With windy and blustery conditions persisting into the second round, IUP struggled on the back nine and dropped to second in its home tournament, the Cecil C. Spadafora Invitational at Indiana Country Club on Tuesday.

The Crimson Hawks struggled on the back nine and carded a 307 in the second round to finish with a two-round score of 600. They shot a 293 and held a four-shot lead over Malone (Ohio) after the opening round Monday.

