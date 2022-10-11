Week by week, the IUP defense is getting better and better.
Proof came Saturday at California. Facing a team that entered the game averaging 470.5 yards and 33.8 points per game, the Crimson Hawks clamped down and did what needed to be done to secure a 22-21 win in the annual Coal Bowl.
The defense, under co-coordinators Jim Smith and Zach Johnson, held California to just 303 total yards, forced one turnover and stopped the Vulcans at the most critical times. It came one week after holding high-powered Slippery Rock to 12 points and 366 total yards.
“I thought defensively we played a really good game,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “We didn’t give up any deep throws over the top. We had enough pressure on (California QB Noah Mitchell) to get him off the spot. We had a great interception. We got sacks, but probably six or seven times we were close to sacking him and he had to throw the ball away.”
Mitchell, a four-year starter, terrorized IUP in last year’s Coal Bowl, passing for 359 yards and four scores. This time around, Mitchell was held to 249 passing yards and only one touchdown, with one interception.
“Thank goodness he’s done,” Tortorella said.
Mitchell did complete 6 of 10 attempts for 66 yards on his team’s final drive, but the IUP defense had two critical plays that offset the yardage. One was Connor Kelly’s sack that forced the Vulcans to use their final timeout, and the other was the final play, when Kelly and Drew DiNunzio-Biss teamed up to tackle Mylique McGriff inbounds so the clock didn’t stop.
The ensuing illegal motion penalty against California with eight seconds left sealed the win for IUP. By rule, an infraction while the clock is running inside the final minute required a 10-second runoff, and that denied the Vulcans the chance to attempt a field goal that would have won the game.
“We were just trying to keep them in bounds,” said defensive back Darius Bruce. “We’re thankful that they made that mistake at the end.”
In the four games since allowing East Stroudsburg 38 points and 449 yards in the season opener, the IUP defense is giving up an average of 17.5 points and 273.5 yards per game.
RISING RIDLEY: California spent most of the game focusing on not letting Duane Brown beat them. The Apollo-Ridge graduate nearly single-handedly beat Slippery Rock the week before, but the Vulcans held him to three catches for 50 yards.
With the focus on Brown, Hilton Ridley became the go-to guy for quarterback Mak Sexton. The 6-foot-3 sophomore caught eight passes for 161 yards and was named the Coal Bowl MVP.
“He’s a premier receiver in the league,” Tortorella said. “He’s got great size. He’s got unbelievable strong hands and makes a lot of tough catches with guys on him. He uses his body. Some big guys, they’re big, but they don’t use their body. He does.”
Sexton said the best part is that Ridley’s emergence –– he has 25 catches for 413 yards and four touchdowns –– is that opposing defenses now know stopping Brown doesn’t mean they’ve stopped IUP.
“He’s reliable,” Sexton said. “He’ll come down with anything I throw him. I have a lot of faith in him and I’m glad he performed today. He showed show the rest of the conference what they’ve got to deal with now.”
PAYBACK: In last year’s meeting with California, IUP lost a 10-point lead in the final two minutes, lowlighted by a blocked punt that set up the winning touchdown. Even though IUP did enough to lose the game, some Crimson Hawks thought the Vulcans didn’t earn the win.
So Saturday’s win was extra satisfying.
“We’re relieved because that loss last year didn’t sit right with us,” Bruce said. “It felt like they took something from us. Being able to take it back feels good.”
KINGS OF THE ROAD: Saturday’s win was the 11th in a row on the road for IUP, a streak that dates to the 2019 season. The 11-game road winning streak is IUP’s longest in at least the past 42 years. The only other time IUP won 10 or more road games was from early in 1990 to the 1991 national semifinals, when it won 10 in a row on the road before falling to Jacksonville State (Ala.).
Since Tortorella became head coach in 2017, the Crimson Hawks are 22-2 away from home.
IUP will travel again this week, visiting Edinboro. IUP has not lost to the Fighting Scots on their turf since 2008, a streak of five consecutive road wins. IUP’s final road game of the regular season will be Oct. 29 at Gannon. IUP’s last road loss was at Slippery Rock in 2019.
NOTES ON THE WIN: Saturday would have been Frank Cignetti’s 85th birthday. The hall of fame coach who led IUP from 1986 to 2005 died on Sept. 10. His final game was against California, a 38-23 loss. … IUP rushed for 98 yards on Saturday. Since Cignetti retired, IUP is 6-11 against California, and in those 17 games, IUP has rushed for fewer than 100 yards only twice, yet won both times (the other was in 2019). … Sexton has passed for more than 300 yards in three of IUP’s five games. One more, and he will tie Quinton Maxwell’s single-season school record, set in 2019. Rich Ingold (in 1983 and 1985) and Andrew Krewatch (2008) also had three 300-yard passing games in a season. … Sexton is averaging 266.4 passing yards per game, which if it holds up would break Maxwell’s 2019 school record (260.8). … IUP is 5-0 for the 11th time since 1980 and third time under Tortorella.