Penns Manor used a big second quarter and a career-high night by Alyssa Altemus to pull past Portage, 42-36, for first place in the Heritage Conference East in a high school girls’ basketball game at home Friday night.
The Comets have taken two of three games against the Mustangs this season. They moved into first place in the East at 7-3 in the conference. They are ranked fifth in District 6 Class 2A at 13-5.
Portage, which is still playing without starting forward Jenna Burkett, now holds the No. 2 spot in the Heritage East at 6-5 and in District Class 2A at 14-5.
The teams were locked at eight points apiece after the first eight minutes before Altemus fueled a surge with 11 of the Comets’ 16 points that gave Penns Manor the 24-16 advantage at halftime.
Portage chipped away a point in each of the final two quarters but couldn’t erase the deficit.
“Portage always plays great basketball,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “We try to break up the game into four-minute sections with media timeouts, and the girls responded well to adversity early when Portage jumped on us to start. Alyssa Altemus was aggressive, but we played great team basketball and locked up on defense. (Deja) Gillo didn’t score a lot, but she was a great help on defense all night.”
Penns Manor held Portage’s powerhouse offense to one double-digit scorer, thanks in part to a strong defensive effort by Sydney Shaffer.
“Syd did great job defensively,” Miloser said. “Late in the game, it was a two-point game, and on a 2-on-1 she did a great job sprinting back and blocked a shot to keep it a two-point game. Then we got a couple fouls to go to the line and ice the game. She did a great job all game on defense.”
Ashlyn Hudak drained three 3-point field goals and scored 11 points for the Mustangs.
Altemus added 10 rebounds to go with her career-high 25 points, which included a pair of 3s.
“We’ve been talking to Alyssa all the time to play with confidence and take opportunities when she sees them,” Miloser said. “She’s such a great player. Tonight she took those opportunities, and obviously scored 25, but she also had big buckets to end the third and fourth quarters to give us the lead.”
Deja Gillo dished out nine helpers and had six steals to go with four points, while Sarah Stitler grabbed nine boards and scored four points.
Penns Manor plays three Heritage Conference games next week, starting with a visit to Cambria Heights on Tuesday. Portage welcomes Purchase Line on Tuesday.
“Obviously no matter what, we’ll play a great team in the semis,” Miloser said. “We always talk to the girls about taking it one goal at a time. We said after the game that this was a big step to lock up first place, but we have other steps to take next week.”
RIVER VALLEY 49, HOMER-CENTER 37: River Valley knocked down 13 of 16 fourth-quarter free throws while outscoring Homer-Center 15-8 over the final eight minutes and posted a Heritage Conference victory over the Wildcats at home to wrap up the West division title.
Although missing out on a chance to create some space for second place, Homer-Center remains in the running for a semifinal-round spot.
All five River Valley starters scored to guide the Panthers to a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Panthers went into halftime ahead 22-19 after both teams tallied 10 second-quarter points.
River Valley led going into the final quarter, 34-29, and sealed the game with its clutch free throws. Ava Persichetti, who scored a game-high 16 points, was 8-for-8 at the line in the fourth quarter, and Rylee Kitner was 3-for-4.
Abby Pynos added 12 points for River Valley.
Molly Kosmack scored 15 points to lead Homer-Center. Macy Sardone joined Kosmack in double figures with 14 points, and Alaina Fabin chipped in with 8 points.
Homer-Center (13-4, 7-3) plays host to Cambria Heights on Monday. River Valley (16-2, 11-0) plays Aquinas Academy on Wednesday.
UNITED 49, WEST SHAMOKIN 34: United overcame a slow start to keep pace in third place in the Heritage Conference West with a win over West Shamokin.
The Wolves jumped out to a 9-6 lead after the first quarter, but the Lions took the lead in a 13-6 second to go into halftime with a 19-15 advantage. United piled on 15 points in each of the final two quarter to outscore the hosts 30-19.
Lauren Donelson and Mollee Fry scored 14 points apiece, combining to make eight field goals, including 3-pointer each, and 10 of 14 free throw attempts for the Lions.
The Wolves’ Lily Jordan scored a game-high 15 points.
United (13-5, 7-4 conference) is tied for fifth in the District 6 Class 2A rankings with Penns Manor. The Lions travel to Marion Center on Monday.
West Shamokin (2-9, 1-8 conference) visits Homer-Center on Tuesday.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 58, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 33: Sienna Kirsch provided 28 points in helping Cambria Heights snap a six-game losing streak by outscoring host Northern Cambria in every quarter of a Heritage Conference victory.
The Highlanders claimed a 28-16 lead at halftime before pouring it on and outscoring the Colts 31-16 during the second half.
Kirsch had nine points at halftime and added 19 during the second half to compile her game-high 28. Teammate Gracey Vinglish chipped in 12 points, and Kinley Rogle added nine.
Kenzie Formack scored 10 points to lead Northern Cambria.
Both teams play Monday. Northern Cambria (2-15) plays a non-conference game at Ferndale, and Cambria Heights (4-13) travels to Homer-Center.
BOYS
GREENSBURG SALEM 75, INDIANA 70: Gavin Homer poured in 32 points, but it wasn’t enough to push Indiana past Greensburg Salem in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA game.
The Indians led by three points after the first eight minutes, but the Golden Lions used an 18-point second quarter to take a two-point advantage into halftime at 32-30.
Indiana closed the gap to one in the third quarter, but Greensburg Salem edged out a 25-21 fourth quarter to deal the Indians their seventh consecutive loss.
Homer made 11 of 19 foul shots and netted 10 field goals en route to his game-high total. Jaden Petrovich chipped in 10 points for the Indians.
Ryan Burkart and Julian Stevens scored 24 and 21 points, respectively, for Greensburg Salem (5-11 overall, 1-5 section).
Indiana (6-11, 1-5) welcomes Hampton on Tuesday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 61, APOLLO-RIDGE 26: Jimmy Pleskovitch posted a double-double and Ligonier Valley dominated the first three quarters of a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 home victory against Apollo-Ridge on Friday.
The Rams registered a pair of identical 20-point quarters to open with a 40-15 halftime lead on the Vikings.
Ligonier Valley held Apollo-Ridge to a single field goal in the third quarter and lead 54-17 with eight minutes to play. Apollo-Ridge took the final quarter 9-7.
Pleskovitch led all scorers with 22 points and ripped down 10 rebounds. Parker Hollick followed with 12 points, and Haden Sierocky added eight points, cleared eight rebounds and dished out nine assists for Ligonier Valley.
Jake Mull hit a pair of 3-pointers and led the Vikings with 13 points.
Apollo-Ridge (1-17, 0-9) travels to Derry on Monday, and Ligonier Valley (4-15, 3-6) plays host to Valley on Tuesday.