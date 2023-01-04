Deja Gillo poured in 16 points and Penns Manor overcame a first-quarter deficit to hand Portage its first loss of the season, 48-38, in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game Tuesday.
Playing at home, the Mustangs doubled up on the Comets, 10-5, in the first eight minutes, but a 13-5 second quarter allowed Penns Manor to grab a three-point advantage, 18-15, heading into the half.
Each team posted 15 points in the third, but Gillo stepped to the line and made 9 of 10 free throw chances in a 15-8 fourth quarter to topple the previously undefeated Mustangs.
“I am very proud of my girls for believing in one another and just focusing on doing the little things we have been working on in practice since we played Portage last week,” Comets coach Jason Miloser said. “We made some minor adjustments, but at the end of the day it was just the girls coming out and playing great team basketball on both ends of the floor.”
Ari Wozniak sank three 3-pointers and led Portage with 11 points. Alex Chobany also hit double digits with 10 points, and Ashlyn Hudak netted two 3s.
Gillo dished out four assists to go with her game-high 16 points.
“Deja Gillo has really grown up a lot this year as a leader and a competitor,” Miloser said. “She missed a bunny on one end, and instead of hanging her head, she sprinted back on defense and got a big steal when we had a three-point lead late. She then stepped to the line and made big foul shots to put the game away.”
Alyssa Altemus followed with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Sarah Stiteler came down with nine rebounds.
“I thought Alyssa Altemus really set the tone on the offensive end early with her ability to get to the hoop and make plays,” Miloser said. “Sarah Stiteler set the tone defensively when she took a charge in the first half that really started to shift the momentum in our favor after Portage jumped out to the early lead.”
Both teams continue Heritage Conference play Thursday. Penns Manor (8-2 overall, 4-0 conference) welcomes Cambria Heights, and Portage (10-1, 3-1) visits Purchase Line.
UNITED 49, WEST SHAMOKIN 24: Down a starter, United had no problem racing past West Shamokin.
With starting guard Mollee Fry ill, the Lions jumped out to a 17-8 lead, stretched it to 26 points, 37-11, by halftime and cruised to the finish.
Lauren Donelson and Delaney Perrone each scored 15 points to lead United (8-3). Aleah Bevard followed with 14 points. The Lions went 11-for-13 at the free throw line, with Bevard leading the way by canning 6 of 7.
“We jumped out quick, and after that it was back-and-forth,” United coach Paul Hall said. “Delaney, Aleah and Lauren played really well.”
Lily Jordan scored 10 points for West Shamokin.
Both teams play Thursday. West Shamokin plays host to Homer-Center, and United visits Marion Center.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC 42, INDIANA 39: Kennedy Catholic used a 24-point fourth quarter to complete a comeback over Indiana in a non-conference game.
The Indians led 21-12 at halftime and 29-18 after three quarters, but Layke Fields poured in 11 of Kennedy Catholic’s 24 points in the fourth to steal the road win.
Fields led all scorers with 21 points on 10 field goals and a free throw.
Bella Antonacci piled up 17 points for Indiana, including three 3-pointers, all in the second half.
Indiana (6-4) travels to Gateway on Friday for a WPIAL Class 5A Section 5 game.
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY 66, APOLLO-RIDGE 34: Shady Side Academy outscored Apollo-Ridge in all four quarters of the WPIAL Section 3-AAA opener for each team.
The Bulldogs had a 35-12 halftime lead and outscored the Vikings 31-22 in the second half.
Brinley Toland’s 19 points on eight field goals and a pair of free throws led Apollo-Ridge, which had its four-game win streak snapped.
Maddie Spell posted a game-high 21 points for Shady Side (8-1). Cate Sauer followed with 15.
The Vikings (8-2) welcome Ligonier Valley on Thursday.
DEER LAKES 43, LIGONIER VALLEY 26: Ligonier Valley fell at Deer Lakes in the Rams’ WPIAL Section 3-AAA opener.
The Lancers led by six points, 22-16, at halftime, and held Ligonier Valley to two points in the third quarter and outscored the Rams 21-10 overall in the second half.
Layne Loper netted 12 points to lead Deer Lakes (2-8). Jessica Sullivan added 10.
Madison Marinchak and Misty Miller tallied 10 points apiece and had five and seven steals, respectively, for the Rams. Sydnee Foust led with six rebounds.
Ligonier Valley (2-6) travels to Apollo-Ridge on Thursday.
BOYS
INDIANA 63, GREENSBURG SALEM 48: Gavin Homer poured in 25 points and Indiana used a 41-point second half to beat Greensburg Salem at home in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 game.
The game was tied at 22 going into the half, but the Indians grabbed a 38-32 lead after the third and extended it with a 25-16 fourth quarter on the back of Homer’s 10 points.
Homer netted 10 field goals and a pair of free throws en route to his game-high total. Stanford Webb connected on two 3-pointers and had 11 points, and Evan Brocious tacked on 10 points.
Cody Rubrecht and Braedon Leatherman scored 12 points each for the Golden Lions (4-6).
Indiana (5-5) visits Hampton on Friday.
WINDBER 73, PORTAGE 64, OT: Windber’s Blake Klosky hit a game-tying 3 with three seconds left in regulation and the Ramblers held visiting Portage to just three points in overtime to give the Mustangs their first loss of the seasonin a non-conference game.
Portage pulled out to a 10-point lead, 16-6, after the first eight minutes and took a 13-point spread, 33-20, into halftime.
Windber started chiseling away the Mustangs’ lead with an 18-14 third quarter followed by a 23-14 final quarter that was capped by Klosky’s 3 to make it 61-all.
The Ramblers finished strong with a 12-3 overtime.
Blake Klosky led all scorers with 21 points, while Grady Klosky netted 15.
Four Mustangs landed in double figures. Bode Layo and Andrew Miko each netted 12 points, while Luke Scarton and Mason Kargo each tallied 11.
Portage (10-1) was 11-for-17 from the free throw line. Windber was 10-for-20.
The Mustangs visit Penns Manor today.
HARMONY 47, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 36: Harmony moved to 7-1 with a non-conference win over Northern Cambria.
Harmony took a 10-6 lead in the first quarter, expanded the margin to nine points, 25-16, by halftime and outscored the Colts 22-10 in the second half.
Colton Fry scored 17 points and Anthony Maseto had 11 for Harmony.
Ty Dumm led Northern Cambria (3-6) with 17 points.
Northern Cambria plays host to Cambria Heights this evening. Harmony visits Moshannon Valley this evening.