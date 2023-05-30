SHIPPENSBURG — The common thread linking United’s Bridger Blankenbicker and Marion Center’s Evan Risinger this season was consistency.
It translated to a career day for both pole vaulters Saturday, and much to their surprise, landed them on the medal stand at the PIAA Track and Field Championships.
Blankenbicker and Risinger each set a personal best by clearing 13 feet, 9 inches in the Class 2A boys’ pole vault to earn their first career PIAA medals. Blankenbicker placed fifth while Risinger finished in a tie for sixth place and set a school record for the third time this season. Waynesburg Central senior Andrew Layton won with a jump of 15-3.
“Did not think that was going to happen,” Risinger said. “I knew I had a possibility, but I don’t know. I had a couple shaky days only getting 13 feet (in recent meets). Today, I was able to get 13-9 so it was going good. Felt really good today.”
“I was not expecting it,” Blankenbicker said. “Coming in, I was seeded ninth. I was expecting maybe eighth if I got lucky.”
Luck had nothing to do with it. Instead, it was their consistent performances over the final month of the season that put Blankenbicker and Risinger in position to succeed in Shippensburg. Meet after meet, they cleared 13 feet or higher.
“I worked a lot on consistency in my jumps this year,” Blankenbicker said. “Staying consistent, doing everything the same every time. That’s what breeds success. Yeah, you can get those weird, good, random jumps, but if you can do it consistently, that’s what’s important in pole vault.”
“I felt pretty consistent this season,” Risinger said. “Obviously, some days were better than others, but I didn’t have days where I just couldn’t do anything. I’ve always been able to clear some heights, and today just felt really good. Nice and hot. I was able to be loose. I was able to blow through my poles and just keep getting to bigger poles, and that allowed me to get some more height.”
In a banner weekend for Indiana County in the pole vault, four area boys qualified for the state meet.
United senior Andrew Payne also took part in the 2A competition Saturday, and Indiana junior Charlie Weber cleared 14-0 in the 3A competition for the second straight year Friday and finished in ninth place, one spot away from a state medal. Payne finished in a tie for 14th place with a jump of 12-3.
“I didn’t perform as well as I wanted to, but just getting here is a pretty cool accomplishment,” Payne said. “And getting to see your name ranked in the states is kind of cool. Obviously, I wish I would’ve done better, but still, it was a really cool accomplishment getting here.”
Aside from being teammates at United, the common thread linking Blankenbicker and Payne quite literally goes back to their births. They were born on the same day — April 6, 2005 — in the same hospital across the hall from each other, and they’ve been friends ever since.
“Our moms were really good friends,” Payne said, “so I guess from birth we were destined to be pretty close friends. … Pretty cool coincidence.”
Payne’s earliest memory of Blankenbicker is “all the way back in preschool, Miss Janet’s class. We were best friends from there on out.”
In seventh grade, they decided to try their hand at pole vault, so it’s only fitting that they ended their high school careers together on the same big stage Saturday.
“Both of us just looked at (pole vault), and it was something that looked like it would be really fun to do,” Blankenbicker said. “We’re friends, so we went in together and we just stuck with it together.”
The only better ending would have been if they both medaled, but it didn’t play out that way. Still, United was the only school to send two pole vaulters to the state meet in the Class 2A competition, and that’s something that will forever stay with Blankenbicker and Payne.
“It was something special that two people from the same school came to states,” Blankenbicker said. “We were the only school in pole vault to have two students from the same school.”
