Alyssa Altemus scored a game-high 17 points and Penns Manor coasted to a 33-point win, 60-27, over the host team in the Everett girls’ basketball tournament on Tuesday.
The Comets scored 19 first-quarter points and 12 in the second quarter to take a 31-7 lead into halftime.
Altemus scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half and totaled eight rebounds. Sarah Stiteler contributed 12 points, Deja Gillo handed out 12 assists and came up with nine steals, Allie Mumau collected 10 rebounds, and Summer Fennell hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points.
“We started out a little sluggish to start the game,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said, “but I thought Summer Fennell gave us a nice spark off the bench and Deja Gillo started to facilitate for others to get us going offensively.”
Chloe Price scored 11 points for Everett (4-4).
Penns Manor (7-1) advanced to this evening’s championship game.
PORTAGE 50, CENTRAL CAMBRIA 45: Jenna Burkett led three Portage players in double figures and the Mustangs didn’t allow more than 12 points in any quarter to remain undefeated by beating host Central Cambria in its tournament.
Portage held a one-point lead, 25-24, at halftime and added to its lead with a 10-9 third-quarter edge. The Mustangs picked up just enough offense with a 15-12 advantage over the final eight minutes to seal the victory.
Burkett scored 16 points on seven field goals and a pair of free throws. Alex Chobany joined Burkett in double figures with 12 points, and Ari Wozniak chipped in 11 points.
Alaina Sheehan nailed four 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Central Cambria.
Portage (9-0) will play for the tournament championship today.
RIVERVIEW 72, INDIANA 64: Riverview used a 19-9 third-quarter advantage to make up for a halftime deficit, and Amberson Bauer powered the Raiders to a victory over Indiana at the St. Joseph tournament.
Indiana held a 36-33 halftime lead, but the Raiders turned a three-point deficit into a seven-point lead by the end of the third quarter. Riverview sealed the game with a 20-19 edge in the final quarter.
Bauer scored a game-high 27 points on the strength of four 3-pointers. Nate Sprajcar added 18 points and Luke Migley contributed 14.
Indiana’s Gavin Homer connected on 11 field goals and was 3-for-5 on free throw attempt to finish with 26 points. Stanford Webb buried four 3-pointers and added 20 points.
Indiana (4-5) plays Valley in the consolation game today.
BERLIN 74, LIGONIER VALLEY 40: Ryan Blubaugh and Craig Jarvis combined for 55 points and Berlin posted strong second- and third-quarter totals to break away from Ligonier Valley and secure a victory in its tournament and remain undefeated after seven games.
After a 17-all first quarter, Berlin outscored Ligonier 49-15 over the next 16 minutes and led 66-32 at the end of the third quarter. Both teams scored eight points in the fourth quarter.
Blubaugh scored a game-high 30 points and Jarvis converted on five 3-pointers and added 25. Pace Prosser scored 16 points including a pair of 3-pointers.
Parker Hollick scored 10 points for Ligonier Valley.
Ligonier Valley (1-8) plays Geibel Catholic today in the consolation game.