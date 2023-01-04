HS-basketball-2.jpg
Deja Gillo poured in 16 points and Penns Manor overcame a first-quarter deficit to hand Portage its first loss of the season, 48-38, in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game Tuesday.

Playing at home, the Mustangs doubled up on the Comets, 10-5, in the first eight minutes, but a 13-5 second quarter allowed Penns Manor to grab a three-point advantage, 18-15, heading into the half.

