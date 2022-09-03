nc-mc

Northern Cambria’s Xander Dolansky was submarined by Marion Center’s Dakota Bracken.

 BOB LESLIE/For The Gazette

MARION CENTER — The Northern Cambria Colts turned a complete-game effort into a 30-0 shutout over Marion Center at Dr. John R. Malino Stadium on Friday night, scoring touchdowns on a rushing play, a passing play, a punt return and an interception return and adding a safety.

“It was a three-phase game,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “Our offense started strong and then sputtered out, special teams picked it up and then our defense really picked it up in the second half.”