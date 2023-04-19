With windy and blustery conditions persisting into the second round, IUP struggled on the back nine and dropped to second in its home tournament, the Cecil C. Spadafora Invitational at Indiana Country Club on Tuesday.
The Crimson Hawks struggled on the back nine and carded a 307 in the second round to finish with a two-round score of 600. They shot a 293 and held a four-shot lead over Malone (Ohio) after the opening round Monday.
Malone, behind individual champion Connor Curry, took the team trophy, besting IUP by 11 strokes in the second round and coming in with a 296 and finishing with a 593.
Davis & Elkins (W.Va.) followed in third with a 603 and Charleston (W.Va.) and West Liberty (W.Va.) came in fourth and fifth, respectively, at 609 and 615 in a 16-team field.
Curry was the lone player to negotiate the tough course under par. He carded a 68 in the opening round and a 70 in the second for a 138 total, 4 under par.
Only two other players, IUP’s Jackson Buccigross and Fairmont State’s Clark Craig, managed even-par rounds, both on the opening day. Buccigross faded to 77 on Tuesday and finished in a tie for fourth. Clark fell to 79 and a tie for 10th.
IUP’s Guillermo Salazar finished third overall with his second-round 74. He shot 73 in the first round and finished at 5-over 147.
Shaun Fedor fell victim to a tough back nine with a 76 following a 75 on Monday.
John Olsen followed an opening 74 with an 80 and tied for 21st. Alex Swinnerton shot a 75 in the first round and an 80 in the second and tied for 26th.