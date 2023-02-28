knapp 2-27-23

A wading staff adds safety during early spring trout fishing adventures.

 Submitted photo

Wading is a frequently overlooked component of early season trout fishing, one that plays a large role in safety and angling success. Consider these thoughts and tips before heading out on the trout streams this spring.

SOLE CHOICES: The design of the boot sole has much to do with how well you navigate the slippery slopes of Pennsylvania streambeds. Felt soles — long considered the superior sole design for wading gear — do indeed provide an excellent grip on slippery rocks. Felt’s shortcoming comes when having to climb soft/muddy banks. And if there’s snow on the bank, felt will pack it up, quickly giving you “Frankenstein feet,” which will need to be regularly cleared. Traditional rubber-lugged soles work well on the banks, but are treacherous on wet, slimy rocks. The new generation of “sticky rubber” soles are a good compromise, though alone don’t grip slippery rocks as well as felt. The addition of metal studs or cleats on such soles provides much more grip and is perhaps the best overall setup. Just don’t walk across the hardwood floors, or a guide’s boat, with studded boots.

