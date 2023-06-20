Indiana County teams went 0-3 in American Legion baseball action Monday.
S.W. Jack and Homer City lost to Mahoning Valley and Brookville Fireman’s Club, respectively, in Indiana County Youth Legion games, and Blairsville Floor Covering lost to Latrobe in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion game.
YOUTH LEGION
MAHONING 8, S.W. JACK 3: Mahoning Valley’s Parker Stahlman doubled twice and hit a home run to hand S.W. Jack its second consecutive loss after the Drillers started the season 5-0.
Logan Moore singled to put Mahoning Valley on the board first, and Gavin Jacobson drove in a run in the second. Stahlman homered and Jacobson doubled in three runs to make it 6-0 after three innings. Logan Baun drove in a pair of runs in the fourth to make it 8-0.
An error put the Drillers on the scoresheet in the fifth and Ethan Shank’s single scored two in the sixth.
Jacobson tallied four RBIs on a pair of hits, and Lucas Mennitti went 3-for-3 for Mahoning Valley.
Caden Force, Shank and Brock Lewis each singled for S.W. Jack.
Max Burkett allowed three hits and three runs over five innings while striking out six for the win. Stahlman fanned five in two innings of relief.
Caden Force gave up six runs on nine hits in 22/3 innings and suffered the loss.
Both teams play Wednesday. Mahoning Valley (6-1) plays at Young Township, and S.W. Jack (5-2) visits Homer City.
BROOKVILLE FIREMAN’S CLUB 16, HOMER CITY 2: Brookville racked up 11 runs in the first inning and cruised to a mercy-rule win over visiting Homer City in five innings.
Ladd Blake, Sergio Sotill, Landen Marrara and Joel Burton stroked RBI singles in Brookville’s 11-run outburst. Two runs scored on groundouts in the third, and Sam Krug and Luke Burton drove in a pair in the fifth before another groundout brought home a third run.
Brayden Rado stole home in the first, and Brady Frazer scored on a groundout in the second for the Bears.
Joel Burton collected four RBIs, Luke Burton doubled as part of his 3-for-3 performance, and Marrara and Blake had two hits apiece. Sotillo, Marrara, Blake and Luke Burton tallied two RBIs apiece for Brookville.
Nash Budner singled for Homer City’s lone hit.
Luke Burton earned the win in a full-game outing.
Noah Turk took the loss, tossing one-third of an inning as the starter.
Both teams play Wednesday. Homer City (7-3) plays host to S.W. Jack, and Brookville Fireman’s Club (5-4) travels to Armstrong.
SENIOR LEGION
LATROBE 9, BLAIRSVILLE FLOOR COVERING 4: Blairsville Floor Covering fell behind 9-0 before scoring all of its runs in its last at-bat of a loss to visiting Latrobe in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion game at Saylor Park.
Haden Sierocky opened the scoring with a solo home run in the fourth, the Jethawks scored three runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings and took a 9-0 lead on an Erik Barista single in the seventh.
Avery Foreman smacked a double to lead off the bottom of the inning, and three straight RBI singles from Niko Vadala, Sam Yanits and Cole Kennedy-Citeroni led to four runs for Blairsville.
Batista went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Louie Amatucci drove in three runs on a pair of hits, and Colin Bush singled twice for Latrobe.
Kennedy-Citeroni and Hunter Riggle had three hits apiece, and Yanits collected a pair of RBIs.
Sierocky didn’t allow a run and struck out six in six innings for the win.
Holden Fridley tossed five inning, allowed four runs on four hits and took the loss.
Blairsville Floor Covering (2-11) welcomes Unity this evening.
MONDAY’S BOX SCORES
BROOKVILLE FIREMAN’S CLUB 16, HOMER CITY 2
Homer City — 2
Rado 2-1-0-0, Birchall 2-0-0-0, Budner 2-0-1-0, Turk 2-0-0-0, Zerfoss 2-0-0-0, Frazer 1-1-0-0, Deyarmin 2-0-0-0, Palmer 2-0-0-1, Totals 15-2-1-1
Brookville Fireman’s Club — 16
Sotillo 2-3-1-2, Marrara 2-3-2-2, Krug 2-2-1-1, Blake 3-2-2-2, L.Burton 3-2-3-2, Colgan 3-0-0-1, J.Burton 4-1-1-4, Shovestull 4-1-1-0, Kalgren 1-2-0-0, Totals 24-16-11-14
Homer City 110 00 — 2 1 1
Brookville (11)02 3x — 16 11 0
2B — L.Burton. W — L.Burton 1 K, 4 BB. L — Turk 1 K, 3 BB.
MAHONING VALLEY 8, S.W. JACK 3
Mahoning Valley — 8
Noerr 5-1-1-0, Temchulla 4-1-2-0, Gar.Jacobson 1-0-0-0, Moore 2-0-1-1, Ishman 2-0-0-0, Stahlman 4-2-3-1, Baun 3-0-1-2, Gigliotti 1-0-1-0, Burkett 4-1-0-0, Mennitti 3-2-3-0, Brooks 1-0-0-0, Greenblatt 2-1-1-0, Fischer 1-0-0-0, Gav.Jacobson 2-0-2-4, Conrad 1-0-0-0, Totals 36-8-15-8
S.W. Jack — 3
Ca.Force 3-1-1-0, Rowe 2-1-0-0, Shank 3-0-1-2, Lewis 2-0-1-0, Kunkle 2-0-0-0, George 3-0-0-0, Miller 3-1-0-0, Calvetti 1-0-0-0, Parke 3-0-0-0, Ch.Force 3-0-0-0, Totals 25-3-3-2
Mahoning Valley 114 200 0 — 8 15 4
S.W. Jack 000 012 0 — 3 3 1
2B — Stahlman 2, Jacobson. W — Burkett 6 K, 2 BB. L — Ca.Force 3 K, 1 BB.
LATROBE 9, BLAIRSVILLE FLOOR COVERING 4
Latrobe — 9
Batista 4-2-3-3, Amatucci 5-0-2-3, Bradish 3-0-0-1, Amatucci 4-0-0-0, Sierocky 4-1-1-1, Albaugh 3-1-0-0, Bush 3-2-2-0, Foust 3-1-1-0, Cararini 3-1-1-1, Totals 32-9-10-9
Blairsville — 4
Vadala 4-1-1-1, Yanits 4-1-1-2, Kennedy-Citeroni 4-0-3-1, Riggle 4-0-3-0, Vresilovic 4-0-0-0, Foreman 3-1-1-0, Steeves 2-0-0-0, Fridley 3-0-0-0, Reaugh 1-1-1-0, Totals 29-4-10-4
Latrobe 000 133 2 — 9 10 0
Blairsville 000 000 4 — 4 10 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.