manor 91, Salisburg-Elk Lick 36 Penn-Trafford 50, Hempfield Area 48 Pine-Richland 72, North Allegheny 64
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 100, Greensburg Salem 23
Pittsburgh North Catholic 84, Freeport 63 Pittsburgh Obama 62, Brashear 51 Quaker Valley 78, Beaver Area 47 Richland 55, Central Martinsburg 53 Seneca Valley 70, Butler 64 Serra Catholic 64, Propel Braddock Hills 47 Seton-LaSalle 74, Aliquippa 72, OT Shady Side Academy 66, Ligonier Valley 59 Shaler 41, Armstrong 36 Southmoreland 47, Mount Pleasant 42 Thomas Jefferson 65, Ringgold 60 Uniontown 67, Elizabeth Forward 43 Valley 59, Steel Valley 57 Waynesburg Central 56, McGuffey 48 West Middlesex 57, Reynolds 25 Winchester Thurston 76, Jeannette 60
GIRLS
Allderdice 72, Perry Traditional Academy 35 Bedford 51, Bishop Guilfoyle 48 Bishop McCort 69, Greater Johnstown 23 Blacklick Valley 67, Ferndale 27 Chestnut Ridge 53, Bishop Carroll 46 Forest Hills 62, Penn Cambria 40 Franklin 49, Oil City 27 Greensburg Salem 34, Penn Hills 29 Homer-Center 56, Marion Center 27 Johnstown Christian 47, Blair County Christian 26 Knoch 68, Valley 12 McKeesport 54, Franklin Regional 31 Purchase Line 53, West Shamokin 41 Richland 51, Central Martinsburg 30 State College 41, Central Dauphin East 22 Tyrone 49, Bellefonte 15 United 65, Cambria Heights 48 West Greene 61, Jefferson-Morgan 18
BOYS
’ BOX SCORES
HAMPTON 50, INDIANA 22
Indiana — 22
Collinger 1 0-2 2, N.Nygren 2 0-0 4, Hutton 2 0-0 5, Kutz 3 3-4 9, I.Nygren 0 2-4 2, Totals 8 5-10 22
Hampton — 50
DeMatteo 7 2-2 16, Plizgo 1 0-0 3, Murray 4 2-4 10, Oliver 1 0-0 2, Mignogn 2 1-4 5, Weeks 2 0-2 4, Eastly 4 2-3 10, Totals 21 7-15 50
Indiana 0 12 7 3 — 22
Hampton 24 20 2 4 — 50
3-point field goals: N.Hutton, Plizgo.
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY 66, LIGONIER VALLEY 59
Shady Side Academy — 66
Teslovich 7 2-4 18, P.Kramer 6 2-2 16, Lau 5 0-0 12, Salvia 5 1-2 11, Martens 2 0-0 4, Fitzgerald 1 1-2 3, A.Kramer 1 0-0 2, Chu 1 0-0 2, Totals 28 7-10 66
Ligonier Valley — 59
Sierocky 2 2-2 6, Marinchak 9 12-15 33, Grzwinski 0 0-2 0, Rhoades 2 0-0 6, Hollick 4 3-4 14, Totals 17 17-23 59
Shady Side Academy 20 13 18 15 — 66
Ligonier Valley 15 5 13 26 — 59
3-point field goals: Marinchak 3, Hollick 3, P.Kramer 2, Lau 2, Teslovich 2, Rhoades 2.
EAST ALLEGHENY 62, APOLLO-RIDGE 44
Apollo-Ridge — 44
Johnston 7 4-5 20, Clawson 1 0-0 2, McCall 8 6-8 22, Kavulic 0 0-3 0, Fox 0 0-0 0, Totals 16 10-16 44
East Allegheny — 62
Smith 13 2-3 30, Schiver 1 0-0 3, Rutledge 6 0-1 13, Anderson 0 0-2 0, Burt 3 0-0 8, Coggin 4 0-0 8, Totals 27 2-3 62
Apollo-Ridge 12 7 8 17 — 44
East Allegheny 13 21 14 14 — 62
3-point field goals: Johnston 2, Smith 2, Burt 2, Shiver, Rutledge.
PENNS MANOR 92, SALISBURY-ELK LICK 36
Penns Manor — 92
Grimaldi 19 6-7 45, Kohan 6 1-3 13, Koches 3 0-0 9, Hill 1 4-4 6, Gresko 1 2-2 5, Courvina 0 2-2 2, Smith 1 1-1 3, Kerchensky 0 0-0 0, Altemus 0 0-0 0, gillen 1 0-0 3, Polenik 2 0-0 4, Kuzemchak 1 0-0 2, Totals 35 16-19 92
Salisbury-Elk Lick — 36
Do.Sellers 5 4-5 14, Boyd 2 0-0 4, Dr.Sellers 2 1-1 5, Bunnell 2 2-2 6, Broadwater 2 0-0 5, Hutzel 1 0-0 2, Totals 14 7-8 36
Penns Manor 18 34 16 24 — 92
Salisbury-Elk Lick 5 4 11 16 — 36
3-point field goals: Koches 3, Gresko, Grimaldi, Gillen, Broadwater.
GIRLS
’ BOX SCORES
UNITED 64, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 48
Cambria Heights — 48
Burkey 4 2-4 13, Gaida 2 3-4 7, Vinglish 4 1-1 9, Kirsch 4 1-3 9, Storm 3 1-2 8, Totals 17 8-14 48
United — 64
Donelson 4 2-2 12, Fry 4 2-2 11, Travis 3 0-0 6, Bevard 4 1-2 9, Silk 6 0-0 13, Perrone 5 3-5 13, Totals 26 8-11 64
Cambria Heights 14 10 15 9 — 48
United 15 19 16 14 — 64
3-point field goals: Burkey 3, Donelson 2, Storm, Fry, Silk.
PURCHASE LINE 53, WEST SHAMOKIN 41
West Shamokin — 41
L.Young 3 2-2 8, Conrad 3 1-2 7, Spohn 0 0-0 0, McConnell 5 0-2 14, Jordan 3 0-0 6, M.Young 0 0-0 0, McIlwain 3 0-0 6, Totals 17 3-6 41
Purchase Line — 53
Smith 5 0-4 10, Scalese 4 0-0 9, Goss 11 0-1 22, Weaver 1 1-2 3, Hopkins 1 0-2 5, Syster 1 0-0 2, Layden 1 0-0 2, Totals 25 1-9 58
West Shamokin 2 20 11 8 — 41
Purchase Line 18 13 14 8 — 53
3-point field goals: McConnell 4, Scalese, Hopkins.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING