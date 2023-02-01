HS-basketball-2.jpg
Allie Mumau posted a double-double and Penns Manor moved one step closer to clinching the Heritage Conference East with a 40-31 win at Cambria Heights on Tuesday.

Penns Manor is 8-3 in the conference with two games left on the schedule. The Comets play Northern Cambria on Thursday and Purchase Line on Friday in games in which they will be heavy favorites. They lead Portage by one game in the East standings.

