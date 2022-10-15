KENWOOD — Last season, Max Hill was knocked out of Penns Manor’s late-season Heritage Conference football clash at Cambria Heights.
Last night, it was Hill who knocked out the Highlanders, the last team left contending with his Comets for the conference title.
Hill ran wild on on senior night at Pat Corrigan Field on Friday, rushing for 197 of his 246 yards in the second half and scoring four touchdowns as undefeated Penns Manor clinched the conference championship in a wild affair, 42-33.
“We knew how big a game this was,” said Hill, who also surpassed the 1,000-yard mark rushing for the season. “After halftime, we stepped it up and really played the ball that we can play.
“This feels so nice.”
Hill scored on runs of 37, 65, 50 and 8 yards over the final two quarters as the Comets erased what was a 14-point deficit heading into the final minute of the first half. He also threw for two touchdowns in the first half and finished with 373 yards in total offense.
“He’s unreal. I’ve been playing with Max since we were 12 years old. He’s the real deal,” said Comet running back Ashton Courvina, who caught a 10-yard scoring pass at the end of the second quarter to get Penns Manor within one score and set the table to Hill to take over the game in the final two quarters. “We had one win at this point last season. It’s crazy what the weight room does. It was a group effort. It’s good to be champs.”
Penns Manor tied the game with 7:01 of the third quarter when Hill broke loose on the first play after a short punt by Cambria Heights gave the Comets the ball at the Highlander 37.
Heights regained the advantage on a beautiful 75-yard strike down the seam to Tanner Trybus from Ty Stockley, who was trying to continue playing after injuring his leg in the middle of the first half.
Hill, though, tied it again on his 65-yard jaunt one play after the ensuing kickoff, then put the Comets up for good with his 50-yard dash and Colton Shields’ extra-point in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
“He was determined,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said of Hill. “He took a lot of it in his own hands. He even came over to us at one point and said to give him the ball, he wants it. He’s been a great leader.”
Heights drew back within a point on Marshall Eckenrode’s 10-yard run, but the PAT was blocked. A penalty on the ensuing kickoff had the Comets backed within their own 5, but they managed to avoid getting tackled for a safety and game possession back to the Highlanders at the Penns Manor 30.
However, an illegal procedure penalty on first down moved the Highlanders back, and the next snap got by reserve quarterback Isaac Weiland and was recovered by Carter Smith near midfield.
Hill took the Comets the distance, scoring on an 8-yard run, then taking in the two-point conversion to clinch the game with a nine-point lead and just 3:34 left.
“Stockley going down really changed the game. He’s a really good player,” Smith said, “but we did a good job in the second half playing defense. In the first half, we struggled a little bit.”
Trybus had a huge game for Heights, which dipped to 6-2. He scored on a 42-yard run, the 75-yard pass and also threw a 39-yard option pass for a touchdown. He finished the game with 254 yards of offense.
Penns Manor finished with 419 yards, Cambria Heights 418.
“We didn’t tackle very well,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “Our goal was to keep (Hill) off the field. In the first half, we were able to do that. In the second half, not so much. The more he touches the ball, the more chance he has to make a big play. Credit them. They did a great job.”
Penns Manor went from four wins a season ago to eight wins in eight games to start this season. Among the defeats in 2021 was a 49-12 shellacking at Cambria Heights in which Hill was injured.
Even with almost the entire lineup back, Packer said he didn’t foresee this kind of turnaround. The players, though, were resolute that this would be the Comets’ year.
“Last year was more of a learning experience. We played a lot of young kids. We only had two seniors. We got into the weight room all summer, we had summer practices. We had a great turnout to everything,” Hill said.
Penns Manor dug itself an early 13-0 deficit, getting outgained 145-8 in the first quarter when the visitors got into the end zone on two long runs – a 25-yard scamper by Stockley, who snuck outside after the Comets appeared to have him dead to rights near the line, then on a 42-yard dash by Trybus over the right guard.
“I give us a D-minus, maybe an F in the first quarter,” Hill said.
The Comets were thwarted on their first opportunity to get on the board, Hill being met at the 1 and having the ball jarred from his grasp on what looked like it was going to be a 15-yard touchdown run. Cambria Heights recovered.
Penns Manor held, though, and scored twice in the last 5:08 of the first half. The Comets’ initial points came on a hook-and-lateral play they’d tried earlier, Hill throwing a 5-yard hitch to Ashton Courvina, who tossed it to Justin Marshall on a 40-yard sprint to the pylon.
Courvina made a great, clutch catch for a 10-yard score in the final minute of the frame on fourth-and-8 to give the Comets momentum heading into the locker room.
Between those Penns Manor touchdowns, Cambria Heights scored on a trick play of its own when Trybus threw a 39-yard option pass to Stephen Nelen.
Trybus had 89 yards on the ground and Stockley 76 in the first half for Heights. Hill was 6-for-8 passing for 107 yards.
“This shows,” Hill said, “that hard work pays off.”