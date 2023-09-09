new pm logo

DAVIDSVILLE — Carter Smith rushed for four touchdowns, all of which came after a lengthy weather delay, to lead Penns Manor to a 34-7 win over Conemaugh Township in a Heritage Conference football game Friday night.

It was the second straight win for the Comets (2-1) after they dropped their season opener on Aug. 25 against West Shamokin, and they did it once again on the strength of their ground game.