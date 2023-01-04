Liam Cornetto sent out 2022 with a bang.
The Marion Center senior wrestled 10 matches over four days, winning the title at 145 pounds in the Southmoreland Holiday Classic and two days later sweeping five matches in the Red Devil Duals, raising his record to 17-1 on the season.
Coming off a 31-win season in which he was the District 6 runner-up but didn’t make it out of regional competition, Cornetto is back on track with bigger goals in mind.
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Joseph and Stephanie Cornetto
Siblings: Challen, 23, and Alyx, 20
Plans after high school: Attend veterinary school.
Hobbies: Hunting and fishing
Favorite school subject: Biology
Food you refuse to eat: Guacamole
Favorite video game: “Call of Duty”
Favorite sport: Wrestling. I’ve done it with my friends forever.
When and why did you start wrestling? My family and friends all wrestled.
Prematch rituals: I like to stretch and get a light sweat going.
Biggest inspiration: Coaches and family because they have always been there for me.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be? “Gangstas Paradise” by Coolio
Favorite part of competing? Getting better every week.
Favorite place to compete: Marion Center.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Marion Center: Work hard.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: Keep your head off the mat.
How did it feel to win your weight class title at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic? It felt very nice to get the opportunity on a bigger stage and win.
What was it like coming back a couple days later and wrestling in the duals? It was tough. Our bodies were very sore after a tournament like that.
Keys to your success this season: Trying to fix what I messed up in previous matches and continue to progress every week.
Goals for yourself and your team: Continue to get better every week and finish on a high note in postseason.