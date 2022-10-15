pm heritage

PENNS MANOR players celebrated on the field after topping Cambria Heights for the Heritage Conference championship at home on Pat Corrigan Field on Friday night.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

KENWOOD — Last season, Max Hill was knocked out of Penns Manor’s late-season Heritage Conference football clash at Cambria Heights.

Last night, it was Hill who knocked out the Highlanders, the last team left contending with his Comets for the conference title.