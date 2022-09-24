NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Homer-Center got all the offense it would need in the first quarter of its Heritage Conference contest and used a tight red zone defense to ride out a 13-7 victory, snap its two-game losing streak and knock previously unbeaten Northern Cambria from the undefeated ranks at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

The Wildcats offense looked to pick up where they left off in last week’s 56-50 last-second loss against West Shamokin by scoring touchdowns on two first-quarter possessions.

