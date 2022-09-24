NuMINE — A week after its thrilling, last-second 56-50 victory over Homer-Center, West Shamokin’s bark was silenced by Penns Manor in a 40-0 loss Friday at home in a Heritage Conference football game.

“It’s a great win for us,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “We’ve always had trouble playing over here. The kids have just worked so hard, and they prepared well. Our coaches did a great job getting them ready, and they did what they had to do.”

