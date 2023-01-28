rv-hc girls

River Valley’s Ava Persichetti drove on homer-Center’s Anna Cutchall during Friday’s Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

Penns Manor used a big second quarter and a career-high night by Alyssa Altemus to pull past Portage, 42-36, for first place in the Heritage Conference East in a high school girls’ basketball game at home Friday night.

The Comets have taken two of three games against the Mustangs this season. They moved into first place in the East at 7-3 in the conference. They are ranked fifth in District 6 Class 2A at 13-5.

