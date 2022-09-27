knapp 9-27-22

Jeff Knapp showed off a Crooked Creek Lake crappie taken last week using the tactics described in the column.

 Jeff Knapp photo

After an hour of idling over submerged brush piles and wood I saw what I’d been looking for: a tree laying in 23 feet of water with branches extending well off the bottom. The screen of my Garmin Echomap chartplotter lit up with fish I suspected to be crappies as well as smaller targets, likely gizzard shad.

Choosing a rod rigged with a sixteenth-ounce jig dressed with a Bobby Garland Slab Slay R body, I made a short cast back in the direction of the sunken wood cover.

Tags