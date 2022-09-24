NuMINE — A week after its thrilling, last-second 56-50 victory over Homer-Center, West Shamokin’s bark was silenced by Penns Manor in a 40-0 loss Friday at home in a Heritage Conference football game.
“It’s a great win for us,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “We’ve always had trouble playing over here. The kids have just worked so hard, and they prepared well. Our coaches did a great job getting them ready, and they did what they had to do.”
The Wolves, who put up more than 500 offensive yards against the Wildcats a week ago, were held to just 84 yards and six first downs by the Comets.
“They’ve just done a great job all season,” Packer said of his defense. “These kids just go out every week, they pay attention, they want to get better, and I think they are just getting better and better.”
Meanwhile, Penns Manor racked up 19 first downs, 410 rushing yards and six uncontested touchdowns.
Ashton Courvina, a senior running back, kicked off the scoring frenzy on the Comets’ first drive of the game. Penns Manor standout quarterback Max Hill was sacked by Lou Swartz for a loss of 7, bringing up third-and-13. Hill completed a 12-yard shot to Carter Smith to bring up fourth-and-short, grabbed the first down on a keep and faked another keep to allow Courvina room to push his way down the right sideline for a 44-yard score.
Colton Shields made his first of four extra-point kicks to put Penns Manor up 7-0 at 6:43 in the first quarter.
The Wolves went three-and-out after a sack on Swartz put West Shamokin at fourth-and-15 and a motion penalty on the punt took them back 5 more yards for a fourth-and-20.
The Comets capitalized with Hill beating pressure by the Wolves’ Dylan Wolfe on first-and-20 for a 41-yard touchdown run that extended their lead to 14-0 at 3:48 in the first.
West Shamokin earned its first first down of the game in the second quarter on a 15-yard completion from Swartz to Wolfe after an intentional grounding by Penns Manor turned the ball over on downs. The Wolves drove to the Comets’ 28, but a bad snap that Swartz couldn’t corral was swooped up by Smith and returned 60 yards for a score. Shields’ kick hit the uprights, but Penns Manor pulled further ahead, 20-0, at 7:14 in the second quarter.
A personal foul and pass interference call on the Comets gave West Shamokin a pair of first downs and a spot at the Penns Manor 25, but the Wolves squandered the opportunity with a pair of penalties of their own that made it 3-and-21 before Swartz pass to the end zone was intercepted by Adam Altemus.
Justin Marshall, a senior running back, danced around West Shamokin defenders as he zigzagged across the field for a 65-yard carry on the first play of the next drive to set up his Comets at the Wolves’ 15. Hill pushed into the end zone from the 9 to put the Comets up 27-0 after Colton’s successful PAT with a minute left in the half.
Hill (78), Marshall (68) and Courvina (61) all individually outrushed West Shamokin in the first half. The Wolves were held to just 39 yards on the ground and 24 in the air through 14 minutes.
Penns Manor scored its remaining two touchdowns in the third quarter.
Marshall punched in a 10-yard run at 9:06 to make it 33-0 after big carries from Courvina (19) and Hill (13) and a pair of unsportsmanlike flags on both teams gave the Comets a first-and-goal.
With 2:48 left in the third, Hill faked a keep again, sending Marshall 59 yards downfield from the Comets’ own 10 to the Wolves’ 31. Mark Bagley went on runs of 7 and 24 for Penns Manor’s final score of 40-0 at 1:41 in the third.
Five different Comets scored and 10 contributed to Penns Manor’s 446 total offensive yards. Hill completed two of his three pass attempts for 36 yards and rushed for 91. Marshall led the ground game with 137 yards on six carries. Courvina followed with 89 yards on nine carries.
“You always want to get more guys involved,” Packer said. “They do so much work for Max. We said before the game that we had to get our running game going more up inside a bit. We don’t want to have to run outside all the time, and the line did a real nice job creating some holes to allow them to do that.”
Penns Manor did what Homer-Center couldn’t last week — stop Swartz and consistently throw off any momentum the Wolves could muster. The 6-foot junior finished 3-for-11 for 24 yards and an interception. He ran for just 36 yards on 14 attempts. Micah Linhart managed 35 rushing yards on his nine carries.
“There were points we’d gain momentum, but then we got stopped,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said. “We would be moving the ball and things wouldn’t go our way. It’s a tough one. … We shot ourselves in the foot with some penalties and with sloppy play. Defensively, at times it was all right, but they had too many big plays against us. We were not good enough.”
The Comets (5-0) remain the Heritage Conference’s only undefeated team and have allowed just three touchdowns on the season. However, Penns Manor still finished with 70 yards worth of penalties, which has been a sore spot for the Comets despite the victories.
“They’ve been a killer all season,” Packer said. “They kill our drives sometimes. We work at it, but I don’t know. It’s just something we have to keep working on, I guess.”
Penns Manor takes on once-beaten Northern Cambria (4-1) next week at home, while West Shamokin (3-2) welcomes River Valley.