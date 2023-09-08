Paul Tortorella believes in the old coaching adage that a football team makes its biggest improvement in the week between the first game and the second.
He’ll find out on Saturday if he’s right.
A week after committing enough mistakes to lose to Ashland in the season opener, only to somehow end up on the good end of a 24-17 score, Tortorella’s IUP Crimson Hawks welcome East Stroudsburg on Saturday with a chance to right a lot of what went wrong last Thursday.
“Good teams probably make the most improvement from the first game to the second,” Tortorella said. “Not every team does it, but I think good teams do. Who you played in the first game has something to do with it, too. If you play a team that’s not really good, it really wasn’t a true indicator. But we played a really good team, and so we have the chance to make some strides this week, I hope.”
No. 13 IUP (1-0) did enough wrong against Ashland that a loss would have been an understandable outcome. It was quite a laundry list: They had two of their punts blocked, missed a field goal, threw two interceptions, muffed a punt return at their own goal line and extended two Ashland drives with penalties.
But Tortorella isn’t concerned about his team.
“I’m more encouraged,” he said.
Why?
“The mistakes that were made are very easily fixable,” he said. “As crazy as it sounds, if you take away those very fixable mistakes, we had our way with them. So, like I said, after the game, I’d be really concerned if we pulled out the win and they doubled our yards and they were 60 percent on third down and we were 20 percent. But it was the exact opposite.”
East Stroudsburg comes to town in a far different situation. The Warriors opened their season last Saturday with a 62-9 demolition of Pace (N.Y.) and looked like a team going places –– albeit against one of the programs that is traditionally among the worst in the region.
The Warriors (1-0) outgained the Setters by 248 yards, led possession time by 10 minutes, didn’t allow a touchdown and scored two of their own off Pace turnovers.
And if the Crimson Hawks need a reminder of how much trouble East Stroudsburg can be, largely the same roster gave IUP all it could handle last season before Nick Andrassi’s 32-yard field goal as time expired gave the Crimson Hawks a 38-35 win.
That was the first time IUP played against an East Stroudsburg team coached by anyone other than Indiana native Denny Douds since 1965. Former Harlon Hill-winning quarterback Jimmy Terwilliger, who took over as head coach with two games to go in the 2018 season after Douds retired, has turned the program from a high-scoring offensive machine into a rather complete team, one capable of winning 10-7 or 42-41.
“(Terwilliger) does a good job of using what they can do,” Tortorella said. “When he played, they threw it every down. Maybe that’s what he likes, I don’t know, but he does know that if you don’t have those kinds of people, then you play to the strengths of what your personnel is. He’s doing a good job of that, and it is not a coincidence that they’re better on defense because of that.”
In fact, Tortorella said East Stroudsburg has turned the corner and become quite a formidable opponent. Last year, the Warriors went 4-7 but had four losses by six points or fewer.
“They’ve got a big offensive line and they’ve got four starters back,” he said. “They’re huge. They have a couple good receivers that can really run. Their new quarterback is very impressive. He’s athletic. He can run, he can make the throws down the field.
“They just continue to get better every year on defense. The old Stroudsburg used to try to win track meets, but under (Terwilliger), they’ve incrementally every year gotten better on defense. They have two down guys that are really good and then they’ve always been good on special teams. They’ve got a good team.”
So does IUP, based on the way the Crimson Hawks rallied last week to beat Ashland. After leading most of the night, the Crimson Hawks fell behind 17-14 with eight minutes left but then rattled off 10 unanswered points to steal the win.
Had it not been for so many mistakes, that game likely would not have been that close.
“If we fix those mistakes,” Tortorella said, “we’ll be OK.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.