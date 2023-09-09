DAVIDSVILLE — Carter Smith rushed for four touchdowns, all of which came after a lengthy weather delay, to lead Penns Manor to a 34-7 win over Conemaugh Township in a Heritage Conference football game Friday night.
It was the second straight win for the Comets (2-1) after they dropped their season opener on Aug. 25 against West Shamokin, and they did it once again on the strength of their ground game.
Smith scored on runs of 1, 9, 16 and 1 yards as the Comets amassed 461 rushing yards and averaged more than 7 yards per carry on a night they ran the ball 62 times. Last week, they also eclipsed the 400-yard mark in a win over Homer-Center, a game in which Smith also scored five touchdowns on 254 rushing yards.
Amin Leib opened the scoring with a 1-yard run with 6:47 to play in the opening quarter, and the ensuing two-point conversion gave the Comets an 8-0 lead, which they never relinquished.
With 2:19 remaining in the first half and Penns Manor on offense, a lightning strike led to a delay of more than 40 minutes. When play resumed, the Comets finished their drive in short order and took a 14-0 lead on Smith’s second touchdown with 1:41 remaining in the second quarter.
The Comets blew the game open and extended their lead to 20-0 after putting together a seven-play, 60-yard drive on the opening possession of the second half, capped by Smith’s 9-yard touchdown run.
The teams exchanged touchdowns on each of their next two possessions, and Penns Manor took a 28-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Carter rounded out his career day with 9:19 to play in the final quarter, scoring his third 1-yard touchdown run of the night for a commanding 34-7 lead.
Penns Manor limited Conemaugh Township to less than 100 yards of total offense as the Indians dropped to 0-3 in their first year in the Heritage Conference.
Conemaugh Township fought an uphill battle as the Indians were without quarterback Jon Updyke.
“We planned all week that we had to stop Updyke,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “He can not only throw the ball, but he’s a heck of a runner. Once he sees a little crease, he’s gone.”
A senior, Updyke rushed for 349 yards in Conemaugh Township’s first two games but sat out Friday night with an injury.
“That’s a big loss for them, no doubt about it, but I thought our team did a nice job stopping what they did do,” Packer said.
They certainly did. Penns Manor held Conemaugh Township to 6 rushing yards on 15 carries.
Brennan Lohr and Sam Shaffer split time at quarterback for the Indians, with Shaffer completing five of 13 passes for 144 yards and a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kyler Mauzy.
“Sammy kind of got thrown into the fire this week,” Indians coach Brandon Studor said. “He’s a great athlete. He’s a kid that comes to practice every day and is willing to help wherever he’s needed, and he showed that tonight.”
Without Updyke, Studor turned to his younger players.
“It’s a good opportunity for those kids to get in there and see what it’s like,” Studor said. “At the beginning of the season, I made the statement that we have a big sophomore group. They’re eager to get in there and fill roles, but it’s a process. A game like tonight, obviously it doesn’t go the way that we wanted it to, but it’s invaluable for the reps that they get and the experience that they get.”
Dallas Leasure ran for 92 yards and Brayden Pytash picked up 84 on the ground.
“It starts with the offensive line,” Smith said. “They did an awesome job in that second half. The first half we struggled a little bit, but we made the adjustments, and they were spectacular tonight.”
Penns Manor plays host to the conference’s other newcomer, Conemaugh Valley, next week. Conemaugh Township (0-3) makes a long trip to West Shamokin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.