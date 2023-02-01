Allie Mumau posted a double-double and Penns Manor moved one step closer to clinching the Heritage Conference East with a 40-31 win at Cambria Heights on Tuesday.
Penns Manor is 8-3 in the conference with two games left on the schedule. The Comets play Northern Cambria on Thursday and Purchase Line on Friday in games in which they will be heavy favorites. They lead Portage by one game in the East standings.
The champions from the two divisions play host to semifinal playoff games Monday against the runners-up from their opposite division. River Valley has clinched the West, and Homer-Center had the inside track over United to the second spot.
The semifinal winners meet for the championship Friday, Feb. 10, at the KCAC. The girls’ championship game precedes the boys’ title game.
Penns Manor led Cambria Heights by 11 points at halftime, 24-13, and held off the Highlanders in the second half.
“It was a nice first step to lock up our section and have the opportunity to host a conference semifinal game next week,” Comets coach Jason Miloser said, “but we know there’s a lot of work to be done. I am thankful I have Deja (Gillo) and other leaders on our team that will keep us focused on continuing to just work hard to get better one day at a time.”
Mumau scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Alyssa Altemus had five boards and four steals to go with a team-high 11 points. Deja Gillo chipped in five points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals. Summer Fennell drained three 3-point field goals for nine points.
Cambria Heights’ Sienna Kirsch scored a game-high 12 points.
Both teams play Thursday. The Highlanders (4-15, 3-9 conference) visit Purchase Line, and Penns Manor plays host to Northern Cambria.
PORTAGE 71, PURCHASE LINE 41: Ari Wozniak and Maddy Hudak combined for 45 points as Portage snapped a two-game losing streak by rolling over Purchase Line on senior night in a Heritage Conference game.
Wozniak posted a career-high 31 points, including four 3s, while Hudak scored 14 points with a pair of 3-pointers.
The Red Dragons held a 13-9 edge after the first quarter, but the Mustangs piled on 26 points in the second quarter for the 35-20 halftime lead. Portage outscored Purchase Line 36-21 in the second half.
Portage, which has been playing without starter Jenna Burkett, holds the top spot in District 6 Class 2A rankings at 14-5 and second place in the Heritage Conference East at 8-5.
Bailey Weaver tallied 17 points, and Katie Weaver downed three 3s for nine points to lead Purchase Line (4-11, 1-8).
Both teams play Thursday. The Red Dragons welcome Cambria Heights, and the Mustangs visit Windber.
CALVARY BAPTIST 39, CLEARFIELD ALLIANCE 26: Sarah Covato earned a double-double as Calvary Baptist scored its 12th straight win by beating Clearfield Alliance.
The Patriots, playing without Katelyn Shank, went up 24-9 at halftime and outscored Clearfield 17-15 in the second half.
Covato scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds, and Rebekah Morrow followed with 11 points and eight boards. Mikayla Mortimer came down with eight boards to go with four points, while Alyse Smith had a team-leading seven steals with eight points. Maggie Murray rounded out the scoring with two points.
Calvary Baptist (12-0) plays at Mount Carmel on Friday.
BOYS
HAMPTON 82, INDIANA 40: Hampton netted 14 3-point field goals in a rout of Indiana in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA game.
The section-leading Talbots doubled up the Indians, 24-12, in the first eight minutes, took a 59-21 advantage into halftime and outscored Indiana 23-19 in the second half.
Peter Kromer posted six 3s and 26 points, while Eric Weeks scored 14 points on four 3-pointers and a pair of free throws for Hampton (16-1).
Gavin Homer had 13 points for Indiana.
The Indians (6-12) visit Freeport on Friday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 83, VALLEY 62: Parker Hollick drilled seven 3-point field goals to lead Ligonier Valley past Valley in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
Hollick finished with 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Haden Sierocky posted a double-double with 12 points, 12 assist and eight rebounds, and Jimmy Pleskovitch followed suit with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Chet Dillamen added 12 points.
Xavier Wilson led Valley (1-17, 0-9 section) with 18 points. Jaydon Richter scored 14 and Keysiyan Clay added 13.
Ligonier Valley (4-15, 3-6) plays Friday at Shady Side Academy.
CALVARY BAPTIST 66, CLEARFIELD ALLIANCE 26: Noah Meckley came back in style, scoring 31 points to lead Calvary Baptist past Clearfield Alliance.
Meckley missed Calvary Baptist’s previous game due to a death in the family. He also grabbed seven rebounds, came up with six steals and handed out four assists, all in three quarters of action.
Liam King and Nathan Helman combined for 17 points. Helman also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists.
The Patriots jumped out to a 23-8 lead in the first quarter and led by 24 points, 39-15, at halftime before cruising in the second half.
Calvary Baptist ran its record to 12-0 going into Friday’s home game against Mount Carmel Christian.