The Penns Manor Comets had a couple reasons to celebrate on Thursday night.
The Comets celebrated Senior Night and the Heritage Conference East title while dispatching Northern Cambria, 58-19, in high school girls’ basketball action Thursday.
Penns Manor’s two seniors, Deja Gillo and Jada Bennett, turned in solid performances in a fifth straight win. Gillo scored nine points to go with eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals, and Bennett followed with nine points and six rebounds.
“I am very thankful for our two seniors,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “Deja has been the epitome of what we want Penns Manor basketball to be. She’s a great leader committed to doing everything she can to help her team win basketball games. She is a tireless worker and has brought the younger girls along and showed them what it means to work hard and be committed.
“Jada has been a leader for us, as well. Even through injuries, she is always at practice paying attention and learning. She took a big charge to start the second half that gave us the momentum we needed to pull away.”
Alyssa Altemus, a sophomore, paced the Comets with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Penns Manor improved to 15-5 overall and 9-3 in the conference. The Comets take on Homer-Center in the conference semifinals at home at 7 p.m. Monday. The winner advances to next Friday’s championship game at the KCAC.
INDIANA 68, FRANKLIN REGIONAL 32: Eve Fiala and Katie Kovalchick combined to score 50 points as Indiana beat Franklin Regional on the road to stay undefeated in WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 and move one win away from wrapping up the regular-season title.
The Indians outscored the Panthers 43-12 in the first half and 25-19 over the final 16 minutes.
Fiala finished with a game-high 29 points, including 22 in the first half, while Kovalchick went 7-for-11 from the line en route to 21 points.
Sarah Penrod paced Franklin Regional (6-12) with 10 points.
Indiana (14-6, 10-0 section) plays host to Woodland Hills on Monday.
PURCHASE LINE 52, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 40: After foul trouble cost Purchase Line a win against Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday, the Red Dragons rebounded by taking another 15-point halftime lead and running away to victory against visiting Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference game.
Purchase Line jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first eight minutes and held a 27-12 advantage at halftime. The Red Dragons extended their lead to 21 points, 42-21, in the third quarter.
The Red Dragons’ Anna Layden scored a team-high 21 points to go with 13 rebounds. Bailey Weaver also hit double figures with 11 points.
Sienna Kirsch scored 15 of the Highlanders’ 19 fourth-quarter points and finished with 26.
Cambria Heights (4-16) welcomes Homer-Center on Feb. 13. Purchase Line (5-11) travels to West Shamokin on Feb. 14.
RIVER VALLEY 67, AQUINAS ACADEMY 40: River Valley came back after an early deficit to defeat the WPIAL’s Aquinas Academy for a second time this season in an non-conference game played Wednesday.
The Panthers started slowly, trailing the Crusaders 20-12 after one quarter, but went on 30-4 run starting at the end of the first to go up 36-24 by halftime.
River Valley continued piling on the points, outscoring Aquinas Academy 31-16 in the second half.
Ava Persichetti scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in the second quarter on the strength of three 3-point field goals. Hannah Artley posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Tori Foust had 12 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Isabella Hite connected on 10 of 12 free throw attempts and paced Aquinas Academy (14-6) with 12 points.
River Valley (17-2, 11-0 conference) clinched first place in the Heritage Conference West and sits at No. 3 in the District 6 Class 3A rankings. The Panthers play at United on Saturday afternoon.
APOLLO-RIDGE 60, DEER LAKES 37: Apollo-Ridge broke up a game that was close at halftime by outscoring Deer Lakes 17-2 in third quarter of a WPIAL Section 3-AAA matchup.
The Vikings led by eight points, 32-24, at halftime and took control during the third quarter. Each team scored 11 points in the final period.
Four Apollo-Ridge starters scored in double figures. Sophie Yard led the way with 19 points and was followed by Brinley Toland with 15, Syd McCray with 12 and Kylar Toland with 12. Kylar Toland buried two 3-point field goals during the third-quarter onslaught, and her sister made one.
Jessica Sullivan scored 11 poitns for Deer Lakes (5-14, 3-4 section).
Apollo-Ridge (16-3, 5-2) plays host to Burrell on Monday.
BURRELL 49, LIGONIER VALLEY 43: Madison Marinchak netted five 3-point field goals, but Ligonier Valley fall short against Burrell in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
The Rams held a one-point lead at halftime, 27-26, and the Bucs closed the gap in the third quarter to forge a 34-34 tie going into the final eight minutes. Burrell outscored Ligonier 13-9 in the fourth quarter.
Marinchak scored 19 points, and Misty Miller had four assists and three steals to go with 11 points. Lyla Barr grabbed 10 rebounds, while Mara Myers had seven.
Addy Landowski led the Bucs (8-12) with 13 points. Riley Sterlitz followed with 12 points.
Ligonier Valley (2-16, 0-8 section) welcomes Mount Pleasant on Monday.
BOYS
HARMONY 74, PURCHASE LINE 59: Harmony used a 43-point first half to roll over Purchase Line in a non-conference game.
The Owls went up 43-26 at halftime and weathered a 33-31 second half by the Red Dragons.
Andrew Smarsh led Purchase Line with 14 points and six rebounds, while Braydon Albright posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards. Joseph Lamer chipped in 10 points.
The Red Dragons (3-18) travel to West Shamokin on Wednesday.